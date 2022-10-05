Read full article on original website
New Gotham Knights Trailer Shows Plenty Of 60 FPS Bat-Family Combat, But Watch Out For Spoilers
Gotham Knights launches in just a few weeks, headlining a very busy October on the gaming calendar. Before it launches on October 21, you might want to load up some filters to keep mentions of the game out of your social media feeds. Spoilers for Gotham Knights and its ending have apparently begun circulating, so now is a good time to be alert and double-check your feeds.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gameplay Launch Trailer Has Arrived
Activision has released the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II gameplay launch trailer, and it looks very impressive. The trailer spotlights Modern Warfare II's campaign and provides some flashes of what to expect in terms of the story. It looks like terrorism and the war on drugs are at the heart of this story.
Werewolf By Night Review - Marvel Studios' Spooky Special Presentation Shows The MCU Has Range
With spooky season heating up, Marvel Studios is throwing its hat in the ring with its own Halloween fare. Werewolf By Night introduces yet another new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it tells a self-contained story of monsters, those who hunt them, and a potential battle to the death between everyone involved. And although this may be the first Marvel Studios "special presentation," as it's being dubbed, it's also a hopeful sign of what's to come.
God Of War Ragnarok Goes Gold, As Sony Confirms 8 Other Studios Contributed
God of War Ragnarok has gone gold, developer Santa Monica Studio has announced. This means that work on the game has wrapped up and discs are being sent to manufacturing for mass production. Cory Barlog, a producer on the title and the director on its predecessor, said on Twitter, "Congratulations...
Overwatch 2 Servers Going Down Tonight; Long Queues Leaving Many Unable To Play
Overwatch 2 servers have been live since October 4, but you may not realize that if you try to start the game. Following a series of DDoS attacks, Blizzard's new game has faced extremely long wait times, disconnections, and player-queues that have at times reached quadruple digits. Blizzard says the issues are beginning to resolve, but it still isn't clear when you will be able to easily access the game. It's also confirmed maintenance is planned for the night of October 6, which will render the game unplayable from 3-4 PM PT (6-7 PM ET) and 6 PM until "approximately" 9 PM PT (9 PM - 12 AM ET).
New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Introduces Custom TMs
With only a few more weeks to go until it launches on November 18, a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has gone live. While previous teasers showed off toxic monkeys, new battle footage, and gameplay mechanics that make your pocket monster shine bright like a diamond, today's trailer is a deeper dive into the Paldea region.
The Latest Humble Bundle Is Great For RPG Fans
Humble Bundle’s new RPG Legends: Baldur’s Gate & Beyond bundle packs up to $205-worth of excellent RPG gaming for just $20. The bundle offers multiple payment tiers, each with a different selection of games. The highest tier includes Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and the enhanced editions of several classic CRPGs like Planescape: Torment, Baldur’s Gate I and II, Icewind Dale, and Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures, plus some DLC packs for $20. You also get a 20% off coupon for Mythforce on the Epic Games Store if you spend $10 or more on the bundle. The full list of games included in each payment tier is listed below.
Nintendo Releases First Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer, Chris Pratt's Mario Sounds Just Like Chris Pratt
The wait is over--Nintendo has released the first trailer showing the highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie in action. We can finally stop talking about Mario's flat butt and talk more about what his face will look like on the big screen. The trailer for the Mario Bros. Movie was released on a livestream to coincide with its appearance at New York Comic-Con, and the Illumination film is expected to arrive on April 7, 2023.
Skyrim Cannot Be Stopped: It's Now Available In Yet Another Place, The Epic Games Store
It's become something of a meme that Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available on every platform and in every place under the sun already, but in fact, the game continues to grow its footprint. Bethesda's immeasurably popular role-playing game's Anniversary Edition launched today, October 6, on the Epic...
Overwatch 2 Push Mode Tips: Best Heroes And More Strategies
Overwatch 2 has finally launched, bringing the new game mode Push to the hero shooter. While Overwatch 2 has had a rocky launch, with long queues, crashes, and a phone number requirement that has been mostly dropped by Blizzard, Push has provided a fun new neutral objective mode for people to enjoy. Here's how Push works and how to dominate in the new game mode.
Overwatch 2 Tank Tier List - All 10 Tanks Ranked
Overwatch has officially made the transition to Overwatch 2, introducing new game modes, heroes, cosmetics, and some fresh balancing changes. The switch over also brings some big changes to the Overwatch 2 tanks. While some players will be sad to hear that the original game is now offline and unplayable it does mean that it got some much needed changes and updates. One of the biggest changes from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 is that switch from a 6v6 to a 5v5, with each team dropping from two tanks down to one.
The Fall Of The House Of Usher Isn't Part Of Mike Flanagan's "Haunting Of…" Series
It may be based on classic literature and about a house, but Mike Flanagan's upcoming series, The Fall of the House of Usher, won't actually be part of his "Haunting Of…" series. The writer/director sat down with journalists at Netflix's New York office to talk about the specifics of what makes a Haunting story what it is and shed some light on how he and his production partner, Trevor Macy, actually select which stories get included under the umbrella.
October's Platinum Collection Steam Game Bundle Is Awesome
Fanatical’s Platinum Collection bundle for October is now available, offering up to seven PC games for $20. Like Fanatical’s other build-it-yourself bundle, customers select from 18 games to create their own custom bundle of seven games. You can also opt for a three-game package for $10 or five games for $15, but the $20 tier offers the best savings. All purchases also come with a coupon for 5% off a future purchase at Fanatical.
Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary Video Celebrates The Franchise's Huge Impact
Mortal Kombat marks its 30th anniversary this year, and while fans will have to wait some time to hear about developer NetherRealm's next game, the studio is celebrating the birthday with a new video. The sizzle video showcases the role Mortal Kombat has played over the past three decades not just in the world of video games but across entertainment, including the 2021 live-action movie.
Netflix Wednesday Trailer Reveals Fred Armisen In Uncle Fester Role
Netflix has released a new trailer for Wednesday, a new series focusing on the titular Addams family member--along with the trials and tribulations of high school as well as learning how to step out of her mother's intimidating shadow and become her own woman. The series is scheduled for a November 23 debut.
A 10-Year-Old Keanu Reeves Would've Wanted To Play Ghost Rider In The MCU
It seems like everybody wants to play Marvel's hog-ridin' haunter, Ghost Rider. Motorcycle travel show host Norman Reedus and motorcycle film The Place Beyond the Pines star Ryan Gosling have both expressed interest. Now, real-life motorcycle company owner Keanu Reeves has expressed interest as well, in a new interview with Jimmy Kimmel.
Blizzard Owns Up To Overwatch 2's Rocky Start, Drops Phone Registration Requirement For Many
Blizzard's long-awaited Overwatch 2 arrived this week, but the launch didn't exactly go to plan. Blizzard has apologized for the launch issues, saying it failed to meet the expectations of players and Blizzard itself. The studio also announced it is removing the phone registration requirement for many and provided an update on what's being done to mitigate server issues to help players get into matches.
Hideo Kojima's Next Game Will Feature Elle Fanning
Hideo Kojima has revealed that the actress Elle Fanning will appear in his next game. Kojima revealed this as part of PAX Australia, which is going on now in Melbourne. The first teaser for the mysterious game was revealed during the Tokyo Game Show last month. Additional teasers are coming, and if they follow tradition, a major game event might again be the host. If that's the case, the next big gaming event this year is Gamescom Asia at the end of October. After that, Kojima's pal Geoff Keighley is hosting The Game Awards in December.
Netflix's Blockbuster Trailer Features Randall Park In Nostalgic Workplace Comedy
Netflix has released the first official trailer for Blockbuster, an upcoming workplace comedy series about the once preeminent video rental store still trying to cling to life. The comedy is set to premiere November 3 on Netflix with a 10-episode season. Blockbuster stars Randall Park (WandaVision, Fresh Off the Boat)...
Steam Deck Trailer Removed After Briefly Featuring A Switch Emulator Icon
In a recent trailer for the Steam Deck, Valve's portable PC platform, you can briefly see the logo for a Nintendo Switch emulator. Shortly after the detail was discussed on social media, the trailer was removed and replaced with a new version that does away with the icon in question.
