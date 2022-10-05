Texas County projects have received about $1.3 million to support efforts to better the region, the federal Delta Regional Authority announced. Twin Cities Industrial Park at Dunn will receive $1 million. The City of Cabool will use the funds to complete a new concrete paved roadway in support of business expansion at the park. The investment will create 65 jobs and retain 25. The total investment is $2.375 million.

CABOOL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO