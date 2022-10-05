Read full article on original website
Watch the Tigers vs Willow Springs Bears replay
The Houston Tigers won over Willow Springs, 20-14, at home Friday night. The replay is available at houstonherald.com/live.
Undefeated Tigers play at home this evening against Willow Springs Bears
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The undefeated Houston High School football team (6-0) will play at Tiger Stadium tonight against the Willow Springs Bears. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The contest will be streamed live online at houstonherald.com/live. A pre-game...
Fish fry today at Houston Senior Center
The Houston Senior Center will sponsor a fish fry from noon to 2 p.m. today (Saturday, Oct. 8) at its Grand Avenue building. It will be available through the drive-through window. Proceeds benefit the center, which offers activities and meals for seniors in the region. The cost is $9 a...
Girl injured in western Texas County crash Friday evening
A 16-year-old Huggins girl was injured early Friday evening in an accident on Highway AH one mile west of Plato, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Travis Sullivan said the driver became distracting by shifting the southbound 2003 Audi A4 into fifth gear and jerked the vehicle off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Flag retirement ceremony planned; Veterans Day event planned
A flag retirement ceremony — organized by two military organizations — is slated for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Cabool Veterans of Foreign Wars post on North U.S. 63. That organization and American Legion Post 41 of Houston are joining to hold the 3 p.m. event, along with cornhole games and chili supper. Persons are encouraged to bring old worn and tattered flags.
Summersville man arrested by state patrol
A Summersville man was arrested Thursday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joseph M. Rutledge, 19, was wanted on a Texas County warrant related to a misdemeanor traffic offense and was cited for having no insurance. The patrol said he was taken to the Texas County Jail.
Cabool, TCMH receive $1.3 million from federal program
Texas County projects have received about $1.3 million to support efforts to better the region, the federal Delta Regional Authority announced. Twin Cities Industrial Park at Dunn will receive $1 million. The City of Cabool will use the funds to complete a new concrete paved roadway in support of business expansion at the park. The investment will create 65 jobs and retain 25. The total investment is $2.375 million.
Texas County under a frost advisory for Saturday night
Texas County is under a frost advisory tonight, the National Weather Service said. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the low- to middle-30s. Any sensitive and uncovered vegetation will be at risk of dying. It said there will be potential impacts to early crops and buds.
Man charged after incident in Houston involving assault with knife
A man faces four felony charges and is held on $1 million bond in the Texas County Jail after allegedly assaulting a woman with a knife during an incident Friday, Sept. 30, in Houston. Dylan Saltkill, 26, of Houston, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, armed criminal action...
Commission allocates $200,000 in ARPA funds to aid county food pantry
Members of the Texas County Commission met Sept. 28-29 at the Texas County Administrative Center. •Approved an allocation of $200,000 to the Texas County Food Pantry from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). It will assist in various programs. •Reviewed an email from Bowman Bail Bonds. It will followed up...
Sales tax receipts show big jump in last distribution
Monthly sales tax revenue generated by Texas County merchants was up 22.3 percent from the same period a year ago, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue. The county collects three half-cent sales taxes. Each contributed about $120,983. For the year, collections stand at $1.04 million, up about $73,813 from the first nine months of 2021.
Woman charged after allegedly stealing truck and taking Licking officer on high-speed chase
After allegedly stealing a pickup from the Mountain Grove area and later being involved in a high-speed chase with a Licking Police Department officer on U.S. 63, a woman faces a pair of felony charges. Terracotta Warren, 41, of the 100 block of Anderson Street in Seymour, is charged with...
