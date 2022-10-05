ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

What goes into making BYU’s Cougar Tails?

By Ryan McDonald
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VThX5_0iN3r1sP00
A BYU fan eats a Cougar Tail prior to tipoff as BYU and Colorado College play college men’s basketball at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Cougar Tails, the large maple donut bars available for purchase at BYU football home games , have gotten plenty of national attention already this season as Cougar games have aired on ESPN.

Last week, Y Magazine at BYU posted a video on Instagram of bakers making the dessert before a game.

According to the video, a 15-person crew is responsible for making them, and they work for eight hours before a game. They go through about 4,500 pounds of dough and 70 buckets of maple topping per game.

Related

The video states that in the Cougars’ six home games in 2021, an average of 8,500 Cougar Tails were sold per contest. That comes out to approximately 51,000 sold during the season.

According to Y Magazine , Cougar Tails are the bestselling item at BYU football games beside drinks.

According to the magazine , the donut is 15 inches in length. Having first been sold at LaVell Edwards Stadium in 2006, according to the magazine, it has twice been named Concessions Food of the Year by ESPN.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
City
Provo, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Football#Football Games#Cougar#Espn#Colorado College#Byu Football Home Games#Y Magazine#Lavell Edwards Stadium#Concessions Food Of
kslsports.com

NBC’s Notre Dame Voice Jac Collinsworth ‘Blown Away’ By BYU

LAS VEGAS – The voice you will hear during NBC’s BYU/Notre Dame broadcast on KSL 5 TV is Jac Collinsworth. Collinsworth, the son of former Cincinnati Bengal and Sunday Night Football analyst Chris Collinsworth, sounds like his father. And like his dad, he’s polished and well-prepared as he navigates his first season as the play-by-play voice of Notre Dame Football on NBC.
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy