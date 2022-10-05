Read full article on original website
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste
Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
Armstrong’s Pumpkin and Petting Farm Ribbon Cutting
The Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce had a great time at the Ribbon Cutting for Armstrong's Pumpkin and Petting Farm. Armstrong's has a wide variety of pumpkins and gourds for your fall décor and carving needs. They even have great options for cooking, such as spaghetti squash and mashed potato squash.
Food Review: Polish Village Café
If you’re willing to drive the way to Hamtramck or are in the area and are interested in getting good, authentic Polish food, then Polish Village Café is the place to go. Located at 2990 Yemans street, Polish Village Café is a small, authentic Polish restaurant. The menu had a variety of Polish dishes, from stuffed cabbage to pork chops. I decided on the Polish plate to get a taste of everything.
FOOD ALERT: Farm in Michigan used human waste to treat produce, officials warn
LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan farm used human waster to treat produce, and officials are warning the public. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is advising consumers not to eat any Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, MI, as it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. All product is expected to be labeled under the name Kuntry Gardens.
Hidden Lake Gardens/Michigan State University Issue Canopy Walk Construction Update
Tipton, MI – Michigan State University/Hidden Lake Gardens issued an update on construction and installation of the new Canopy Walk. The organizations announced in a news release Friday that they must delay the public opening until Spring 2023. They site supply chain challenges, labor shortages, and inclement weather delays as the reason to extend their construction and installation timeline.
Horror Filmmaker Builds ‘Horrortown’ at Abandoned Irish Hills Stagecoach Stop
A construction marquee warns “FESTIVAL TRAFFIC AHEAD” as cars grind to a halt on U.S. 12 West in Onsted. The area, part of a normally sleepy resort community known as Irish Hills, is bustling with commuters on this particular July afternoon. Faster Horses — a country music festival held annually at the nearby Michigan International […] The post Horror Filmmaker Builds ‘Horrortown’ at Abandoned Irish Hills Stagecoach Stop appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
License of Novi Carvana dealer suspended by state of Michigan
The Michigan Department of State is putting the brakes on a Carvana dealership in Novi. Its license is suspended over alleged violations of the Michigan vehicle code.
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
Once and for all: should we feed the squirrels?
From wading through the fountain by the bell tower the first week of freshman year to cautiously avoiding the “M” on the Diag, to be a Michigan student is to participate in a rich array of traditions. To some, these customs include feeding squirrels on a sunny day. So, the question stands, once and for all, should we feed the squirrels?
Love Entertaining & Sports? This $8.9M Michigan Home Has it All Including a Pickleball Court
Some homes are just made for a good time, and this is one of those homes. This $8.9 million estate screams entertaining with multiple kitchens, indoor sports courts, outdoor resort-style lounging, and enough indoor space to throw one heck of a party or two. Located in Franklin, Michigan on Scenic...
11 Oakland County Cider Mills to Visit this Fall
Have your best fall ever with a trip to your favorite cider mill or apple orchard. Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect donut, the juiciest apple, or the roundest pumpkin, you can’t go wrong when you choose from any of these cider mills throughout Oakland County in the metro Detroit area.
Free program gives computer training for women re-entering the workforce
FOX 2 - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that aggressive interest rate hikes will cause pain for the U.S. economy and not just in the way of slowed growth but also increases in unemployment. A program - Springboard to Success - is focused on women who may have been...
Priority Health, Kroger launching co-branded Medicare plans in Michigan
Priority Health and Kroger Health are launching two co-branded Medicare plans in eight Michigan counties for 2023. The two plans are PriorityMedicare + Kroger PPO and PriorityMedicare D-SNP + Kroger HMO. The plans will launch in January in Genesee, Ingham, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
Jellyfish discovered in Island Lake Recreation Area pond near Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite being some of the sea's most exotic creatures, jellyfish have become an increasingly common sight in the Great Lakes. While it might feel like the only place someone in Michigan could see the alien-like organisms is at an aquarium, jellyfish now frequent local inland lakes. FOX 2 Photo Journalist Coulter Mitchell found some floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond, near Brighton.
🔒 Poll: Does Polish Village or Polonia in Hamtramck have better pierogis?
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – One of the staples of Polish cuisine is the pierogi. Like a savory empanada, pierogis are stuffed with meats and potatoes, making them a perfect, hearty meal during the colder months. The city of Hamtramck had a huge polish population in the 20th century, and with...
1.4 million gallons of wastewater discharged into Huron River
For the third time this year, metro Detroit residents have been warned about a possible contamination in the Huron River.
Spicer Orchards – Fenton
Spicer Orchards is a big and beloved piece of the Fenton community and history. Growing fruit is a craft at Spicer Orchards: a craft that has been handed down through the generations. Today, the orchard offers tons of activities including You-Pick, playgrounds and inflatables, a WORK-OF-ART corn maze, and more. Every Fall, Spicer hosts the Harvest Festival and the 5K Pumpkin Run. Of course, there is plenty of Spicer’s delicious donuts and cider!
Michigan doctor with world-record cats rebounds after losing previous pets in fire
An Oakland County doctor was all smiles after his cats gained world-record status. One cat was declared the world’s tallest living domestic cat; another feline was listed as having the world’s longest tail, according to Guinness World Records. The doctor also owns four other cats. ...
Massive groundwater contamination plume continues to spread in Ann Arbor area
"At this point, we're concerned it will affect the value of the property but more concerned that it will start affecting people's health," Elaine Brock said outside her home in Scio Township.
Ann Arbor 1,4 dioxane plume spreading to Scio Township water
Another round of groundwater testing has found small amounts of 1,4 dioxane at 10 additional residential wells in Scio Township. All ten wells were located between M-14 and the Huron River and contained amounts of the chemical below the state’s drinking water standard. The harmful chemical has been slowly spreading out in a large plume from the site of the old Gelman Sciences facility off of Wagner Road for decades, despite an ongoing clean-up effort.
