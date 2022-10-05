ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
neusenews.com

National Principals Month celebrated by NC Public Schools

NC Public Schools posted the following on their Facebook page. October is National Principals Month. We express our gratitude to North Carolina administrators, including our 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Regional Principals of the Year. We are so grateful for your leadership, now more than ever! You are admired, respected and valued.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
PhillyBite

North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
borderbelt.org

Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments

A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
GREENSBORO, NC

