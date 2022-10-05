ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

chattanoogapulse.com

UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Feathers and Teeth" October 11-15

Charise Castro Smith’s “Feathers and Teeth” will be presented Oct. 11-15 in the UTC Fine Arts Center’s Dorothy Hackett Ward Theatre. The UTC Theatre Company presents this comedy-horror play written by Smith, in which 13-year-old Chris deals with her mom’s recent death, her dad’s new fiancé’s arrival, and roadkill that won’t die. The author is the co-writer of Disney’s “Encanto.”
chattanoogacw.com

600 dinosaur-like fish to be released into the Tennessee River

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Over 600 dinosaur-like fish will be released into the Tennessee River on Friday in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute along with students from Ivy Academy will release the fish starting Friday at 11 in the morning. They will be releasing juvenile Lake Sturgeon, considered dinosaur-like and a "living...
trazeetravel.com

What to Do This Fall in Chattanooga

If you find yourself making your way to Chattanooga this fall, there are a few things you’ll need to add to your itinerary to ensure you experience this destination to its fall fullest. Get outside and see why these are the best spots to take in some fall fun.
cityscopemag.com

Ask Hamilton: The Flood of 1917

I love how the Tennessee River flows through the heart of downtown. It’s part of what makes this city so beautiful! But with it being so close, I have to ask – what happens when waters rise?. Sincerely,. Reflective on the Riverfront. Mother and child stand near submerged...
WDEF

More To The Story with Staley: Grandparents support group

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Catherine Becker is 62 years old. She lives in Catoosa County. Coming to our area from Knoxville. 22 years ago. She’s a wife. A cancer survivor. A mother of three adult children. And now, the adoptive mother of three grandchildren. Ages six, five and...
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Whiskey Introduces Batch 026: Bourbon Barreled Gin

Crafted from a variety of botanicals including honey, hibiscus, coriander and juniper, Chattanooga Whiskey's second Experimental gin explores the sweeter, fruitier style of gin known as “Old Tom." Made from a base of their signature Tennessee High Malt mash bill, the gin was then infused and distilled with a...
WDEF

Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
theevreport.com

Volkswagen launches Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) collaboration with custom build ID.4 SUVs

Concept designed to test Chattanooga, TN-assembled Volkswagen ID.4 and additional equipment in TVA fleet environment. Herndon, VA — Volkswagen of America is collaborating with the Tennessee Valley Authority as the utility corporation sets a goal of operating a 100% percent electric sedan and SUV fleet by the year 2030. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, TVA’s service area covers all of Tennessee, portions of Alabama, Mississippi, and Kentucky, and small areas of Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
WTVC

Salma's Jewelry Experience grand opening of a brick-and-mortar store

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mohamed Ahmed talks about how Salma’s Jewelry Experience has updated jewelry and their grand opening of a Brick-and-Mortar store. Mohamed Ahmed speaks of creating custom jewelry and how shopping at a kiosk can save you money. Stay connected with Salma’s Jewelry Experience. (423) 954-2424.
WDEF

Brainerd student charge with making school threat

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County officials have charged a student with making school threats. They say a student at Brainerd High told a teacher this morning that they were going to shoot up the school. After the SRO investigated, they filed a charge in Juvenile Court of making a...
WJHL

Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers reportedly received a second 911 call that a citizen […]
