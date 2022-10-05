Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Maude Apatow’s Earthy Eyeshadow Win Raving Reviews for Seasonal Trends
Autumn inherently brings out the best of us in makeup looks. Instinctively you want to reach for copper, deep brown and bronze tones for your hair update or even a simple lipstick choice when the leaves fall to the ground. Setting the tone for what we mean is our favorite “it girl,” Maude Apatow, who secretly beautifully displayed one of the season’s biggest trends: Earthy eyeshadow.
Hypebae
Here's How Jisoo of BLACKPINK Got Ready for the Dior SS23 Show
Alongside her bandmate Jennie, Jisoo of BLACKPINK was one of Paris Fashion Week‘s most anticipated guests as the K-pop star headed to the City of Light for Dior‘s Spring/Summer 2023 show. In a YouTube video, the South Korean musician took fans on a trip behind the scenes as...
Hypebae
SKIMS Launches 'Glam' Collection, Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Vintage Archive
Shapewear brand SKIMS just launched its all-new “Glam” collection, drawing inspiration from vintage pieces from Kim Kardashian‘s extensive fashion archive. Just in time for the spooky season, the new collection consists of five curve-contouring styles like bustiers, full-length one pieces, slip dresses and catsuits in a sleek black colorway. Each piece is designed in a corseted silhouette that aims to cinch and smooth the body for the ultimate silhouette, made to wear on its own or underneath other garments. Available in sizes XXS-4XL, the collection’s pricing ranges from £78-128 GBP (approximately $86-142 USD).
Hypebae
Gabrielle Union’s Hybrid Spring Twists Serve as Major Protective Style Inspo for the Fall
We’re sure there’s a general consensus on the table that Gabrielle Union consistently serves. Be it fashion or beauty, Union is never one to disappoint or fall through on the hair and makeup inspiration and her recent update of hybrid Spring Twists speaks to just that. Union took...
Hypebae
Megan Thee Stallion's "Kool-Aid" Red Hair Is on Brand for the Texas Hottie
One thing one must know about Megan Thee Stallion is that she knows how to work a new hair color or wig install. The musician’s latest vibrant “Kool-Aid” red color brings out those decadent fall vibes. The texas hottie took to her Instagram to show off her...
Hypebae
ColourPop Drops Collaboration With Beauty Influencer Snitchery
Known as the queen of cosplay herself to over five million followers, Snitchery has teamed up with ColourPop to release her very own collection. As the master of dramatic makeup transformations, the range of highly pigmented products delivers just what you need to enter your own villain era. On the...
Beyoncé Finally Shares Photos From Her Club Renaissance Party In Paris And They’re Everything!
Beyoncé took to Instagram to share photos from inside her star-studded Club Renaissance Party and they're everything!
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Admits 'Midnights' Track "Lavender Haze" Is About Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Over the last few weeks, Taylor Swift has been unveiling the names of songs featured on her upcoming album Midnights, in all different orders. Last night, the singer-slash-songwriter shared track 1, which is “Lavender Haze,” adding that it was inspired by her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. She...
Hypebae
TikTok’s Skin Cycling Method Is Beauty Editor Tested and Dermatologist Approved
If we’re being honest, we secretly know that the beauty side of TikTok is full of egregious skincare advice. This was my first thought when people were mixing their foundation with water to create a makeup smoothie for their faces. However, certain viral trends are genuinely helpful. Currently, on the better side of those tips and hacks enters “skin cycling.”
Hypebae
5 Times Raf Simons Showed Love for British Culture on the Runway
Ahead of Raf Simons‘ Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which will be showcased in London on October 13 for the very first time, Hypebae looks back at the Belgian fashion designer’s upward career and explores the interdisciplinary affinity between Simons’ quintessential designs and the zeitgeist of British culture. Since starting his cutting-edge menswear line, Simons has incorporated elements of British new-wave music, youth subcultures and underground scenes into an industry-defining range of styles, shapes and symbols. “It’s been a dream for a while to show in London – a city where fashion and creativity is omnipresent in the streets, and where I see exceptional people with a strong unique style,” announced Simons in a press release.
Hypebae
WILLOW on Her Most Lyrically Confessional Album to Date, 'COPINGMECHANISM'
WILLOW AKA Willow Smith has released her fifth studio album, <Copingmechanism> — a rock project, which may be considered her most personal work so far. The LP is made up of 11 tracks, with one feature — Yves Tumor on “Perfectly Not Close.” For WILLOW, it was important to be honest and accepting about whatever she’s feeling on this record. During a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, WILLOW said <Copingmechanism> “is not a depressing record” despite what others may think.
Hypebae
You Can Now Adopt a Baby Alien With GCDS' First NFT Release
Italian fashion label GCDS is moving into the world of Web3 with the launch of its first-ever NFT program. The brand, known for prioritizing culture-wear over streetwear, has just released its limited-edition Baby WIRDO NFTs that grant access to exclusive services and member benefits. The news comes after Giuliano Calza,...
Hypebae
Storm Reid and Monica Star in Joe Freshgoods x New Balance Campaign
Storytelling is a central part of the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance partnership. Without fail, every installment has come with captivating visuals, from the Conversations Amongst Us campaign video to the Outside Clothes and Inside Voices drops. The aforementioned projects were made in partnership with a team of all Black New Balance creatives, marking a groundbreaking moment in the world of collaborations.
Hypebae
This Is Why Kim Kardashian Thinks "Hot Girls" Fall for Pete Davidson
In a recent episode of Hulu‘s The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian explained the reason why she thinks “hot girls” fall for Pete Davidson, whom she split up with in August after nine months of dating. The footage, which was filmed back in February when the two were still...
Hypebae
Simon Porte Jacquemus Says He Almost Joined a Big Fashion House
Simon Porte Jacquemus has become one of today’s most influential names in fashion, having built his buzzy eponymous brand Jacquemus from the ground up. With more fashion companies tapping young designers to helm their brands, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the creative joined a major label.
Hypebae
Adidas Officially Puts YEEZY Partnership "Under Review"
Adidas has announced the new status of its partnership with Ye and his YEEZY line following the rapper’s controversial show at Paris Fashion Week. In a statement provided by an adidas spokesperson, the company unveiled its decision to place the affiliation under review:. adidas has always been about creativity,...
Hypebae
GUESS Originals Teams up With Pushing for Pink for a Full Day Pop-up Festival
GUESS Originals joined forces with Pushing for Pink for a full-day pop-up festival in support of the organization’s Meals On Pink Wheels program. The program is set to offer three months of free weekly delivered meals to families who are affected by breast cancer. Held at Lot 5 in...
Hypebae
Jared Leto Will Play Karl Lagerfeld in New Biopic on the Late Designer
Jared Leto will be portraying Karl Lagerfeld in a new film dedicated to the late designer. The House of Karl Lagerfeld has joined forces with the actor’s production company Paradox to create the movie, which will be titled Karl Lagerfeld. Pier Paolo Righi, Caroline Lebar and Sebastien Jondeau, who have all worked at the fashion house for an extended time, will serve as executive producers.
