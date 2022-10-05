What goes into making BYU’s Cougar Tails?

A BYU fan eats a Cougar Tail prior to tipoff as BYU and Colorado College play college men’s basketball at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Cougar Tails, the large maple donut bars available for purchase at BYU football home games , have gotten plenty of national attention already this season as Cougar games have aired on ESPN.

Last week, Y Magazine at BYU posted a video on Instagram of bakers making the dessert before a game.

According to the video, a 15-person crew is responsible for making them, and they work for eight hours before a game. They go through about 4,500 pounds of dough and 70 buckets of maple topping per game.

The video states that in the Cougars’ six home games in 2021, an average of 8,500 Cougar Tails were sold per contest. That comes out to approximately 51,000 sold during the season.

According to Y Magazine , Cougar Tails are the bestselling item at BYU football games beside drinks.

According to the magazine , the donut is 15 inches in length. Having first been sold at LaVell Edwards Stadium in 2006, according to the magazine, it has twice been named Concessions Food of the Year by ESPN.