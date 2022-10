STAFFORD — Residents will have the chance to vote on approving more than $1.8 million to replace the roof of Stafford Middle School at a special town meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday

Water drainage issues and leaks plague the existing roof, which needs to be replaced, First Selectman Sal Titus said.

According to the meeting agenda, the total cost of the roof replacement for the school, at 21 Levinthal Run, is $1,863,358.