more955.com
Mitchell City Council limiting subsidies for organizations with cash balance increases
During Monday’s budget work session, the Mitchell City Council reviewed subsidy requests from various organizations. Some of the organizations requesting city funding have seen substantial increases in reserves. Mitchell City Council Member Susan Tjarks said the city is limiting the funds those organizations will receive. “If you were able to grow your fund balance by a greater amount than what we would normally have given you, then this year, because things are tight here too, would be the year that we would back off on that,” Tjarks said during Monday’s session.
Dolores Kelsey, 94, Mitchell
Dolores passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Mitchell; visitation will begin one hour prior. Burial will be at 1:30 PM in Servicemen’s Cemetery. Arrangements by Will Funeral Chapel. Lori...
Nona Lucille Markus, 90
Nona died Saturday, Oct. 1, in Avera Brady Health and Rehab. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10, at Harrison Community Church North. Burial will be in Harrison Cemetery. Arrangements by Koehn Brothers Funeral Home.
DWU Theatre to present the drama-comedy “She Kills Monsters”
MITCHELL – The Ron and Sheilah Gates Department of Theatre will open the 2022-23 season with “She Kills Monsters,” a drama-comedy by Qui Nguyen, on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 14-15 and 21-22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, Oct. 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. in the DWU Black Box Theatre.
Kernels fall to Watertown 24-14
MITCHELL — The Mitchell Kernels pulled to within 17-14 in the fourth quarter on Friday night against Watertown, but ultimately couldn’t get a stop when needed to have a chance to win — as Juven Hudson rushed for touchdowns of 30, 47 and 35 yards to lead the Arrows (2-5) to a win over Mitchell (1-6). Parker Denne scored twice from 8 yards out by Mitchell. Jagger Tyler caught a two point conversion from Treyson Schulz.
