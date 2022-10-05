ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed, Unrestrained Juvenile Passenger Seriously Injured in Crash on LA 10. Louisiana – On October 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that shortly after 1:45 p.m., Troopers from LSP L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 10 at the intersection of LA Hwy 1061 in Tangipahoa Parish. Krystina Stewart, 35, of Kentwood, Louisiana, died in the crash.
KENTWOOD, LA
