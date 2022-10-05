ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Teaches ‘Jersey Shore’ Star ‘Self-Love’ Ahead of Disney+ Night

By Lucille Barilla
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

As Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino prepares for week four of Dancing with the Stars , his professional partner is also working with him on another critical technique. Koko Iwasaki appeared on Guadagnino’s Instagram story, where she spoke of the benefits of “self-love” as they rehearsed a new dance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30lMlE_0iN3qkD600
Koko Iwasaki and Vinny Guadagnino | ABC/Eric McCandless

Vinny Guadagnino’s fans cheer for his success on social media

On Reddit, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans are cheering for Guadagnino’s success in the competition series. While fans fear he feels defeated after scores that may not be to his liking, they complement his tenacity and growing skills.

“I think it’s harder for men to compete. They have to lead and can’t be pulled around the floor and follow,” wrote one fan.

“Vinny is doing great! He is a dancer now (maybe not a trained one, but that takes time.) The world can see Vinny working hard; the judges see it too,” penned a second viewer.

“He’s probably so nervous about what they’ll say next! It’s going to turn it into a bad experience for him, which stinks because he’s trying,” complimented a third Reddit user.

“I’ve been giving full votes to Vinnie/Koko weekly because I think they deserve the chance to both find their footing as it’s a new venture for both of them!” noted a fourth fan.

Koko Iwasaki is teaching Vinny Guadagnino ‘self-love’ during his ‘Dancing with the Stars’ journey

On the first night of the competition, Guadagnino and Iwasaki received a 17 out of 40 for their Salsa. He joined Sex and the City actor Jason Lewis and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice as the lowest-ranked dancers but did not face elimination due to fan votes tipping the scale in his favor.

In week two, he scored 27 points for his Elvis Week Quickstep to “Viva Las Vegas” and for week 3’s tribute to the music of James Bond, a 23 out of 40.

“I’m teaching him self-love,” said Iwasaki on the Jersey Shore star’s Instagram story.

He replied, “I’m doing so good, I love myself,” as he entered the show’s rehearsal rooms to prepare for Disney+ night.

Guadagnino repeated the mantra several times before Iwasaki asked him if he would “cry.”

He deadpanned: “Yeah, I’m going to cry because I love myself so much.”

Guadagnino’s ‘Jersey Shore’ family shows their support on social media

Fans have eagerly anticipated the arrival of Guadagnino’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast members to the ballroom to cheer him on. Two of the cast know the stress their longtime pal is experiencing.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi came in 8th place for season 17 with pro-Sasha Farber, while Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino placed 9th in season 11 with Karina Smirnoff. Thus far, none of his castmates have appeared in the ballroom. However, they are cheering him on via social media.

His best friend, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, wrote “LFG” in the comments section of Guadagnino’s Instagram post ahead of James Bond Night. That translates to “Let’s f****** go.”

Jenni “JWoww” Farley penned “Okkkkk,” while Sorrentino commented “Let’s goooooo” on a separate social media post . Vinny’s mother, Paula, called her son “gorgeous” in a third comment.

Dancing with the Stars streams live on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

RELATED: How Will ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Deliver on Showrunner’s Promises of ‘Fantastic, Eclectic’ Disney+ Night?

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Snooki Says “A Lot Of People” In New Jersey Are Talking About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga’s Latest Fallout

Reality TV legend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — known for her time on MTV’s Jersey Shore — has a lot to say regarding the ongoing feud between Real Housewives of New Jersey stars and family members, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. In case you missed it, Melissa and Joe Gorga decided to skip Teresa’s wedding to […] The post Snooki Says “A Lot Of People” In New Jersey Are Talking About Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga’s Latest Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
StyleCaster

Pete ‘Continues to Remove His Tattoos’ After His Split From Kim—Is the ‘My Girl’s A Lawyer’ Ink Next?

The aftermath? After he was seen with some bandages, fans are asking: Did Pete Davidson get his Kim Kardashian tattoos removed? The King of Staten Island star was seen with bandages over his collarbone in the same spot as the now-infamous “My Girl Is a Lawyer” tattoo in reference to Kim’s academic pursuits. Pete has been getting many of his tattoos removed so a lot of fans assumed that he would get his tattoos of Kim removed after their breakup. However, a source told Us Weekly that the bandages were not related to his tattoo removal. “While he continues to remove...
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

RHOBH Reunion Trailer: Kathy Hilton Gets Back at "Bully" Lisa Rinna in Epic Showdown

Everything has led to this. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion trailer is finally here. Needless to say, the ladies have plenty of things to discuss, from Erika Jayne's comments about Garcelle Beauvais' son, Jax, to Kathy Hilton's alleged Aspen trip "meltdown" and more. And if Bravo's first teaser at the three-part reunion teases anything, it's that this year's RHOBH reunion may one of the show's most dramatic yet.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Vinny Guadagnino
Person
Karina Smirnoff
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Val Chmerkovskiy Unveils New Haircut for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31

Professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is looking a little different for Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. As Heavy noted, the pro dancer debuted a new, shorter haircut in advance of the season premiere. Chmerkovskiy is partnered with Bachelorette star Gabby Windey for Season 31. On Instagram, Chmerkovskiy posted a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dolores Catania Teases Caroline Manzo’s Potential Return To ‘RHONJ’: ‘I’d Love To See It’

Caroline Manzo recently said she wants to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey so she can verbally “knock the s***” out of and “slap” her longtime rival, Teresa Giudice. So when we recently interviewed Caroline’s longtime friend, fellow RHONJ star Dolores Catania, about her upcoming appearance on E!’s Celebrity Beef, we had to get her thoughts on Caroline potentially returning to the series.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout

We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Dance#Dancing With The Stars#The Jersey Shore#Reality Tv#Abc#Vinnie Koko
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Eva Mendes Gushes Over Hunky Husband Ryan Gosling’s New Gucci Campaign: ‘Yes Please’

Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Oct. 5 to show love to Ryan Gosling. She captioned a series of photos from his new Gucci campaign with a simple: “Ummm……YES PLEASE,” proving that even after 11 years together, and two kids, she’s still not immune to the Barbie star’s charms. In the first photo Ryan is sitting on the tailgate of a pick-up truck overflowing with monogrammed Gucci luggage. Wearing a mustard colored Gucci suit with a white button up shirt and a skinny tie, the 41-year-old award winner stares pensively into the distance, a half-eaten hamburger in his hand. In the second photo Ryan lounges in the sand, casually supporting himself against a pile of Gucci bags, while he reads a magazine. In the final photo of the series he rocks a tan double breasted Gucci suit and pushes a bell-hop cart loaded with, you guessed it, more Gucci luggage.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
msn.com

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Still Live In Separate Homes

Now that Kravis is officially married and the couple continue their glorious PDA-spree, you’d probably think they’ve bought a colossal new mansion where they smooch all day long in the same house with their awesome blended family. But it turns out that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t officially cohabitating yet. The Poosh founder recently revealed that she and her husband are keeping separate homes to maintain the status quo in their big families and to put their kids first.
RELATIONSHIPS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

200K+
Followers
116K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy