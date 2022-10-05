ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 arrested after 3 pounds of methamphetamine found in Borger traffic stop

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office released information on a Thursday SWAT “vehicle take down” that led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges. According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and patrol deputies arrested two people after an “extensive” drug investigation in […]
BORGER, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Former Amarillo Teacher Sentenced

The Randal County District Attorney says Geoffrey Nathan Lowry was sentenced to 20 years in jail after being found guilty on the charge of online solicitation of a Minor. Lowry is a former teacher at the Amarillo School District. The D.A.’s office says that after a proactive investigation by the...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

AAM&W Offering Free Microchipping in October

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is participating in the Return to Home Challenge in an effort to microchip as many pets as possible throughout the month of October. Microchipping allows permanent identification, reliable tracking and increases the likelihood that a pet will be returned to its owner. According to the American […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?

Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo man charged after threatening to go ‘Kamikaze’

An Amarillo man is accused of threatening to kill law enforcement, government officials, and a number of racial and ethnic groups. Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III, 40, is charged with interstate threats and threatening a federal officer. According to the federal criminal complaint, Copelin posted numerous threats on...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Area CASA Needs Volunteers

Amarillo Area Court Appointed Special Advocates is looking for volunteers to give back to those in foster care. Volunteers will act as court-appointed special advocates, going along with a child throughout every aspect of their case. CASA cares for over 900 kids in Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Hutchinson, Potter, Randall, and...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.

No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
kgncnewsnow.com

Boo At The Zoo Returns

The Amarillo Zoo is preparing for the return of Boo at the Zoo. The event will be on Friday, Oct. 21st, and Saturday, Oct. 22nd from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be an evening filled with Halloween-themed activities, including costumed characters, animal enrichment, treat stations, crafts, games, and more.
AMARILLO, TX
94.3 Lite FM

The Legend of ‘Baby Graves’ in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas

Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
98.7 The Bomb

This Is Interesting: Ever Seen Amarillo’s Official Sister-City?

Something I've walked past a million times is the story of our sister-city. It's true. Our sister-city is Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico. Have you ever been to, or seen, our official sister-city?. Tuxtla Gutiérrez And Amarillo. Downtown, between the Civic Center and Hodgetown, there's the Centennial Plaza. A...

