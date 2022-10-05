Read full article on original website
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed, Unrestrained Juvenile Passenger Seriously Injured in Crash on LA 10. Louisiana – On October 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that shortly after 1:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 10 at the intersection of LA Hwy 1061 in Tangipahoa Parish. Krystina Stewart, 35, of Kentwood, Louisiana, died in the crash.
NEW ORLEANS — A truck crashed into a house in a Slidell neighborhood, according to the Slidell Police Department. The St. Tammany Fire cleared the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to hospital. No other injuries were reported. ► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly...
Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 10 that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Krystina Stewart of Kentwood.
WDSU
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Department reports a vehicle drove into a Slidell home on Friday afternoon. According to officials, a pickup truck crashed into a home on North Boulevard. Firefighters were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no...
A days-long search for a missing Lacombe man came to a tragic end on Wednesday when his body was located by St. Tammany Parish deputies.
WDSU
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested an unknown man who is being accused of breaking into a Mandeville business and attempting to break into the business' safe. Deputies were dispatched to a business on the 4900 block of Louisiana Highway 22 for a...
wbrz.com
SLIDELL - More than six years after a man was found dead alongside a Louisiana highway with most of his limbs cut off, deputies say a missing foot found at a Mississippi home has helped them solve the cold case. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the remains were...
On Friday morning, a man was booked into the Tammany Parish Correctional Center under the name "John Doe" for resisting arrest and injuring a deputy after being caught burglarizing a local business.
stpso.com
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an unidentified man who was caught in the act while burglarizing a Mandeville-area business. Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday (October 7) morning, STPSO deputies were dispatched to a business in the 4900 block of Louisiana Highway 22 near Mandeville in reference to a burglary in progress.
brproud.com
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
The Slidell Police Department announced the arrest of 101 individuals in their "Summer Drug Operation." According to the Slidell PD Facebook page, their narcotics division was able to target dealers within the community.
brproud.com
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish deputies arrested two people Thursday — a man wanted on felony charges in two parishes and a woman accused of lying to authorities about housing the wanted man. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a vehicle driven by a...
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in helping identify and locate the people who committed a string of vehicle break-ins recently. Deputies said unlocked cars in several subdivisions along Dunn Road near Creek Haven Lane in Denham Springs...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A trooper with the Louisiana State Police recently saw a white Dodge Charger fly past him on I-10 West. Late on Sept. 30, the trooper was “parked on the inside shoulder of I-10 West, west of Highland Rd.,” according to the affidavit. The driver of that vehicle was later identified […]
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police said they are searching for an armed and dangerous man who allegedly injured a four-year-old in a shooting. Police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Summit Street in McComb. They said shots had been fired into an occupied vehicle where a four-year-old was injured. The suspect […]
brproud.com
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say two people were injured in a Wednesday (October 5) afternoon crash on Oak Villa Boulevard at South Choctaw Drive. The incident occurred around 12:42 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) was called to the scene. BRPD says two vehicles were involved in the collision and one is an 18-wheeler.
Another classmate's parent alerted the school administration and the Sheriff's Office was called.
WDSU
NEW ORLEANS — A well-known, high-ranking New Orleans police officer has been demoted from captain to lieutenant. NOPD confirms that Sabrina Richardson was removed from her probationary rank of captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. The NOPD said the demotion is linked to "unsatisfactory performance during the...
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect and a woman on drug charges on October 5. Deputies said they received information that Demarques Washington was on Gradyville Road. They said he had an active arrest warrant for attempted murder in connection to a shooting incident that happened on April […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
An Ascension Parish jury found a Gonzales man guilty of third-degree rape. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Eric Harris was found guilty. A woman went to the Gonzales Police Department on Sept. 12, 2015, and advised that she had been raped, according...
