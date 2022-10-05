ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 1

Related
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 110 Thatford Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 110 Thatford Avenue, a five-story mixed-use building in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Designed by M.S. Savani Architect and developed by Kulwant Singh, the structure yields 23 residences and 13 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $215,150.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
NY1

Elementary school renamed after city’s first Black mayor

An elementary school in Queens was renamed after David Dinkins, New York City’s first African American mayor, whose legacy on giving back to others was celebrated on Thursday. PS 48Q in Jamaica will be known as the David N. Dinkins School for Community Service. “Our history is more than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Time Off#Retirement#Bkcb 1#The Community Board Chair
norwoodnews.org

Mott Haven: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 322 Grand Concourse

NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 322 Grand Concourse, a 14-story, mixed-use building in the Mott Haven section of The Bronx. Designed by Fishcher + Makooi Architect, and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 153 residential units, as...
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

Pol who killed Harlem project could face primary challenge

For developers and housing advocates lamenting the prospect of 10 years without an upzoning in Harlem, there is now hope. Assembly member Inez Dickens, who represented Harlem on the City Council from 2006 to 2016, is considering challenging incumbent Kristin Richardson Jordan in next year’s Democratic primary, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Stops School Bus Company from Polluting in New York City Communities

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Hoyt Transportation, Inc. (Hoyt Transportation), a Bronx-based school bus company, ending its alleged practice of excessive idling at bus yards. Excessive vehicle idling causes air pollution, endangering the health and wellness of neighboring communities. As part of the settlement announced today, Hoyt Transportation will implement an extensive anti-idling training program for drivers, engage an idling manager to monitor idling behavior, and pay at least $38,850 in penalties. Funds secured from the settlement will be used to support projects to fight pollution and improve air quality in overburdened communities in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Little-known landlord transfers $380M portfolio to children

Succession can be a messy affair in real estate. To avoid that, the Elghanayans, of Rockrose Development fame, used a coin flip to parcel out properties among three siblings. That worked a lot better than the more traditional methods used by the Milstein family, heirs of Sol Goldman and the Harry Helmsley’s survivors, all of whom ended up in long legal battles over who would inherit what.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New Cost

Mayor Eric Adams on the new tent locationScreenshot from Twitter. Just as construction started to build the migrants camps in the Bronx, New York Mayor Eric Adams announced a change of plans. The new plan was not met with overwhelming support. In fact, there were just as many complaints as before the tents were for migrants. Then there is the cost of money that was already wasted on the first project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Panamanian Day Celebrations in Brooklyn Begin with Epic Oct. 8 Parade

Panamanian pride and culture will be on display all over Brooklyn on Saturday, Oct. 8, in honor of Panama’s annual day of independence from Colombia, reports Caribbean Life. Follow the sounds of reggaeton, salsa and cumbia to the annual Panamanian Parade, which will kick off at 12:00pm at the intersection of President Street and Classon Avenue in Crown Heights.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression.  Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Lawsuit challenging NYC outdoor dining program dismissed

NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningA statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy