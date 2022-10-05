ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

nypressnews.com

Prosecutor’s expert told grand jury police did not kill Daniel Prude

Prosecutors overseeing a grand jury investigation into the death of Daniel Prude last year in Rochester, New York, undercut the case for criminal charges with testimony from a medical expert who said three police officers who held Prude to the ground until he stopped breathing didn’t do anything wrong.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Officers say man fatally shot on E Main St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 30s has died after he was shot Friday evening on E Main Street near Railroad Street in Rochester. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene they located the victim and say he was shot multiple times in his upper body. AMR pronounced the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Man sentenced for having 30-round magazine in Elmira in 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been sentenced after a 2021 indictment claiming they had a 30-round capacity magazine. Korey Beck was sentenced in the Chemung County Court to two to four years behind bars on October 7, 2022. The court said Beck’s sentence was an indeterminate sentence. Beck was indicted in October 2021, […]
ELMIRA, NY
iheart.com

Shoplifter Slashes Henrietta Walmart Security Employee in the Face

A Rochester man is facing charges for allegedly slashing a store security employee in the face at the Henrietta Walmart. The Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Johnny Greggs was spotted shoplifting Tuesday evening, then pulled a knife from his pocket and took a swing at the security guard. Deputies found Greggs...
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

Rainbow Fentanyl found in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The drug known as ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ is now making its way towards Onondaga County. The most recent discovery was made in Monroe County, less than an hour and a half away from home. 13WHAM, an ABC affiliate, talked with Deputy Michael Favat from the Monroe...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester woman adopted from China adopts pup from South Korea

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Few things turn a house into a home more than four paws, a wagging tail and an adorable face. “We've been thinking about getting a dog for a while and we're like, 'do we want to get a puppy? Do we want to rescue?' said Kim Richards. "And, you know, we saw this cute little face and we're like 'let's just, let's go for the rescue;' why not?”
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for handgun possession in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after police found a handgun in his car during a traffic stop in Elmira earlier this week, according to the Elmira Police Department. Wayne Peters, 44, of Pennsylvania was arrested on October 4, 2022, at around 3:20 a.m. after EPD officers conducted a traffic stop on […]
ELMIRA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man shot and killed overnight on East Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are now investigating the city’s 66th homicide of the year. RPD was called to the parking lot of an apartment building on East Main Street around 11 p.m. Friday for the report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot multiple times.
ROCHESTER, NY
