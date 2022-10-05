Read full article on original website
5 Times Raf Simons Showed Love for British Culture on the Runway
Ahead of Raf Simons‘ Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which will be showcased in London on October 13 for the very first time, Hypebae looks back at the Belgian fashion designer’s upward career and explores the interdisciplinary affinity between Simons’ quintessential designs and the zeitgeist of British culture. Since starting his cutting-edge menswear line, Simons has incorporated elements of British new-wave music, youth subcultures and underground scenes into an industry-defining range of styles, shapes and symbols. “It’s been a dream for a while to show in London – a city where fashion and creativity is omnipresent in the streets, and where I see exceptional people with a strong unique style,” announced Simons in a press release.
Nicola Peltz Beckham’s '90s Supermodel Statement Brows Are Only for the Brave
Nicola Peltz-Beckham has beauty enthusiasts intrigued with her latest Paris Fashion Week beauty looks. From her effortless, Parisian-chic hair down to her editorial makeup moments — her moments have been making headlines. After doing a fabulous job achieving the fake bleached brows trend, the actor has stunned us again with her ’90s tweezed thin eyebrows.
An Editor’s Photo Diary from Paris Fashion Week SS23
For the fourth and final fashion week of the month, thousands of guests flocked to one of the most glamorous cities in the world for a truly expansive showcase of both emerging and established designers. Paris Fashion Week was once again back in full force this season, arguably the busiest showcase from the month in its entirety.
SKIMS Launches 'Glam' Collection, Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archive
Shapewear brand SKIMS just launched its all-new “Glam” collection, drawing inspiration from vintage pieces from Kim Kardashian‘s extensive fashion archive. Just in time for the spooky season, the new collection consists of five curve-contouring styles like bustiers, full-length one pieces, slip dresses and catsuits in a sleek black colorway. Each piece is designed in a corseted silhouette that aims to cinch and smooth the body for the ultimate silhouette, made to wear on its own or underneath other garments. Available in sizes XXS-4XL, the collection’s pricing ranges from £78-128 GBP (approximately $86-142 USD).
"I Wasn't Trying To Look Sexy," Doja Cat Responds to Criticism of Gold Makeup Look
Doja Cat has been killing it in the beauty and fashion space, showcasing bold and daring looks with her shaved brows and most recently debuting a gold face-painted look at Paris Fashion Week. In response to her outfit and glam that the star wore to the A.W.A.K.E Mode show in the French capital, haters have commented that the makeup made her “look ugly.”
Megan Thee Stallion's "Kool-Aid" Red Hair Is on Brand for the Texas Hottie
One thing one must know about Megan Thee Stallion is that she knows how to work a new hair color or wig install. The musician’s latest vibrant “Kool-Aid” red color brings out those decadent fall vibes. The texas hottie took to her Instagram to show off her...
Taylor Swift Admits 'Midnights' Track "Lavender Haze" Is About Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Over the last few weeks, Taylor Swift has been unveiling the names of songs featured on her upcoming album Midnights, in all different orders. Last night, the singer-slash-songwriter shared track 1, which is “Lavender Haze,” adding that it was inspired by her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. She...
This Is Why Kim Kardashian Thinks "Hot Girls" Fall for Pete Davidson
In a recent episode of Hulu‘s The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian explained the reason why she thinks “hot girls” fall for Pete Davidson, whom she split up with in August after nine months of dating. The footage, which was filmed back in February when the two were still...
Maude Apatow’s Earthy Eyeshadow Win Raving Reviews for Seasonal Trends
Autumn inherently brings out the best of us in makeup looks. Instinctively you want to reach for copper, deep brown and bronze tones for your hair update or even a simple lipstick choice when the leaves fall to the ground. Setting the tone for what we mean is our favorite “it girl,” Maude Apatow, who secretly beautifully displayed one of the season’s biggest trends: Earthy eyeshadow.
Gabrielle Union’s Hybrid Spring Twists Serve as Major Protective Style Inspo for the Fall
We’re sure there’s a general consensus on the table that Gabrielle Union consistently serves. Be it fashion or beauty, Union is never one to disappoint or fall through on the hair and makeup inspiration and her recent update of hybrid Spring Twists speaks to just that. Union took...
ColourPop Drops Collaboration With Beauty Influencer Snitchery
Known as the queen of cosplay herself to over five million followers, Snitchery has teamed up with ColourPop to release her very own collection. As the master of dramatic makeup transformations, the range of highly pigmented products delivers just what you need to enter your own villain era. On the...
Adidas Officially Puts YEEZY Partnership "Under Review"
Adidas has announced the new status of its partnership with Ye and his YEEZY line following the rapper’s controversial show at Paris Fashion Week. In a statement provided by an adidas spokesperson, the company unveiled its decision to place the affiliation under review:. adidas has always been about creativity,...
WILLOW on Her Most Lyrically Confessional Album to Date, 'COPINGMECHANISM'
WILLOW AKA Willow Smith has released her fifth studio album, <Copingmechanism> — a rock project, which may be considered her most personal work so far. The LP is made up of 11 tracks, with one feature — Yves Tumor on “Perfectly Not Close.” For WILLOW, it was important to be honest and accepting about whatever she’s feeling on this record. During a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, WILLOW said <Copingmechanism> “is not a depressing record” despite what others may think.
Sarah Jessica Parker Begins Filming for Second Season of 'And Just Like That...'
And Just Like That… , the Sex and the City spin-off that everyone seems to have a love-hate relationship with, is returning with a second season. Sarah Jessica Parker and her castmate Kristin Davis were spotted for the first time on set, giving fans a glimpse of what the sophomore installment will look like.
Loro Piana Weaves Denim with Cashmere for Its Most Luxurious Staple Pieces Yet
In Loro Piana’s latest artisanal venture, the Italian fashion house joins denim experts in Japan to innovate a rare CashDenim material that comes tailored into two Fall/Winter 2022 garments. Combining Loro Piana’s fine cashmere production with the renowned technical practices of the Bingo region’s denim industry, the new indigo-tinted...
Gentle Monster Unveils New Eyewear Styles in FW22 Campaign
South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster has debuted new sunglasses styles as part of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The campaign, lensed by Georgian photographer Davit Giorgadze, captures the space-time of Autumn in Berlin through a film-inspired aesthetic and a monochromatic, leather-heavy styling. The range includes three classic shapes reimagined in new colorways for the fall. Standout pieces include Tambu, a bold rectangular modern silhouette, available in seasonal shades “L2” and “YC6.” Le, which comes in tortoise color, “L2,” or translucent yellow, “KC1,” features an oversized oval lens conveying an elegant look. For a larger silhouette, you can opt for Jeff, an oversized square style accentuated with a yellow, sleek acetate frame. All three sunglasses include “Zeiss” lenses, which offer 99.9% UV protection.
Rosalía Fronts Acne Studios' FW22 Campaign
Acne Studios has just revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 campaign starring the trailblazing Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalía. Key pieces from the runway collection are combined with Rosalía’s uncompromising style in a series of intimate still and moving photos by Dutch artist Paul Kooiker, who portrays the musical star as a historical muse.
Fendi Releases FW22 Peekaboo Capsule
Fendi has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 Peekaboo Capsule, reinterpreting the iconic Peekaboo handbag. Originally created with women in mind, the timeless accessory has become a staple for men as well. Nodding to the essential carryall’s versatility, the latest release includes a variety of shapes and sizes for everyone. The range is composed of the Peekaboo ISeeU Medium, Small and Mini, arriving in uber-soft grained leather in black, white and mint green. Contrasting Selleria stitching sets the handbags apart, while the exotics handles tie the expertly crafted leather goods together. Lovers of suede will rejoice as the handbag also comes in a decadent camel shade of the buttery fabric, whereas matching micro peekaboo and small versions of the bag in python round out the collection.
Extreme cashmere Reclaims Comfort in "edition 23" Campaign
Amsterdam-based label extreme cashmere is set to release a new range of comfy wardrobe staples. The brand has unveiled a campaign highlighting pieces from its upcoming collection, “edition 23.”. True to the brand’s “for all seasons and all occasions” philosophy, the campaign teases everyday staples like tank tops, off-shoulder...
