Read full article on original website
Related
Franca Fendi, inheritor of Italian fashion house, dies aged 87
Franca Fendi, one of the five sisters who inherited a small Roman leather goods workshop and together transformed it into a luxury fashion house, has died in Rome on Monday. She was 87. Born in 1935, she participated from a young age in the management of the company that from...
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Hypebae
Kylie Jenner-Approved Label Sia Arnika Debuts SS23 Collection at PFW
Berlin-based label Sia Arnika has launched its Spring/Summer 2023 collection through an in-person experience at Paris Fashion Week. For those unfamiliar, Danish designer Sia Arnika launched her eponymous brand after graduating from Esmod Berlin and has since been loved for her disruptive designs. The creative is known for her denim garments featuring repeated holes and rips, and has been approved by the likes of Kylie Jenner.
Complex
VLONE Announces Departure of Co-Founder ASAP Bari, Says His Behavior is ‘Contrary to Our Collective’
More than six years after launching VLONE, co-founder ASAP Bari has been kicked out of the fashion label due to his behavior. VLONE announced the news on Instagram Friday, saying Bari’s “behavior is contrary to our collective.”. “VLONE is the stamp for creatives who stand tall, thriving on...
RELATED PEOPLE
EXCLUSIVE: Miuccia Prada Teams With Artist Shuang Li for Miu Miu Show
MILAN — Miuccia Prada’s curiosity and inquisitive mind are reflected in the scope of her far-reaching and thought-provoking collections, now designed with Raf Simons at the Prada brand, and singularly at Miu Miu, named after her nickname. One of the designer’s longtime interests is art, especially contemporary art, and her passion has been channeled into the Fondazione Prada, first established in 1993 with her husband Patrizio Bertelli. She is known to surround herself with a close-knit group of friends, artists, directors and architects, and, while relying on Rem Koolhaas and the AMO agency to provide striking and intriguing sets for her...
Vogue
Bella Hadid Adds Vintage Prada To Her Envy-Inducing Wardrobe Of Archive Fashion
Bella Hadid has shown off a series of stand-out vintage looks this fashion month – but she arguably saved the best for last at the Miu Miu party in Paris on Tuesday night. The supermodel opted for a brown rumpled silk jacket and bra with a matching skirt from Prada’s spring/summer 2009 collection, which she explained on Instagram that she’d bought last year and chosen specifically for the occasion.
Milan Fashion Week Spring ’23: Everything to Know About the Shoes Off the Runway
Milan Fashion Week is a wrap, with both the city and the Italian fashion industry seeing a huge resurgence after several years of intense challenges. Here are key highlights from all the spring 2023 shoe presentations. Jimmy Choo Sandra Choi has a big message: Never underestimate strong women. Inspired by fantasy figures of Manga and anime fiction, the new season at Jimmy Choo is all about exaggerated proportions. “The height is higher, the length is bolder,” the creative director said. Choi takes the diamond — a brand emblem — into new territory this season with the launch of the “Diamond” chain family. Fashioned in matte...
Victoria Beckham marks debut at Paris Fashion Week with chic silhouettes
PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Victoria Beckham marked her debut on the Paris Fashion Week calendar with a chic lineup on the catwalk, drawing paparazzi photographers and celebrities including her own family, along with the fashion set.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Loewe bowls over Paris Fashion Week; tribute to Miyake
PARIS (AP) — Loewe’s ever-creative director, Jonathan Anderson, became the toast of Paris Fashion Week on Friday with his subtly provocative, concept-driven runway show triumph that had critics and VIP guests, including Karlie Kloss and Alexa Chung, bowled over. Meanwhile, U.S. Vogue’s Anna Wintour announced that next year’s Met Gala in New York will be a homage to the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld. Here are some highlights of spring-summer 2023 collections: IN LOWE WITH LOEWE
Complex
Did Nike Copy New Balance? Did StockX Have a Huge Coupon Fail? | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, they break down the release of the Tom Sachs x Nike GPS at Kohl’s, whether or not the Nike Air Max Bliss looks like a New Balance 992, the closing of NikeLab 21 Mercer, and the StockX coupon code leak that people tried to abuse over the weekend. Also, Joe gets back from his Kith trip, Welty talks about signing with a brand, and Brendan talks about selling ukuleles.
SB Nation
Lampard identifies where Iwobi can do more
Few players in the entire Premier League have had as remarkable a turnaround in 2022 as Alex Iwobi. Ever since Frank Lampard joined Everton right at the end of the January transfer window, the Nigerian international has been excellent wherever the manager has placed him on the pitch. It’s not...
Complex
Dapper Dan Shares Insights From His Decades of Influence in New Interview
Dapper Dan appeared on the latest episode of Claima Stories with host Bimma Williams, resulting in an expectedly insightful discussion including insight on the designer’s latest work with Puma. “I want to elevate this,” Dan said of his intention behind the Puma pairing in the new interview, video of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paris Fashion Week: The Contemporary Market
From full-fledged fashion shows to cozy breakfasts, brands pulled influences from disparate eras as they presented their collections during Paris Fashion Week. Aigle For its debut on the official calendar, Aigle hosted a splashy show at the top of the Centre Pompidou on the final day of fashion week. It was a grandiose setting for the French outerwear brand as models paraded around the rooftop fountain to show off the oversize raincoats, puddle boots and padded jackets that are brand staples.More from WWDFront Row at Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023 It was...
BBC
Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone dies at 61
Tottenham say they are "devastated" that fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has died aged 61. The Italian joined Spurs in November 2021 as part of manager Antonio Conte's backroom staff. "As loveable off the pitch as he was demanding on it, Gian Piero quickly became a hugely popular figure with...
gcimagazine.com
Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro Launch Nail Polish Collection
Pleasing and Marco Ribeiro Polish have collaborated to release a nail polish collection. Pleasing is a beauty brand founded by Harry Styles, with a nail polish line, serum and gel pen. There are four avant-garde nail shades in the set: a vibrant orange, aqua, green and burgundy. Included in the...
Complex
From YouTube To High Fashion’s Front Row, Icy Kof Is The Man To Know
For some years now, 25-year-old Icy Kof has been setting the style world ablaze with his YouTube channel, The Unknown Vlogs, in which he stops random people on the streets of London, Milan, Paris, NYC and more to find out what they are wearing, and the cost of said ‘fit.
Dior’s New Book, GCDS Does an NFT, Miu Miu’s Front Row Talks Space
BLURRED LINES: Dior is celebrating its relationship with photographer Sarah Moon with a three-volume box set filled with her mysterious, blurred images evoking the language of dreams. Moon has shot designs not only by current artistic director of women’s collections Maria Grazia Chiuri but also archival creations from founder Christian...
Hypebae
Matty Bovan is What Dreams Are Made Of
There are runway moments, though few and far between, that are oh so fantastical that one abandons their personal style or the conformities of trends to pull up stakes and live in a designer’s mind. Matty Bovan manages to reach that height with an all-consuming presentation of print-laden maximalism, closing out Milan Fashion Week with a fresh perspective on Italian luxury.
Hypebae
Maison Margiela x Reebok Drop Classic Leather and Club C "Memory Of" Collab
Maison Margiela and Reebok expand their range with the release of the latest iterations of Classic Leather and Club C “Memory Of”. Entering a new phase of collaboration, the duo continues to explore the sneaker designs through the French luxury house’s practice known as the memory of.
Comments / 0