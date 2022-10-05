ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Cold snap has farmers playing defense this weekend

Kalamazoo, Michigan — West Michigan is no stranger to frosty conditions in early October. In some years, the first frosts, or even a freeze, arrive in late September. It's the combination of an unusually plentiful harvest, due to some fantastic summer weather, that's creating some late in the game issues.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Northern Michigan experiences its first snowflakes of the season

GAYLORD, Mich. — The official first day of winter is 75 days away, and Northern Michigan already experienced its first snow fall Friday. The National Weather Service center in Gaylord, three and half hours away from Kalamazoo, observed the first flakes just before 8 a.m., according to their Twitter account.
GAYLORD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
City
Portland, ME
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Oscoda Township, MI
City
Portland, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor fallen firefighters

LANSING, Mich. — In accordance with President Joe Biden's proclamation, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff Sunday, October 9. The lowering of the flags is in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and to pay respects to firefighters and...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Coast Guard members return from Florida

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three members of the Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City are back in northern Michigan after helping with hurricane rescue efforts in Florida. On Wednesday, they shared their stories and experiences. "They flew in crews from all over the country, from a bunch of...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

More than $558M to focus on student mental health, safety in Michigan

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich, (WPBN/WGTU) -- $558 million, that's how much the State of Michigan will put into the upcoming budget to address a growing need for students' mental health and safety. That includes more than $300 million focused on mental healthcare. "It starts with mental health," said Pat Lamb,...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Whitmer announces major development projects around the state

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a proclamation Wednesday, announcing $4.1 billion in investments around the state. The money, which is being granted by the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund, is going to three different transformational projects and will generate 4,600 jobs across Big Rapids, Van Buren Township, and Ottawa and Muskegon counties, according to Whitmer.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Trahan
Person
Gavin Newsom
UpNorthLive.com

Count day for Michigan school districts

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- To make sure school districts across Michigan have needed per-pupil funding, there are two "count days" each school year. Wednesday was the first which accounted for 90% of funding public schools receive from the State. Kalkaska Public Schools superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said he believes they...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Gas prices increase after oil cartel reduces production

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A price hike at the pump was ignited after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) announced they are going to reduce oil production. Gas Buddy said prices here in Michigan were already higher than the national average because of regional refinery issues. This means that until...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

MSP officers graduate from school liaison program

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Law enforcement officers from across the state are taking part in specialized training to become school liaison officers. 30 police officers and deputies took part in what is being called the TEAM School Liaison Program. TEAM stands for Teaching, Educating and Mentoring, which state leaders hope will...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Deer
UpNorthLive.com

Robert Schwander sentencing stands following fifth appeal

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WBPN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Court of Appeals made a decision on Robert Schwander's fifth attempt to appeal his murder sentence. In 2011, 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried her body in a sand pile. Schwander was originally sentenced to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

3 accused of assisting Whitmer kidnapping plot stand trial

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were told Wednesday about the formation and actions of a paramilitary group the government says trained as part of the scheme. Assistant Attorney General...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Temperatures drop Thursday night, rain could turn to snow

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Showers will move thru the region Thursday, and you might see lightning. Most of the rain will fall from late morning to early afternoon. Although there will be more shower Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall as the rain moves thru. Highs may get into...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
UpNorthLive.com

Bundle up for Friday night football

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Friday look for widely scattered lake effect showers. Most of the rain will fall Friday morning. The rain will not be consistent across northern Michigan, that's the nature of lake effect. Throughout the day Friday the rain will end and the clouds will break. Temperatures stay...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy