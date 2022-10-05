Read full article on original website
WPTV
'Operation Blue Roof' to provide tarps for damaged roofs in southwest Florida
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has activated Operation Blue Roof in southwest Florida to provide temporary tarp-like coverings to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. The service is free to homeowners in Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Collier, and DeSoto counties. The initial sign-up period...
WPTV
Back to summerlike weather for South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a stretch of really nice days with pleasant temperatures and low humidity, some changes are on the way and a return to more summerlike weather is likely. Warmer temperatures, much higher humidity, and a daily dose of showers & storms are back in...
WPTV
Tyson Foods consolidating corporate offices, leaving Illinois, South Dakota
Tyson announced Wednesday that they are consolidating three of its corporate offices and will relocate those employees to its headquarters in 2023. The company said they are closing its offices in Chicago, Downers Grove, Ill., and Dakota Dunes, S.D., and will have the employees working at those locations relocate to its headquarters in Springdale, Ark., early next year.
WPTV
7 bodies believed to be of Cuban migrants found in Florida Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. — Two more bodies believed to be of Cuban migrants have been found in the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said Wednesday that the bodies were found earlier this week on or near Boca Chica Key. Linhardt said...
WPTV
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
