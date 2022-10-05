Read full article on original website
Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour has 'ended' until at least March 2023
To those looking forward to the rest of Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour, there's only one appropriate word: Sorry. In a statement posted to the verified @Justicetour Instagram account, it was announced that the tour has "ended" for now and that the remainder of Bieber's show dates are being postponed.
‘Darryl Jones: In The Blood’: New Music Documentary Stars Rolling Stones’ Bassist, Miles Davis Associate
When the Rolling Stones’ original bassist Bill Wyman retired in 1993, it might have thrown sand into the steel wheels of the world’s preeminent rock n’ roll band. Instead, the group was able somehow to find a replacement worthy of Wyman in the fleet fingers and thumping thumb of Darryl Jones. The acclaimed musician, who cut his chops playing with Miles Davis barely out of his teens, is the subject of the new documentary Darryl Jones: In the Blood. The film from Greenwich Entertainment, directed by Eric Hamburg, is now playing in theaters in limited release and debuted Friday on VOD...
Halsey plays muse in a Chanel advert using clips of the star from the legendary fashion house's Paris Fashion Week show
Halsey took to Instagram on Saturday to share an artful black and white reel from her time at the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 during Paris Fashion Week. The 28-year-old songstress showed off her star quality in the clip, which was soundtracked by somber piano music. She wrote a quote in...
Beyoncé denies claim she misused 'I'm Too Sexy' sample
Someone's a "Beautiful Liar," according to Queen Bey. Genre-crossing superstar Beyoncé has denied allegations that she misused a sample of Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy" on her newest album. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter's seventh album, "Renaissance," was released to critical acclaim in July and samples iconic house and disco...
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' teaser trailer shows first look at Chris Pratt as Mario
Video game purists expecting a faithful adaptation of the original Nintendo game might be somewhat surprised by first teaser for the new "Super Mario Bros. Movie," which debuted on Thursday. The clip's dark and bombastic opening features King Koopa, voiced by Jack Black, as he lands in a fiery, rocky...
Kanye West partnership with Adidas put under review after 'White Lives Matter' incident
Adidas is reviewing its partnership with Kanye West after the artist lambasted the company and wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt in public. "After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review," the apparel maker said in a statement. "We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period."
They had happy families, comfortable homes and even maids - but now these Australian women are forced to live in their cars or hostels after they suddenly found themselves without a home: 'It can happen to anyone'
Australian women in their 50s are becoming the nation's 'hidden homeless', a shocking new documentary has revealed. Narrated by Margot Robbie, documentary Under Cover charts the heartbreaking stories of 10 women who were suddenly left without a home. The women live in their cars, stay on a friend's couch and...
Jared Leto will play Karl Lagerfeld in biopic on the late fashion designer
Jared Leto will star in and produce a biopic of Karl Lagerfeld, Women's Wear Daily reports. The Oscar winner says he thinks the late fashion designer and former artistic director of Chanel would be proud. "I feel like this is a full-circle moment, and Karl would be proud of what...
'Werewolf by Night' gives Marvel a chance to unleash its monster-ous side
Flexing different muscles, Marvel's "Werewolf by Night" is a nifty Halloween-timed special designed as a black-and-white homage to the Universal monster movies of the 1930s and '40s. Told with wry humor while tapping into unexplored quadrants of comics lore, it's a bit too gory and scary for younger kids but a gift to fans that raises enticingly monster-ous possibilities.
