The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
DA: Man convicted of ambushing, killing man in drive-thru
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man accused of killing someone by ambushing them while they were going through a drive-thru was convicted by a jury, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. The DA’s office said Isaiah Frazier disguised himself early in the morning on Dec. 27, 2019, and ambushed a man who was in […]
Police pursuit comes to an end in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — A police pursuit ended in a crash in South Sacramento.According to Sacramento Police, at around 12:52 p.m., they were pursuing a vehicle that was driving recklessly in the area of Franklin Boulevard and 52 Street. At some point, police lost track of the vehicle. They later found the vehicle crashed on 47th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. Police discovered that the vehicle hit a pedestrian. The victim, a female, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was later detained. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.
Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
Sacramento Police investigate shooting near Hiram W. Johnson High School
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There is a police presence near Hiram W. Johnson due to an investigation of a shooting in the area. Sacramento Police told FOX40 News that around 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred across the street from the school, which is located on 14th Avenue. Investigation […]
KCRA.com
Driver accused of DUI in Sacramento crash that seriously injured pedestrian
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was arrested on Friday afternoon following a police pursuit that ended in a two-vehicle crash that injured a pedestrian in Sacramento, authorities said. The pursuit started around 12:52 p.m. in the area of Franklin Boulevard and 52nd Street after an officer spotted a driver...
Man dead after south Sacramento shooting on Elder Creek Road has been ID'd
SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation has lanes blocked on a major south Sacramento intersection early Monday morning. The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, police say the man was found and soon pronounced dead by medics. He was later identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 38 year old Andre Bryson, of Sacramento.Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation by homicide detectives.No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene.
KCRA.com
Sheriff: Driver dies following Stockton pursuit, crash
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A driver in Stockton died after they fled a traffic stop that led to a short pursuit with sheriff's office deputies early Saturday morning, authorities said. Deputies tried to pull over a person in the area of North Filbert and Myrtle streets in east...
KCRA.com
Stockton serial killings: 4 of 7 known victims were homeless
STOCKTON, Calif. — Four of the victims identified in the string of killings in Stockton spanning over the course of a year were unhoused, leading to some worried about their safety. Lydia Yáñez has been without a home for about three years. She said she has been trying to...
KCRA.com
Woman killed in shooting in Placerville, sheriff’s office says
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A woman died Monday after a shooting in Placerville, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 7) Deputies responded to a home where they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. That woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
Fox40
Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died following a collision in Stockton Thursday night, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. near Pacific Avenue and Monterey Avenue. According to police, medical personnel that responded to the incident attempted life-saving...
Serial Killer On The Loose! Chaos Erupts In Stockton After Police Connect 6 Homicides To 1 Murderer Targeting Hispanic Men In 209 Area
Police believe six homicides committed in the Stockton and Oakland, California, areas could be the work of a serial killer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to authorities, ballistics tests and video evidence taken from the crime scenes have linked the incidents involving the two Northern California cities. The suspected serial killer appears to be targeting Hispanic men who are alone at night and early morning hours. Stockton and Oakland are around 70 miles apart. To help demonstrate the six homicides connection — as well as additional violent assaults — that have occurred in the California cities, authorities have released a timeline...
KCRA.com
Stockton serial killings: Hispanic, Latino community concerned about pattern of victims
STOCKTON, Calif. — As a series of connected killings remain unsolved in Stockton, Hispanic and Latino residents are asking police to increase their presence to ensure safety throughout the city. Margarita Flores is a business owner in north Stockton and after 24 years, she's now selling her Mexican restaurant...
KCRA.com
MAP: Where the suspected Stockton serial killings happened, according to police
STOCKTON, Calif. — A “series of killings” in Stockton and Oakland dating back to 2021 all appear to be connected in some way, the Stockton Police Department announced in early October. Five men were killed in Stockton and one man was killed in Oakland. Another woman who...
CBS News
Vacaville woman attacked on bike trail saved by inmate officer and crew
A scenic walk on a Vacaville bike trail became a life-and-death battle after, police say, an assailant stabbed a 33-year-old woman walking her dog. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) officer and cleanup crew witnessed the violence and stepped in, taking down the suspect, 18-year-old Damarco Ross Parker.
Woman killed nearly 20 years ago identified through DNA
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman who was killed nearly 20 years ago and whose body was found in 2008 was identified through Genetic Genealogy Investigation, according to a Facebook post from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. In March of 2008, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call stating that possible human […]
Antioch girl, 16, reported missing in Hayward
A 16-year-old girl was reported missing to the Hayward Police Department and her parents say time is critical for getting the word out for the public's help.
KCRA.com
'Like a big battering ram': Sacramento Ring camera video shows woman trying to break into home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For a longtime Sacramento resident, an ordeal where a woman tried to break into a neighbor's home nearly three weeks ago has led him to say "enough is enough" and call for city leaders to be held accountable for what he believes is deteriorating public safety in the city of Sacramento.
Brothers found guilty of brutal attack on couple in Antioch
ANTIOCH – Two brothers who committed sexual assault and robbed two foreign students in Antioch in 2020 are facing 30 years-to-life sentences after being convicted last month.Lamar Lee Young, 35, of Stockton, and 33-year-old Kenry Lee Young, of Antioch, were convicted on Sept. 26 of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. They were also convicted of second-degree robbery and assault. The pair attacked a couple just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, in a parking lot near G Street in Antioch. The victims traveled to Antioch...
Stockton serial killings: Police release information on sole survivor
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police have been investigating a “series of killings” throughout the city and in Oakland after all the killings were matched through ballistic evidence. In the six shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland, there has only been one survivor. On April 16, 2021, a 46-year-old Black woman was shot near […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Single-Vehicle Crash Causes Injuries
Single-Vehicle Accident on Stockton Boulevard Sends One Person to Hospital. A single-vehicle crash in Sacramento occurred on October 4 after a driver ran into a light pole. The accident happened on Stockton Boulevard between McMahon Drive and Lemon Hill Avenue around 6:29 p.m. Both the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Sacramento police responded to the accident scene, where it was initially reported as a hit-and run.
