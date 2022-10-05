I always thought being a mom meant putting myself last on the priority list. I thought I needed to do all of the things, go to bed late, get up early, and be super tired all the time. I did everything and anything for everyone else but me. Have you heard the saying, “You cannot pour from an empty cup?” One day it hit me. If my cup is not full of milk, how could Adrianna be able to drink from it when she wanted more? She can’t. If we as moms are always running on empty, can we truly pour into others? Honestly, no. This is how I came to realize mommy needs a time out.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO