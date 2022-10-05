Read full article on original website
New Gotham Knights Trailer Shows Plenty Of 60 FPS Bat-Family Combat, But Watch Out For Spoilers
Gotham Knights launches in just a few weeks, headlining a very busy October on the gaming calendar. Before it launches on October 21, you might want to load up some filters to keep mentions of the game out of your social media feeds. Spoilers for Gotham Knights and its ending have apparently begun circulating, so now is a good time to be alert and double-check your feeds.
Werewolf By Night Review - Marvel Studios' Spooky Special Presentation Shows The MCU Has Range
With spooky season heating up, Marvel Studios is throwing its hat in the ring with its own Halloween fare. Werewolf By Night introduces yet another new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it tells a self-contained story of monsters, those who hunt them, and a potential battle to the death between everyone involved. And although this may be the first Marvel Studios "special presentation," as it's being dubbed, it's also a hopeful sign of what's to come.
Overwatch 2 Servers Going Down Tonight; Long Queues Leaving Many Unable To Play
Overwatch 2 servers have been live since October 4, but you may not realize that if you try to start the game. Following a series of DDoS attacks, Blizzard's new game has faced extremely long wait times, disconnections, and player-queues that have at times reached quadruple digits. Blizzard says the issues are beginning to resolve, but it still isn't clear when you will be able to easily access the game. It's also confirmed maintenance is planned for the night of October 6, which will render the game unplayable from 3-4 PM PT (6-7 PM ET) and 6 PM until "approximately" 9 PM PT (9 PM - 12 AM ET).
God Of War Ragnarok Goes Gold, As Sony Confirms 8 Other Studios Contributed
God of War Ragnarok has gone gold, developer Santa Monica Studio has announced. This means that work on the game has wrapped up and discs are being sent to manufacturing for mass production. Cory Barlog, a producer on the title and the director on its predecessor, said on Twitter, "Congratulations...
Overwatch 2 Push Mode Tips: Best Heroes And More Strategies
Overwatch 2 has finally launched, bringing the new game mode Push to the hero shooter. While Overwatch 2 has had a rocky launch, with long queues, crashes, and a phone number requirement that has been mostly dropped by Blizzard, Push has provided a fun new neutral objective mode for people to enjoy. Here's how Push works and how to dominate in the new game mode.
Overwatch 2 Support Tier List - All 8 Support Heroes Ranked
Overwatch 2 is finally here, bringing with it some sweeping changes to the battlefield, including adjustments to almost every role--except supports. That doesn’t mean everything is the same for support heroes, though. These stalwart medics and helpers might play the same as they always have, but Overwatch 2’s faster pace and one-less-tank approach to combat mean that some support heroes aren’t quite as useful as they once were. Unlike with tank heroes, you’ll have a much more difficult time making some support heroes work.
Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary Video Celebrates The Franchise's Huge Impact
Mortal Kombat marks its 30th anniversary this year, and while fans will have to wait some time to hear about developer NetherRealm's next game, the studio is celebrating the birthday with a new video. The sizzle video showcases the role Mortal Kombat has played over the past three decades not just in the world of video games but across entertainment, including the 2021 live-action movie.
The Fall Of The House Of Usher Isn't Part Of Mike Flanagan's "Haunting Of…" Series
It may be based on classic literature and about a house, but Mike Flanagan's upcoming series, The Fall of the House of Usher, won't actually be part of his "Haunting Of…" series. The writer/director sat down with journalists at Netflix's New York office to talk about the specifics of what makes a Haunting story what it is and shed some light on how he and his production partner, Trevor Macy, actually select which stories get included under the umbrella.
Nintendo Releases First Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer, Chris Pratt's Mario Sounds Just Like Chris Pratt
The wait is over--Nintendo has released the first trailer showing the highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie in action. We can finally stop talking about Mario's flat butt and talk more about what his face will look like on the big screen. The trailer for the Mario Bros. Movie was released on a livestream to coincide with its appearance at New York Comic-Con, and the Illumination film is expected to arrive on April 7, 2023.
30 Years Of Mortal Kombat's Best And Worst Fatalities
Mortal Kombat is celebrating its 30-year anniversary today, October 8, 2022. For a series known for its gruesome fatalities, we take a look back at the ten best and worst ones in series history. Everyone remembers that first time they saw it. The screen goes dim, the music sting hits,...
Crystal Dynamics Is Testing The Waters For A New Legacy Of Kain
Crystal Dynamics hasn't made a Legacy of Kain game in more than a decade, but that might change soon. The company has authored a survey which asks fans what they'd like to see in a new entry in the series. The survey asks the sort of questions that you'd expect,...
X-Men: Red #7 - The Winning Side
FINAL JUDGMENT FOR THE RED PLANET! - AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! As the dust settles and the costs are counted, change is coming to Arakko - starting at the top. After the catastrophic war with the Eternals, the Great Ring declares that ISCA THE UNBEATEN is no longer fit for the Seat of Victory.
New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Introduces Custom TMs
With only a few more weeks to go until it launches on November 18, a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has gone live. While previous teasers showed off toxic monkeys, new battle footage, and gameplay mechanics that make your pocket monster shine bright like a diamond, today's trailer is a deeper dive into the Paldea region.
Saga #10 - Volume Ten
At long last, Hazel and her star-crossed family are finally back, and they’ve made some new…friends? This collection features the latest six chapters of the most epic adventure in comics, including the series’ double-length first issue back from hiatus. Collects SAGA #55-60.
Overwatch 2 - Junker Queen Hero Guide
Junker Queen in Overwatch 2 is Blizzard’s newest hero and one you can take the field with right away, even if you don’t purchase the FPS game’s battle pass or play 100 matches. Junker Queen embodies Overwatch 2’s new approach to tanks and to DPS-focused combat, with her heavy-hitting abilities and rather surprising lack of actual tank options. What she lacks in shields or high HP, though, Junker Queen makes up for with the ability to wound enemies and gradually reduce their HP while restoring her own. If you fancy a strong, sustainable hero who skews more towards DPS, then Junker Queen is your new best friend.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gameplay Launch Trailer Has Arrived
Activision has released the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II gameplay launch trailer, and it looks very impressive. The trailer spotlights Modern Warfare II's campaign and provides some flashes of what to expect in terms of the story. It looks like terrorism and the war on drugs are at the heart of this story.
Jump into a Paldean Journey | Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet
Where will you go? What will you discover? Find your treasure in your own journey in Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet, available 11/18!
A 10-Year-Old Keanu Reeves Would've Wanted To Play Ghost Rider In The MCU
It seems like everybody wants to play Marvel's hog-ridin' haunter, Ghost Rider. Motorcycle travel show host Norman Reedus and motorcycle film The Place Beyond the Pines star Ryan Gosling have both expressed interest. Now, real-life motorcycle company owner Keanu Reeves has expressed interest as well, in a new interview with Jimmy Kimmel.
Hunt Showdown Devs Respond to Firearms Expert Reacts
In this bonus video in the Firearm Expert Reacts series, our chat with the Hunt developers covered everything from their response to the original Expert Reacts video from March 2021, what they changed in the game’s art and animation, and how they approached the game’s weapon design. Firearms...
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #1 - VR in Deep Trouble!
In 1987, the world at large was introduced to the TMNT by way of a catchy theme song and an action-packed cartoon. The cartoon’s aesthetic returns in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures, featuring an all-new set of standalone stories!. In this issue, after an unexpected power surge,...
