fox5atlanta.com
Woman ambushed, chased on Kennesaw Mountain trail: 'She did all the right things'
KENNESAW, Ga. - Superintendent of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is praising the quick thinking of a woman who was ambushed and chased by man wearing a ski mask while walking her dog earlier this week. Wednesday, Superintendent Gamman talked to FOX 5 about their investigation saying rangers have stepped...
How to watch the International Space Station fly over Atlanta tonight
ATLANTA — The International Space Station will fly over Atlanta Thursday night. Compared to other flyovers, tonight's should be an "outstanding pass," because it lasts a little longer than most flyovers and it will fly almost directly overhead. At 7:58 p.m., look toward the northwest sky just about 10...
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America
This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
wrganews.com
Georgia’s Rome Tourism Office details local Halloween Events
Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism and the Rome Area History Center is excited to offer a full month of haunted fun for visitors and residents. Four different events will be held this month and include: Where Romans Rest: Myrtle Hill Cemetery Tours, Hallowed Haunting Storytelling Events, Haunted on Broad Tours, and Rolling on the Rivers: Haunted River Tours.
Gov. Kemp honors college student killed in equestrian accident for bravery
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp honored a Georgia college student this week who died in an accident at an equestrian event in North Georgia for her bravery. Breanna Chadwick, 20, died at the horse-riding event in Chatsworth on July 7 after an out-of-control horse plowed into a gate where spectators were standing.
fox5atlanta.com
Gilmer County orchards prepare for another busy Georgia Apple Festival
ELLIJAY, Ga. - Last year, a certain member of the Good Day Atlanta team was featured as Grand Marshal of the famed Apple Festival Parade. We’re not going to name names, but he’s handsome, talented, and the author of the article. So, of course, how could we turn...
The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote
Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta. The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
savannahceo.com
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron
As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
Long-time businesses being forced out of metro Atlanta business corridor
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many businesses on one of Metro Atlanta’s most beloved town squares say they’re being forced out. Some of those businesses have been there for decades, but now their time on Marietta Square could be coming to an end. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
cobbcounty.org
Phase 3 of South Barrett Reliever is UNDERWAY!
Kennesaw drivers are one step closer to getting some relief from heavy rush-hour traffic around Town Center at Barrett Parkway and I-75. Cobb County leaders joined the Town Center Community to break ground on Phase 3 of the South Barrett Reliever, a road project that will give drivers an alternate route around Barrett Parkway, one of the busiest corridors in Town Center.
‘It’s never OK to hit a nurse’: nurse attacks on the rise across metro Atlanta, new analysis finds
ATLANTA — It’s a growing problem that is impacting our local health care facilities — nurses are being attacked by patients. Channel 2 Action News first reported on the danger local nurses face in 2019, but a new analysis has found that nurse attacks are on the rise with an average of two nurses being attacked every hour in the United States.
Popular Chick-fil-A location in Forsyth County closing for remodel
(Forsyth County, GA) Chick-fil-A fans in southern Forsyth County will temporarily have to find another location to satisfy their cravings for chicken nuggets and waffle fries. The Chick-fil-A at the Collection recently announced it would be closing beginning Sunday, October 9 for a store remodel.
DeKalb hosting another food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest food giveaway this weekend — with a special invite extended to any residents hosting ...
Georgia DOT: Major I-285 lane closure a go for Saturday
After more than a year of delays, the Georgia Department of Transportation will close lanes for construction on the top ...
Fulton chair demands ‘the damn keys’ to Atlanta detention center
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has fired back at the Atlanta City Council’s refusal to move sooner on the ...
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Gated Private Estate in Marietta Hits Market for $3.9M
The Estate in Marietta is a luxurious home featuring a spacious formal living room and a private tennis court now available for sale. This home located at 1638 Little Willeo Rd, Marietta, Georgia; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 9,558 square feet of living spaces. Call Travis D Reed (Phone: 404 617-1770), Michael Kriethe (Phone: 404 357-1770) – HOME Real Estate, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Marietta.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams exchange words on AMC closure, healthcare at town hall
ATLANTA, Ga. — The Georgia governor’s race is heating up. On Tuesday night, a back-and-forth war of words between Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ensued at a special town hall at Clark Atlanta University. The town hall aimed to get young black voters to the polls.
wrganews.com
GA Power reports Large Power Outage in Cave Spring
UPDATED: A large power outage has been reported by Georgia Power in the Cave Spring area affecting 1,747 customers. The City of Cave Spring has released a public statement saying that until power is up and going they are asking citizens to conserve water usage. Georgia Power has given an...
