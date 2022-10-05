MILAN — Miuccia Prada’s curiosity and inquisitive mind are reflected in the scope of her far-reaching and thought-provoking collections, now designed with Raf Simons at the Prada brand, and singularly at Miu Miu, named after her nickname. One of the designer’s longtime interests is art, especially contemporary art, and her passion has been channeled into the Fondazione Prada, first established in 1993 with her husband Patrizio Bertelli. She is known to surround herself with a close-knit group of friends, artists, directors and architects, and, while relying on Rem Koolhaas and the AMO agency to provide striking and intriguing sets for her...

