VIDEO: Armed man yells 'give me all the money' in Brooklyn convenience store robbery

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD released video footage on Wednesday of a man sought in a robbery at gunpoint inside Brooklyn store last month, authorities said.

The robbery happened at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, inside the Royal Cloudz Convenience store located at 2728 Church Ave. in Little Caribbean.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, displayed a black revolver and stated, "Give me all the money". The victim, a 27-year-old store employee, gave the robber $1,380 cash.

The suspect fled the location on foot and was last seen in front of 153 Erasmus St.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as approximately 18-years-old and was last seen wearing blue surgical mask, a royal blue and white hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas track pants, a blue long sleeve athletic shirt, black sneakers, a blue cap and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).