‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Teaches ‘Jersey Shore’ Star ‘Self-Love’ Ahead of Disney+ Night

As Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino prepares for week four of Dancing with the Stars , his professional partner is also working with him on another critical technique. Koko Iwasaki appeared on Guadagnino’s Instagram story, where she spoke of the benefits of “self-love” as they rehearsed a new dance.

Vinny Guadagnino’s fans cheer for his success on social media

On Reddit, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans are cheering for Guadagnino’s success in the competition series. While fans fear he feels defeated after scores that may not be to his liking, they complement his tenacity and growing skills.

“I think it’s harder for men to compete. They have to lead and can’t be pulled around the floor and follow,” wrote one fan.

“Vinny is doing great! He is a dancer now (maybe not a trained one, but that takes time.) The world can see Vinny working hard; the judges see it too,” penned a second viewer.

“He’s probably so nervous about what they’ll say next! It’s going to turn it into a bad experience for him, which stinks because he’s trying,” complimented a third Reddit user.

“I’ve been giving full votes to Vinnie/Koko weekly because I think they deserve the chance to both find their footing as it’s a new venture for both of them!” noted a fourth fan.

Koko Iwasaki is teaching Vinny Guadagnino ‘self-love’ during his ‘Dancing with the Stars’ journey

On the first night of the competition, Guadagnino and Iwasaki received a 17 out of 40 for their Salsa. He joined Sex and the City actor Jason Lewis and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice as the lowest-ranked dancers but did not face elimination due to fan votes tipping the scale in his favor.

In week two, he scored 27 points for his Elvis Week Quickstep to “Viva Las Vegas” and for week 3’s tribute to the music of James Bond, a 23 out of 40.

“I’m teaching him self-love,” said Iwasaki on the Jersey Shore star’s Instagram story.

He replied, “I’m doing so good, I love myself,” as he entered the show’s rehearsal rooms to prepare for Disney+ night.

Guadagnino repeated the mantra several times before Iwasaki asked him if he would “cry.”

He deadpanned: “Yeah, I’m going to cry because I love myself so much.”

Guadagnino’s ‘Jersey Shore’ family shows their support on social media

Fans have eagerly anticipated the arrival of Guadagnino’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast members to the ballroom to cheer him on. Two of the cast know the stress their longtime pal is experiencing.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi came in 8th place for season 17 with pro-Sasha Farber, while Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino placed 9th in season 11 with Karina Smirnoff. Thus far, none of his castmates have appeared in the ballroom. However, they are cheering him on via social media.

His best friend, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, wrote “LFG” in the comments section of Guadagnino’s Instagram post ahead of James Bond Night. That translates to “Let’s f****** go.”

Jenni “JWoww” Farley penned “Okkkkk,” while Sorrentino commented “Let’s goooooo” on a separate social media post . Vinny’s mother, Paula, called her son “gorgeous” in a third comment.

Dancing with the Stars streams live on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

