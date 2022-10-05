Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
These Pixel 7 Features Are Coming To Pixel 6 Phones
Google will offer a number of newly-announced Pixel 7 features on its Pixel 6 smartphones. This information comes from Phone Arena, as the site claims it got the info directly from Google. Google will bring over quite a few Pixel 7 features to Pixel 6 series phones. According to the...
Android Headlines
Android 13 Update Disrupts Android Auto In Some Pixel Phones
Releasing the Android 13 update to some Pixel phones reportedly caused a disruption in Android Auto. Google said it’s investigating the issue. According to 9to5google, many users on the Google support page brought up the issues they have with Android Auto on their phones after updating the OS to Android 13. These issues are addressed by Google.
Android Headlines
The Pixel Watch Will Get Fall Detection In 2023
The Google Pixel Watch will not boast fall detection at launch. The company announced the feature during the watch’s unveiling yesterday. However, users will only get it next year. Google hasn’t even provided a precise date yet. It simply says fall detection is “coming in 2023”. An official support page states that the feature will roll out this winter. So we might get it early next year. We will let you know when the Pixel Watch picks up fall detection.
Android Headlines
Will The Pixel Watch Be Exclusive To Only Pixel Phones?
Google just announced the new Pixel Watch along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and Android fans from all over are excited about it. Now, since Google likes to reserve certain key features for its Pixel phones, we were all wondering if the Pixel Watch was going to be compatible with all Android phones.
Android Headlines
Android 13 QPR1: Beta 2 Coming To Pixel Phones With Some Changes
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 has started rolling out to Pixel phones. For those of you who are not familiar with these updates, the ‘QPR’ stands for Quarterly Platform Release. We’re in for another beta build next month, before a stable update arrives in December. What’s worth...
Android Headlines
The Google Home App Is Live For Wear OS, But There's A Catch
The Google Pixel Watch was recently unveiled, which means that Google is going to start focusing more on Wear OS. Shortly after launching a Pixel Watch app to the Play Store, Google has now released the Google Home app for Wear OS (via XDA Developers). The Pixel watch is Google’s...
Android Headlines
The OnePlus 7 Phones Are Finally Getting Stable Android 12
OnePlus is a shell of its former self at this point. Much like with Nokia, Blackberry, HTC, and other companies, people think fondly of the way the company used to be. A classic from the company, the OnePlus 7, is finally getting the stable update to Android 12, according to Android Authority.
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Support Both Face Unlock & Fingerprint Scanner
Google has decided to bring back face unlock to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It does function a bit differently, though, as Google did not opt to include any crazy hardware for that purpose. In addition to face scanning, these phones also have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The...
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 Bundles With Free Pixel Watch Or Buds Pro Are Coming, But…
Google will announce its new flagship smartphone series today, the Pixel 7 phones. Along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel Watch will also land. Having said that, it seems like Google will offer Pixel 7 bundles with a free Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro, but there’s a catch.
Android Headlines
Hands On With The New Google Pixel 7 Series
The new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro has finally been unveiled and we were in Brooklyn at Google’s event to go hands on with the new flagships from Google. Let’s start off with the Pixel 7. It’s not a huge upgrade, physically, compared to the Pixel 6. The biggest change you’ll see is with the camera bar. It is no longer completely black. But instead it really points out the cameras on the back. The camera bar will be a different color depending on the color you get. The Snow and Obsidian colors get a silver color (the obsidian color gets a darker silver). While the Lemongrass gets a sort of warm gold look. It’s pretty cool, to be quite honest.
Android Headlines
The Pixel 7 Series Will Get Updates For Five Years
Google’s Pixel 7 series phones, which include the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, will get updates for at least five years. This is something Google announced as part of last year’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch event. And it’s all thanks to the use of the Tensor chips. With a new Tensor chip on the block for the latest phones, users can expect updates for the same length of time.
Android Headlines
Your Pixel Watch Will Get Updates For Three Years, Guaranteed
Much like its Pixel phones, Google is committing to supporting software updates on the Pixel Watch for a set period of time. In this case, three years. More specifically, three years from the point the device went up for sale in the US. Which is today if you count the pre-orders. As reported by Droid Life, a support page for the Pixel Watch explains when users can expect to get software updates for the device. And the documentation also notes that guaranteed software updates for the Pixel Watch will last until at least October of 2025.
Android Headlines
The Pixel Tablet Might Come With Two Dock Accessories
Google is set to release its Pixel Tablet sometime next year, and we’re all excited about that. While it’s months out, we’re still getting information about it through current Google apps. Thanks to 9To5Google, it appears that the Pixel Tablet will actually come with two docks rather than one.
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Can Transcribe Voice Messages And More
Google today officially announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and they come with some neat new call and text message features. Google is ramping up its efforts to make staying connected with the people that matter most to you as easy and convenient as possible. And it’s never been easier now that Google’s latest phones are hitting the market.
Android Headlines
Google Voice Recorder For Pixel 7 Will Offer Voice Labels
Google made an interesting announcement during its latest Pixel event. The Google voice recorder will actually add voice labels for people while they’re speaking, according to Engadget. In case you didn’t know, Google just announced the Pixel Watch and it gave us some more information on the Pixel Tablet....
Android Headlines
Google Plans To Double Its Pixel Phone Sales In 2023
Google has big plans for its Pixel phones, as it wants to double its sales in 2023. Based on a report from Nikkei Asia Review, Google ordered over 8 million Pixel 7 series phones. Google wants to double its Pixel phone sales in 2023. Now, that, on its own, is...
Android Headlines
You Can Download The Pixel Watch App Now
Google just announced the new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. People are clamoring to see what this new wearable has to offer. While we still need to wait for the Pixel Watch to come out, the official app is now available on the Google Play Store, according to 9To5Google.
Android Headlines
The Pixel 7 Pro Gets A Teardown, And Not Much Has Changed
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the most powerful Pixel phone to date. It was unveiled yesterday alongside the base Pixel 7. Now, we have a new teardown video of the Pixel 7 Pro showing us what makes this device tick. In case you don’t know, Google had its Pixel...
Android Headlines
Best 5 Encrypted Messaging Android Apps 2022
Staying safe is paramount when you’re online in the modern world. Pretty much everyone’s online nowadays including your friends, and businesses, but also identity thieves and hackers. There are lots of sites and apps people use to communicate, but some of them are safer than others. Encryption is...
Android Headlines
Google Pixel 7 Specifications
Google announced two new smartphones today, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. These are the company’s new flagships, and we’ve already covered their launch in a separate announcement. We’re here to take a closer look at the Pixel 7 specifications. You can read more about the Pixel 7 Pro specs by clicking here.
