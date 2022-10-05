Read full article on original website
Guns Can Be Carried In New York State Bars, Libraries, Zoos: Judge
A judge in Syracuse issued a harsh blow to New York State's Concealed Carry Improvement Act. Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature passed quite a few new laws governing pistol permits in the state after the United States Supreme Court, however, a judge in Syracuse has ruled against them.
Prosecutor’s expert told grand jury police did not kill Daniel Prude
Prosecutors overseeing a grand jury investigation into the death of Daniel Prude last year in Rochester, New York, undercut the case for criminal charges with testimony from a medical expert who said three police officers who held Prude to the ground until he stopped breathing didn’t do anything wrong.
NYS lawmakers: Cicero man repeatedly arrested is a danger to himself, community
New York — State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are weighing in on New York's bail laws, and how a Cicero man’s repeated arrests for a string of alleged crimes raises public safety concerns. 32 year-old Kevin Somers faces charges in Onondaga and Oswego counties after several arrests in the last few weeks.
Officers say man fatally shot on E Main St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 30s has died after he was shot Friday evening on E Main Street near Railroad Street in Rochester. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene they located the victim and say he was shot multiple times in his upper body. AMR pronounced the […]
Man sentenced for having 30-round magazine in Elmira in 2021
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been sentenced after a 2021 indictment claiming they had a 30-round capacity magazine. Korey Beck was sentenced in the Chemung County Court to two to four years behind bars on October 7, 2022. The court said Beck’s sentence was an indeterminate sentence. Beck was indicted in October 2021, […]
Shoplifter Slashes Henrietta Walmart Security Employee in the Face
A Rochester man is facing charges for allegedly slashing a store security employee in the face at the Henrietta Walmart. The Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Johnny Greggs was spotted shoplifting Tuesday evening, then pulled a knife from his pocket and took a swing at the security guard. Deputies found Greggs...
Rochester man has ‘life-altering injuries’ after shooting at drug house on Austin St.
After making forced entry, officers located the 38-year-old city resident suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
Monroe County deputies warn of rainbow fentanyl after bust in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — “This newly packaged poison rainbow fentanyl is the cartel’s attempt to attract new customers and increase their profit margins.” New York Division Special Agent Frank Tarentino said. That is a stark warning the DEA gave Tuesday about a new type of fentanyl that...
Police: Convicted felon discharged gun at House of Mercy parking lot, train station
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Rivera is set to be sentenced on January 6, 2023.
Rainbow Fentanyl found in Monroe County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The drug known as ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ is now making its way towards Onondaga County. The most recent discovery was made in Monroe County, less than an hour and a half away from home. 13WHAM, an ABC affiliate, talked with Deputy Michael Favat from the Monroe...
Gov. Hochul: State ready to assist with fight against crime in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited with Rochester business leaders Friday to discuss the future of jobs in the area on the heels of the tech sector investments across the state. The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum where members of the chamber could...
‘Day of Mercy’ ride for three-year-old recovering from shooting
The family is inviting the community to gather for a mercy ride starting at 804 Clinton Avenue.
Rochester woman adopted from China adopts pup from South Korea
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Few things turn a house into a home more than four paws, a wagging tail and an adorable face. “We've been thinking about getting a dog for a while and we're like, 'do we want to get a puppy? Do we want to rescue?' said Kim Richards. "And, you know, we saw this cute little face and we're like 'let's just, let's go for the rescue;' why not?”
Does The Interstate 86 Banana Truck Crash Remind You Of Anything?
As I was searching the good old internet, I ran across a new article from Emira's WENY-TV about a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 86/Route 17 near the hamlet of Lowman in Chemung County between exits 57 and 58 on October 3rd. But it wasn't just the fact that a truck...
RPD: No suspicion of criminal intent after pedestrian dies on Brown St. in Rochester
Fire department members began performing life-saving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful in their attempts to save the man.
Man arrested for handgun possession in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after police found a handgun in his car during a traffic stop in Elmira earlier this week, according to the Elmira Police Department. Wayne Peters, 44, of Pennsylvania was arrested on October 4, 2022, at around 3:20 a.m. after EPD officers conducted a traffic stop on […]
UPDATE: MCSO asks for help in locating missing man from Clarkson
Deputies ask anyone with information on Craig McClinic's whereabouts to call 911.
Grand jury decides not to indict officers involved in death of Daniel Prud
Grand jury decides not to indict officers involved in death of Daniel Prud Prude died in March 2020 after being restrained by police officers in Rochester, New York. (NCD)
Suspect charged in June shooting on N. Clinton Ave. in Rochester
Davis was charged with assault, as well as second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Man shot and killed overnight on East Main Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are now investigating the city’s 66th homicide of the year. RPD was called to the parking lot of an apartment building on East Main Street around 11 p.m. Friday for the report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot multiple times.
