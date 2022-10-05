If you’re willing to drive the way to Hamtramck or are in the area and are interested in getting good, authentic Polish food, then Polish Village Café is the place to go. Located at 2990 Yemans street, Polish Village Café is a small, authentic Polish restaurant. The menu had a variety of Polish dishes, from stuffed cabbage to pork chops. I decided on the Polish plate to get a taste of everything.

HAMTRAMCK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO