Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
neusenews.com
National Principals Month celebrated by NC Public Schools
NC Public Schools posted the following on their Facebook page. October is National Principals Month. We express our gratitude to North Carolina administrators, including our 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Regional Principals of the Year. We are so grateful for your leadership, now more than ever! You are admired, respected and valued.
PhillyBite
North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
Black moms and babies in NC die at higher rates than others. How one clinic is looking to fix that
Dead ends and frustrations are the reality many pregnant mothers face in Wake County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mom almost tosses North Carolina lottery ticket — then wins big with a second look
"I went back and looked at it again and that’s when I discovered it,” the mom said.
Former UNC Basketball standout set to make broadcasting debut
Brooks recently finished his collegiate career after five seasons split between North Carolina and Mississippi State.
NC rapper, gang members sentenced for killing Durham boy. A breakdown of what happened
Three men convicted of federal crimes in 9-year-old Z’Yon Person’s murder were sentenced, closing a chapter of violence that shook the city of Durham. What happens next?
borderbelt.org
Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments
A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Raleigh newborn with rare liver disease fighting for life, transplant likely needed
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lindsey Westendorf and Greg Baker welcomed their child, Corbin, into the world on July 1, but it didn’t take long to notice serious symptoms. “I remember looking over to you and saying something is absolutely wrong,” Westendorf said. After extensive testing, doctors discovered...
'Something is clearly going on with this guy': Parent warns others after suspicious man seen in tactical gear at Raleigh park
RALEIGH, N.C. — Several parents have seen a strange van this week at Kiwanis Park at 2525 Noble Road in Raleigh with a man wearing tactical gear next to it. Pictures sent to WRAL News show the man standing near a van with locks welded to its doors and strange writing on the tailgate.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Double Murder Arrest, UNC Football
In today’s news: Orange County’s sheriff discusses the Lyric Woods/Devin Clark murder case; UNC football preps for Miami.
BET
North Carolina Sheriff Suspended After Accusations Of Making Racist Comments About Deputies
Columbus County, N.C., Sheriff Jody Greene has reportedly been suspended after he allegedly made racist statements against Black deputies. According to the Charlotte Observer, the move came at the request of the local district attorney, who condemned the sheriff for making the comments on a recording that was published on a local TV station last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Embarrassing,’ ‘sickening.’ NC school board member reprimanded for inappropriate texts
A Johnston County school board member is censured for the second time in 2 months. He’s now accused of texting during a meeting about a school district employee that he acknowledges was “a lapse of judgment.”
Caswell County high school on 'soft' lockdown, according to district officials
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caswell County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Sandra Carter, said Bartlett Yancey Senior High School went into a soft lockdown Thursday morning. EMS addressed the medical needs of two students after reportedly being unresponsive. This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates.
North Carolina trooper involved in crash after multiple county chase
A multiple county chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper.
Center Michael Nwoko Commits to Miami
Miami adds a special player to its 2023 recruiting class in center Michael Nwoko.
Interstate 40 crash closes lane near South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of Interstate 40 was closed following a crash in Greensboro early Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 221, near Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street. The closure began at 12:33 p.m. and lasted until 12:58 p.m. Maps and […]
17-year-old suspect in murder of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark now in custody
After more than two weeks of investigating, a person is now in custody in connection to the murders of two North Carolina high school students.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win
RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
Big mess: Amazon driver hits roof of parking deck at Raleigh apartments
RALEIGH, N.C. — An Amazon delivery van on Tuesday hit a sprinkler line inside a Raleigh parking deck, creating a big mess. The crash occurred before 9:30 p.m. in the parking deck at 616 at the Village Apartments near Village District. Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of...
Comments / 0