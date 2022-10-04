Barnyard Basics: The Moose fire: Part II: Frustration with Forest Service management

Read full article on original website
October Idaho Wildfire Updates
Idaho (CBS2) — 20 wildfires and a prescribed burn in the Payette National Forest continue to burn in Idaho as the Gem State moves further into fall. Most of Idaho sits about 5-10 degrees above normal temperatures for this time of year, largely due to a high-pressure system that is encapsulating much of the Pacific Northwest. Still, temperatures are much cooler than in the hot summer months, which has allowed fire crews to make considerable progress on several fires.
Opinion: In support of Tom Arkoosh
For the past few weeks, I have been researching out information on the two candidates for the office of Idaho attorney general. In checking out the web pages for each candidate, I discovered one candidate, Mr. Tom Arkoosh, has a lot more legal and legal practical experience than Mr. Labrador. The difference between the two candidates is striking.
Opinion: SJR 102 -- Why try fixing something that isn't broken?
Remember the old saying: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”. Idaho has been a state since 1890. We may not agree with everything that’s gone into or come out of state government since the time the state’s constitution was adopted, but it’s worked pretty well in that time.
Emission testing ending in Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting July 1, 2023, those biennial trips to the emission testing center will end if you live in Kuna or Canyon County. "Motor vehicles are becoming cleaner and cleaner burning. They're manufactured to be cleaner, so emissions testing program isn't as effective as it used to be in the past," said David Luft, the air quality manager for the Boise Regional Department of Environmental Quality.
Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel's outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
With 2022 irrigation season over, what's the outlook for next year?
The 2022 irrigation season is now over, and conditions are looking good for the Treasure Valley going into next year. Of course there are a lot of variables that will determine how much water growers will have for the next irrigation season, but water experts say we're ending the year with above normal reservoir storage, which is good news.
Protect Idaho’s citizen Legislature, vote no on SJR 102
Now that we are in the season for ghosts and goblins, read SJR 102 if you really want to see something scary. This is the proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution granting legislators the power to call themselves back into session at any time of the year with only a 60% affirmative vote. No matter your political persuasion, you should VOTE NO on this amendment for three basic reasons:
Lori Vallow Daybell's trial vacated
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Justin Lum of Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) is reporting that Lori Vallow's trial, set for January 9, 2023, has been vacated by the judge until a further investigation into her competency can be conducted. This comes after a sealed motion presented to the court was filed...
Opinion: Do we really need to change the Idaho Constitution?
Jerry: The November 8th elections are only one month away. Carrie: Did you know our Legislature has a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution on the November ballot?
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: South Fremont downs Teton in 3A showdown
ST. ANTHONY - Friday night was a big night for the South Fremont Cougars and the Teton Timberwolves as they entered their first Mountain Rivers Conference showdown of the season. South Fremont came into the game with one loss after a tough defeat at Snake River last week. Teton entered the matchup undefeated on the season. After a tou h back and forth battle, South Fremont came out on top defeating the Timberwolves 28-26. The Cougars set the tone early with their running attack, led by Hunter Hobbs, who scored the first touchdown of the game to give the Cougars the early 6-0 lead. The Timberwolves countered using their fast-paced offensive attack, with Timberwolves quarterback Jack Nelson throwing a 37-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Heuseveldt just after South Fremont’s touchdown.
