When the U.S. announced the release of American hostage Mark Frerichs—a navy veteran who has been held by the Taliban since 2020—it failed to mention the crucial point that he was released in exchange for a convicted Afghan drug trafficker and prominent Taliban ally, Bashir Noorzai.“After more than two years in captivity… Frerichs is safe and on his way home from Afghanistan… Mark’s return to his loved ones is the result of intense engagement with the Taliban,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week.Halfway across the world in Afghanistan, the Taliban were also congratulating themselves for securing the release...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 HOUR AGO