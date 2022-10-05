During Monday’s budget work session, the Mitchell City Council reviewed subsidy requests from various organizations. Some of the organizations requesting city funding have seen substantial increases in reserves. Mitchell City Council Member Susan Tjarks said the city is limiting the funds those organizations will receive. “If you were able to grow your fund balance by a greater amount than what we would normally have given you, then this year, because things are tight here too, would be the year that we would back off on that,” Tjarks said during Monday’s session.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO