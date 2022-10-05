Overwatch 2 servers have been live since October 4, but you may not realize that if you try to start the game. Following a series of DDoS attacks, Blizzard's new game has faced extremely long wait times, disconnections, and player-queues that have at times reached quadruple digits. Blizzard says the issues are beginning to resolve, but it still isn't clear when you will be able to easily access the game. It's also confirmed maintenance is planned for the night of October 6, which will render the game unplayable from 3-4 PM PT (6-7 PM ET) and 6 PM until "approximately" 9 PM PT (9 PM - 12 AM ET).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO