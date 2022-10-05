A pair of ballot measures that would legalize sports gambling in California could prove to be the nascent industry’s first bad bet, amounting to lighting nearly half a billion dollars on fire.Despite mobile sports betting becoming legal in more than half the states in the country following a 2018 Supreme Court decision, no victory for the big money sportsbook apps would be greater than operating in California.Between the online gambling companies, tribal casino operators, and other entities involved, total spending on the pair of referendums has already surpassed $400 million, making it the most expensive ballot referendum in U.S. history.It...

