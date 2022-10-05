Overwatch has officially made the transition to Overwatch 2, introducing new game modes, heroes, cosmetics, and some fresh balancing changes. The switch over also brings some big changes to the Overwatch 2 tanks. While some players will be sad to hear that the original game is now offline and unplayable it does mean that it got some much needed changes and updates. One of the biggest changes from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 is that switch from a 6v6 to a 5v5, with each team dropping from two tanks down to one.

