‘RHOBH’ Star Sutton Stracke’s Ex-Husband Filing for Divorce on Her Birthday Was Only the Beginning of Her Difficult Separation

By William DeLong
 3 days ago

To be a housewife on any Real Housewives show, you must be an actual wife, right? Not so, according to Andy Cohen, who said, in 2014, that “housewife” is an old-fashioned, outdated term. When you watch Bravo’s successful franchise, you’ll see that it’s a show about modern women.

Even though The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke went through a rough divorce from 2017-21, she can still be on the show. But her personal life may have limitations that could change things.

How Sutton Stracke met her now-ex-husband

Bustle reports that Stracke and her now-ex-husband Christian Stracke knew each other since they were 13.

They dated while both attending Davidson Fine Arts High School in Augusta, Georgia. After graduating, Christian earned a degree from the University of Chicago and volunteered for the Peace Corps from 1992-94. He spent time in Mauritania planting trees near the Sahara Desert.

When they married in 2000, Christian worked in Deutsche Bank’s New York office as a Latin American currency expert. Clearly, he was in a high-power position with money. The couple has three children: a daughter, Porter, and sons Philip and James. All are in their late teens or early 20s now.

Christian Stracke filed for divorce on his wife’s birthday in 2017

Sutton was having a great time at her birthday party in 2017, which Christian attended. He even brought cake. One day later, he told his wife that she needed to get an attorney; he’d filed for divorce before attending her party. Sutton never expected things to happen this way as she explained on RHOBH .

Even stranger, despite her lavish lifestyle, she claimed to the rest of the housewives she didn’t know how much money she was worth . Then, the divorce papers came, and legal documents showed exactly how much money Sutton would receive and from what sources.

Sutton Stracke is incredibly wealthy, but it comes at a cost

Christian Stracke has been a managing director and global head of the credit research group at PIMCO, an investment management firm in Newport Beach, California, since 2008. Suffice it to say, he’s got a bit of wealth.

In the settlement, Sutton received more than $2 million in cash, multiple homes, vehicles, artwork, and investment properties, just to name a few. She also receives $300,000 a month (that’s $3.6 million a year) in alimony. Her ex-husband also pays child support for their three kids.

Her yearly stipend might come at a cost, though. If she remarries, she loses the alimony. Another cost of her divorce: She could not keep her “housewife” status on RHOBH and was downgraded to “friend of the show” because she needed to spend more time with her kids, according to Bravo .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HY4Y4_0iN3qhYv00
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke | Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

She might be back when her kids grow up (she recently sent her son Philip off to The Citadel, a military college in South Carolina) and she completely remodeled one of her homes. Financially, she’s doing fine.

RELATED: ‘RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke Is so Rich, She Insisted on Flying Her Piano to Her New Home

