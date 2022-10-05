Read full article on original website
sgfcitizen.org
Casper’s expects to re-open in former Anton’s building in mid-November
If you’ve been craving Casper’s chili, the end of your wait should be mid-November. Shawn Kraft, the main owner of the iconic Springfield restaurant, said Oct. 4 that the renovation of the former Anton’s restaurant, 937 S. Glenstone, should be finished by then. That’s when Casper’s will...
Fall festivals! What is going on in Springfield this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
lakeexpo.com
1133 Beacon Point Circle, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
This is the WOW view you are looking for! Spacious lakefront home with 5 bedrooms and main-level living. The magnificent custom island/dining area provides seating for 12. Vaulted ceilings and walls of windows offer spectacular lake views from all levels. Updates include new wood flooring, granite countertops, light fixtures, paint, a lower-level bar with 3 tap kegerator, and a new shower. Plenty of room for friends and family to gather. The oversized attached 3-car garage has ample storage and the climate-controlled lowest level storage area is ready to be finished however you desire - a game room, bunk room, and an additional bathroom can be added. Concrete cruiser dock for entertaining with 16x36 slip, 2 covered PWC spaces, covered and uncovered swim deck, and enclosed bar/storage area. Beacon Pointe subdivision amenities include a clubhouse and pool, city water, and sewer. Close to Bagnell Dam, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Ozarks First.com
Springfield Little Theatre Presents School of Rock The Musical
The Springfield Little Theatre is proud to present School of Rock The Musical from October 14th-23rd!! For more information or to get tickets visit www.springfieldlittletheatre.org. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
KYTV
The first frost of the season could impact plants in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What’s a sure sign that fall is here across the Ozarks? The National Weather Service out of Springfield issued the first frost advisories for some early Saturday morning. Given how the first frost usually takes place between October 10 and October 14 in the Ozarks,...
Remodeled Walmart in Aurora ready for grand re-opening
AURORA, Mo. — After several weeks of ongoing renovations, the remodel of the Aurora Walmart Supercenter is complete. To celebrate and to show appreciation for area Walmart customers, the store is hosting a grand re-opening event. The outdoor celebration is free and open to the public. The community can check out the ‘Spooky Street’ area […]
Empty the Shelters weekend at the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri
The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding an Empty the Shelters initiative Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8.
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Friday Overnight Forecast
Rain finally appears in the forecast. Rain finally appears in the forecast. Conditional permit for Sunshine-Jefferson coffee …. Conditional permit for Sunshine-Jefferson coffee shop fails Planning and Zoning third time. New school bus cameras installed in Marshfield for …. New school bus cameras installed in Marshfield for safety. Interview /w...
lakeexpo.com
Tensions Boil As Developer Wins Vote To Build $63 Million Apartments At Lake Of The Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- Heated arguments, opinions and choice words filled City Hall as developers, aldermen and the president of the school board squared off about tax breaks to build a $63 million apartment complex in Osage Beach. City Hall was packed for the bout before the last major vote...
Ozarks First.com
Savannah's Morning Forecast
Conditional permit for Sunshine-Jefferson coffee …. Conditional permit for Sunshine-Jefferson coffee shop fails Planning and Zoning third time. New school bus cameras installed in Marshfield for …. New school bus cameras installed in Marshfield for safety. Interview /w LEGO Masters’ Springfield contestant …. LEGO Masters is a show that...
Ozarks First.com
First Friday Art Walk
First Friday Art Walk is happening tonight in downtown Springfield!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
KRMS Radio
Annual PawPaw Winner Finds Prize Winning Fruit In Pulaski County
Bennett Spring State Park’s 4th annual pawpaw contest came to an end with Samuel Angst bringing in the largest pawpaw. Angst found the fruit in Pulaski County. For his efforts, Angst received a fly rod and case, camp cooker, digital scale and a water filtration bottle. Missouri’s attraction to...
lakeexpo.com
648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Keep your eyes to the sky for this missing Cockatiel
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, one pet owner is asking you to keep your eyes to the sky.. That owner’s beloved cinnamon cockatiel flew away last weekend and she’s trying everything she can think of, to track him down.. “I got...
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a good steak, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so next time you are craving a good steak and you are looking for a new restaurant to try, give these amazing steakhouses in Missouri a chance.
Rick’s C Store in Lake Ozark catches fire
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ) The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District was dispatched to Rick's C Store & More on Tuesday night for a structure fire. The fire was inside the building. An employee was assessed and released on the scene, according to a press release. Crews remained at the scene until 2:41 a.m. Wednesday. The The post Rick’s C Store in Lake Ozark catches fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
sgfcitizen.org
In unusual move, City Utilities will pay for Buc-ee’s to bore under I-44
In a move that deviates from the norm with new development projects, Springfield City Utilities footed the bill for part of the cost of running utilities to a mega gas station and convenience store. City Utilities Chief Economic Development Officer Dean Thompson explained the move to pay for a dig...
Ozarks First.com
Halloween Hustle
The Halloween Hustle is coming up Saturday, October 29th at the City Utilities of Springfield, MO! Proceeds from the run will go to benefit the Harmony House here in Springfield. Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!
KTLO
Scott Barron, 46, Springfield (Roller)
Mr. Scott Barron, 46, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in Springfield. He was born on June 14, 1976 in Bull Shoals, Arkansas to Robert and Diane (Fountain) Barron. Scott was loved dearly by his family and many friends. He will be deeply missed. Scott was an Air Force veteran. He enjoyed attending church at First Assembly of God and Royal Rangers. He also loved kayaking, camping, planting flowers, cooking, and just hanging out with friends and family. His family was very important to him especially during the holidays when he got to decorate and have fun with everyone. He was a happy, kind, fun, considerate, respectful, and helpful person full of love and smiles that will be greatly missed.
Teen dead after Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash in Dallas County. Around noon Thursday, Oct. 6, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Dallas County, about 3 miles east of Buffalo. According to a crash report, a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed […]
