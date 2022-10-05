The new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro has finally been unveiled and we were in Brooklyn at Google’s event to go hands on with the new flagships from Google. Let’s start off with the Pixel 7. It’s not a huge upgrade, physically, compared to the Pixel 6. The biggest change you’ll see is with the camera bar. It is no longer completely black. But instead it really points out the cameras on the back. The camera bar will be a different color depending on the color you get. The Snow and Obsidian colors get a silver color (the obsidian color gets a darker silver). While the Lemongrass gets a sort of warm gold look. It’s pretty cool, to be quite honest.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO