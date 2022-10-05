Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Cold snap has farmers playing defense this weekend
Kalamazoo, Michigan — West Michigan is no stranger to frosty conditions in early October. In some years, the first frosts, or even a freeze, arrive in late September. It's the combination of an unusually plentiful harvest, due to some fantastic summer weather, that's creating some late in the game issues.
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan experiences its first snowflakes of the season
GAYLORD, Mich. — The official first day of winter is 75 days away, and Northern Michigan already experienced its first snow fall Friday. The National Weather Service center in Gaylord, three and half hours away from Kalamazoo, observed the first flakes just before 8 a.m., according to their Twitter account.
UpNorthLive.com
'It's a lifesaver;' Traverse City engineer offers unique help to Florida
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A week ago, when Hurricane Ian hit land, Florida had to deal with massive storm surges and pounding rain. Now many of the folks living there are dealing with a lack of safe drinking water. But one northern Michigan effort is looking to change...
UpNorthLive.com
It's corn harvest time; farmers say the yields are up but so are the prices
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's corn harvest time across northern Michigan. The corn crop on Harris Family Farm is seeing the effects of the cold weather. Farmers knew going into this year everything was going to cost more from fuel to fertilizer and employees on the farm. To turn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UpNorthLive.com
Flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor fallen firefighters
LANSING, Mich. — In accordance with President Joe Biden's proclamation, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff Sunday, October 9. The lowering of the flags is in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and to pay respects to firefighters and...
UpNorthLive.com
Coast Guard members return from Florida
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three members of the Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City are back in northern Michigan after helping with hurricane rescue efforts in Florida. On Wednesday, they shared their stories and experiences. "They flew in crews from all over the country, from a bunch of...
UpNorthLive.com
More than $558M to focus on student mental health, safety in Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich, (WPBN/WGTU) -- $558 million, that's how much the State of Michigan will put into the upcoming budget to address a growing need for students' mental health and safety. That includes more than $300 million focused on mental healthcare. "It starts with mental health," said Pat Lamb,...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer announces major development projects around the state
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a proclamation Wednesday, announcing $4.1 billion in investments around the state. The money, which is being granted by the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund, is going to three different transformational projects and will generate 4,600 jobs across Big Rapids, Van Buren Township, and Ottawa and Muskegon counties, according to Whitmer.
RELATED PEOPLE
UpNorthLive.com
Count day for Michigan school districts
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- To make sure school districts across Michigan have needed per-pupil funding, there are two "count days" each school year. Wednesday was the first which accounted for 90% of funding public schools receive from the State. Kalkaska Public Schools superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said he believes they...
UpNorthLive.com
Fetterman often absent during Lt. Gov. and mayoral tenures, documents show
HARRISBURG, Penn. (TND) — Democrat John Fetterman has claimed he was both an effective mayor for the town of Braddock, Pa. and a powerhouse lieutenant governor for the state of Pennsylvania, but records reportedly show he was either often absent or kept "a light work schedule" during his tenures.
UpNorthLive.com
Gas prices increase after oil cartel reduces production
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A price hike at the pump was ignited after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) announced they are going to reduce oil production. Gas Buddy said prices here in Michigan were already higher than the national average because of regional refinery issues. This means that until...
UpNorthLive.com
MSP officers graduate from school liaison program
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Law enforcement officers from across the state are taking part in specialized training to become school liaison officers. 30 police officers and deputies took part in what is being called the TEAM School Liaison Program. TEAM stands for Teaching, Educating and Mentoring, which state leaders hope will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UpNorthLive.com
EXCLUSIVE: Messiah's Law case to be recharged; 3-year-old killed in drive by shooting
FLINT, Mich. - A 3-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting in October of 2020. That murder led to the creation of a bill called messiah's law, which is currently going through the state legislature. Messiah‘s family have been waiting for some sort of justice to be served for nearly...
UpNorthLive.com
Robert Schwander sentencing stands following fifth appeal
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WBPN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Court of Appeals made a decision on Robert Schwander's fifth attempt to appeal his murder sentence. In 2011, 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried her body in a sand pile. Schwander was originally sentenced to...
UpNorthLive.com
3 accused of assisting Whitmer kidnapping plot stand trial
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were told Wednesday about the formation and actions of a paramilitary group the government says trained as part of the scheme. Assistant Attorney General...
UpNorthLive.com
Temperatures drop Thursday night, rain could turn to snow
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Showers will move thru the region Thursday, and you might see lightning. Most of the rain will fall from late morning to early afternoon. Although there will be more shower Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall as the rain moves thru. Highs may get into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UpNorthLive.com
Bundle up for Friday night football
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Friday look for widely scattered lake effect showers. Most of the rain will fall Friday morning. The rain will not be consistent across northern Michigan, that's the nature of lake effect. Throughout the day Friday the rain will end and the clouds will break. Temperatures stay...
Comments / 0