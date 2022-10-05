Read full article on original website
Why America Just Set Free the ‘Pablo Escobar of Afghanistan’
When the U.S. announced the release of American hostage Mark Frerichs—a navy veteran who has been held by the Taliban since 2020—it failed to mention the crucial point that he was released in exchange for a convicted Afghan drug trafficker and prominent Taliban ally, Bashir Noorzai.“After more than two years in captivity… Frerichs is safe and on his way home from Afghanistan… Mark’s return to his loved ones is the result of intense engagement with the Taliban,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week.Halfway across the world in Afghanistan, the Taliban were also congratulating themselves for securing the release...
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 228 of the invasion
Vladimir Putin signed a decree late on Saturday tightening security for the Kerch bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia after the explosion that crippled the heavily guarded bridge. Russia’s federal security service, the FSB, is in charge of the effort. By Saturday evening, Russia said the rail link across the bridge was operational again but road traffic would remain constricted.
Julia becomes hurricane as it closes in on Central America
Former tropical storm Julia turned into a hurricane Saturday as it swirled towards Central America, where it is expected to make landfall along Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, weather forecasters said. It is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua overnight, then move across the country on Sunday before traveling near or along the Pacific coasts of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala through Monday, the NHC said.
