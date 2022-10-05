ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Kennardo G. James

This City Was Just Voted the "Best Place To Live" in America

This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Georgia's Rome Tourism Office details local Halloween Events

Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism and the Rome Area History Center is excited to offer a full month of haunted fun for visitors and residents. Four different events will be held this month and include: Where Romans Rest: Myrtle Hill Cemetery Tours, Hallowed Haunting Storytelling Events, Haunted on Broad Tours, and Rolling on the Rivers: Haunted River Tours.
ROME, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

The 'Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia' is asking for your vote

Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta.  The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
savannahceo.com

These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
ROSWELL, GA
Majic 107.5/97.5

At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron

As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
NORCROSS, GA
cobbcounty.org

Phase 3 of South Barrett Reliever is UNDERWAY!

Kennesaw drivers are one step closer to getting some relief from heavy rush-hour traffic around Town Center at Barrett Parkway and I-75. Cobb County leaders joined the Town Center Community to break ground on Phase 3 of the South Barrett Reliever, a road project that will give drivers an alternate route around Barrett Parkway, one of the busiest corridors in Town Center.
COBB, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

'It's never OK to hit a nurse': nurse attacks on the rise across metro Atlanta, new analysis finds

ATLANTA — It’s a growing problem that is impacting our local health care facilities — nurses are being attacked by patients. Channel 2 Action News first reported on the danger local nurses face in 2019, but a new analysis has found that nurse attacks are on the rise with an average of two nurses being attacked every hour in the United States.
MARIETTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Gated Private Estate in Marietta Hits Market for $3.9M

The Estate in Marietta is a luxurious home featuring a spacious formal living room and a private tennis court now available for sale. This home located at 1638 Little Willeo Rd, Marietta, Georgia; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 9,558 square feet of living spaces. Call Travis D Reed (Phone: 404 617-1770), Michael Kriethe (Phone: 404 357-1770) – HOME Real Estate, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Marietta.
MARIETTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

GA Power reports Large Power Outage in Cave Spring

UPDATED: A large power outage has been reported by Georgia Power in the Cave Spring area affecting 1,747 customers. The City of Cave Spring has released a public statement saying that until power is up and going they are asking citizens to conserve water usage. Georgia Power has given an...
CAVE SPRING, GA

