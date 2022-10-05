ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hypebae

Kylie Jenner-Approved Label Sia Arnika Debuts SS23 Collection at PFW

Berlin-based label Sia Arnika has launched its Spring/Summer 2023 collection through an in-person experience at Paris Fashion Week. For those unfamiliar, Danish designer Sia Arnika launched her eponymous brand after graduating from Esmod Berlin and has since been loved for her disruptive designs. The creative is known for her denim garments featuring repeated holes and rips, and has been approved by the likes of Kylie Jenner.
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Miuccia Prada Teams With Artist Shuang Li for Miu Miu Show

MILAN — Miuccia Prada’s curiosity and inquisitive mind are reflected in the scope of her far-reaching and thought-provoking collections, now designed with Raf Simons at the Prada brand, and singularly at Miu Miu, named after her nickname. One of the designer’s longtime interests is art, especially contemporary art, and her passion has been channeled into the Fondazione Prada, first established in 1993 with her husband Patrizio Bertelli. She is known to surround herself with a close-knit group of friends, artists, directors and architects, and, while relying on Rem Koolhaas and the AMO agency to provide striking and intriguing sets for her...
Vogue

Bella Hadid Adds Vintage Prada To Her Envy-Inducing Wardrobe Of Archive Fashion

Bella Hadid has shown off a series of stand-out vintage looks this fashion month – but she arguably saved the best for last at the Miu Miu party in Paris on Tuesday night. The supermodel opted for a brown rumpled silk jacket and bra with a matching skirt from Prada’s spring/summer 2009 collection, which she explained on Instagram that she’d bought last year and chosen specifically for the occasion.
Footwear News

Milan Fashion Week Spring ’23: Everything to Know About the Shoes Off the Runway

Milan Fashion Week is a wrap, with both the city and the Italian fashion industry seeing a huge resurgence after several years of intense challenges. Here are key highlights from all the spring 2023 shoe presentations. Jimmy Choo Sandra Choi has a big message: Never underestimate strong women. Inspired by fantasy figures of Manga and anime fiction, the new season at Jimmy Choo is all about exaggerated proportions. “The height is higher, the length is bolder,” the creative director said. Choi takes the diamond — a brand emblem — into new territory this season with the launch of the “Diamond” chain family. Fashioned in matte...
The Associated Press

Loewe bowls over Paris Fashion Week; tribute to Miyake

PARIS (AP) — Loewe’s ever-creative director, Jonathan Anderson, became the toast of Paris Fashion Week on Friday with his subtly provocative, concept-driven runway show triumph that had critics and VIP guests, including Karlie Kloss and Alexa Chung, bowled over. Meanwhile, U.S. Vogue’s Anna Wintour announced that next year’s Met Gala in New York will be a homage to the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld. Here are some highlights of spring-summer 2023 collections: IN LOWE WITH LOEWE
Complex

Did Nike Copy New Balance? Did StockX Have a Huge Coupon Fail? | The Complex Sneakers Podcast

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, they break down the release of the Tom Sachs x Nike GPS at Kohl’s, whether or not the Nike Air Max Bliss looks like a New Balance 992, the closing of NikeLab 21 Mercer, and the StockX coupon code leak that people tried to abuse over the weekend. Also, Joe gets back from his Kith trip, Welty talks about signing with a brand, and Brendan talks about selling ukuleles.
SB Nation

Lampard identifies where Iwobi can do more

Few players in the entire Premier League have had as remarkable a turnaround in 2022 as Alex Iwobi. Ever since Frank Lampard joined Everton right at the end of the January transfer window, the Nigerian international has been excellent wherever the manager has placed him on the pitch. It’s not...
WWD

Paris Fashion Week: The Contemporary Market

From full-fledged fashion shows to cozy breakfasts, brands pulled influences from disparate eras as they presented their collections during Paris Fashion Week. Aigle For its debut on the official calendar, Aigle hosted a splashy show at the top of the Centre Pompidou on the final day of fashion week. It was a grandiose setting for the French outerwear brand as models paraded around the rooftop fountain to show off the oversize raincoats, puddle boots and padded jackets that are brand staples.More from WWDFront Row at Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023 It was...
BBC

Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone dies at 61

Tottenham say they are "devastated" that fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has died aged 61. The Italian joined Spurs in November 2021 as part of manager Antonio Conte's backroom staff. "As loveable off the pitch as he was demanding on it, Gian Piero quickly became a hugely popular figure with...
gcimagazine.com

Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro Launch Nail Polish Collection

Pleasing and Marco Ribeiro Polish have collaborated to release a nail polish collection. Pleasing is a beauty brand founded by Harry Styles, with a nail polish line, serum and gel pen. There are four avant-garde nail shades in the set: a vibrant orange, aqua, green and burgundy. Included in the...
Hypebae

Matty Bovan is What Dreams Are Made Of

There are runway moments, though few and far between, that are oh so fantastical that one abandons their personal style or the conformities of trends to pull up stakes and live in a designer’s mind. Matty Bovan manages to reach that height with an all-consuming presentation of print-laden maximalism, closing out Milan Fashion Week with a fresh perspective on Italian luxury.
