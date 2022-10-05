Read full article on original website
chattanoogapulse.com
UTC Theatre Co. Presents "Feathers and Teeth" October 11-15
Charise Castro Smith’s “Feathers and Teeth” will be presented Oct. 11-15 in the UTC Fine Arts Center’s Dorothy Hackett Ward Theatre. The UTC Theatre Company presents this comedy-horror play written by Smith, in which 13-year-old Chris deals with her mom’s recent death, her dad’s new fiancé’s arrival, and roadkill that won’t die. The author is the co-writer of Disney’s “Encanto.”
boropulse.com
Cross the Natural Bridge: Unique Tennessee Landmark Sits Atop Monteagle Mountain
For a unique, striking, natural Tennessee landmark, check out the Natural Bridge, just outside of Sewanee, Tennessee. Exit I-24 on top of Monteagle Mountain and the Natural Bridge is only 10 minutes away. After heading through downtown Sewanee, motorists take a pleasant drive through a thickly forested area for a...
chattanoogacw.com
Chattanooga anglers say viral Ohio fishing tournament cheating scandal is 'unheard of'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A fishing cheating scandal has rocked the fishing community, with a video of Ohio fishing tournament contestants with lead stuffed fish going viral and making international news. We spoke to local Chattanooga anglers who come to places like this, and they say this type of cheating...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Boys Choir And The Pool Combine To Present Music Of The British Invasion
The Chattanooga Boys Choir and local British Invasion Rock & Roll Band The Pool will appear together to present an evening of fun, unforgettable music made famous by bands including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Mike & the Mechanics, and more. Come enjoy this unconventional pairing of musical influences that...
chattanoogacw.com
600 dinosaur-like fish to be released into the Tennessee River
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Over 600 dinosaur-like fish will be released into the Tennessee River on Friday in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute along with students from Ivy Academy will release the fish starting Friday at 11 in the morning. They will be releasing juvenile Lake Sturgeon, considered dinosaur-like and a "living...
trazeetravel.com
What to Do This Fall in Chattanooga
If you find yourself making your way to Chattanooga this fall, there are a few things you’ll need to add to your itinerary to ensure you experience this destination to its fall fullest. Get outside and see why these are the best spots to take in some fall fun.
cityscopemag.com
Ask Hamilton: The Flood of 1917
I love how the Tennessee River flows through the heart of downtown. It’s part of what makes this city so beautiful! But with it being so close, I have to ask – what happens when waters rise?. Sincerely,. Reflective on the Riverfront. Mother and child stand near submerged...
WDEF
More To The Story with Staley: Grandparents support group
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Catherine Becker is 62 years old. She lives in Catoosa County. Coming to our area from Knoxville. 22 years ago. She’s a wife. A cancer survivor. A mother of three adult children. And now, the adoptive mother of three grandchildren. Ages six, five and...
chattanoogapulse.com
Area 61 Celebrates First Friday With A Lori Barton Needle Felting Demo
In case you were unable to join them in September for First Friday, Joe Helseth has added new works to his Featured Artist Show – "OLD IMAGES / NEW FORMATS" – and will be talking with guests about the works in this show. They've added many new works...
chattanoogapulse.com
Lodge Cast Iron Celebrates Grand Opening Of Brand New South Pittsburg Museum
Lodge Cast Iron celebrates the grand opening of the Lodge Museum of Cast Iron on Saturday, Oct. 8, a curated destination for visitors to enjoy a peek behind the curtain of the rich history, culture and creation of cast iron. Located in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, Lodge’s hometown since its founding...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Whiskey Introduces Batch 026: Bourbon Barreled Gin
Crafted from a variety of botanicals including honey, hibiscus, coriander and juniper, Chattanooga Whiskey's second Experimental gin explores the sweeter, fruitier style of gin known as “Old Tom." Made from a base of their signature Tennessee High Malt mash bill, the gin was then infused and distilled with a...
WDEF
Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
WDEF
Local veterinarian warns dog flu cases on the rise in the Tennessee Valley
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The Canine Influenza or dog flu is on the rise here in Chattanooga. Dr. Jim Hammon, with Northgate Animal Hospital in Hixson, said he’s recently seen cases jump significantly. “So typically, we might see a couple of, maybe three coughing dogs a month, and...
theevreport.com
Volkswagen launches Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) collaboration with custom build ID.4 SUVs
Concept designed to test Chattanooga, TN-assembled Volkswagen ID.4 and additional equipment in TVA fleet environment. Herndon, VA — Volkswagen of America is collaborating with the Tennessee Valley Authority as the utility corporation sets a goal of operating a 100% percent electric sedan and SUV fleet by the year 2030. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, TVA’s service area covers all of Tennessee, portions of Alabama, Mississippi, and Kentucky, and small areas of Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
‘I am Sadie Baker’: The mysterious life and public death of an alleged Coffee County witch
A Coffee County cemetery is said to be haunted by the ghost of a witch.
WTVC
Salma's Jewelry Experience grand opening of a brick-and-mortar store
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mohamed Ahmed talks about how Salma’s Jewelry Experience has updated jewelry and their grand opening of a Brick-and-Mortar store. Mohamed Ahmed speaks of creating custom jewelry and how shopping at a kiosk can save you money. Stay connected with Salma’s Jewelry Experience. (423) 954-2424.
theutcecho.com
Sticking Up for the Little Guys: A Signal Mountain Home for Squirrels
When Dr. Kate Kinnear is not lecturing at UTC, she is taking in and raising squirrels and rabbits at her own animal rehab center in Signal Mountain. Kinnear said she has always had a love for animals; she spent years learning how to take care of and prepare them for the wild.
WDEF
Brainerd student charge with making school threat
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County officials have charged a student with making school threats. They say a student at Brainerd High told a teacher this morning that they were going to shoot up the school. After the SRO investigated, they filed a charge in Juvenile Court of making a...
Gov. Kemp honors college student killed in equestrian accident for bravery
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp honored a Georgia college student this week who died in an accident at an equestrian event in North Georgia for her bravery. Breanna Chadwick, 20, died at the horse-riding event in Chatsworth on July 7 after an out-of-control horse plowed into a gate where spectators were standing.
Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers reportedly received a second 911 call that a citizen […]
