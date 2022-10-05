Read full article on original website
2 arrested after 3 pounds of methamphetamine found in Borger traffic stop
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office released information on a Thursday SWAT “vehicle take down” that led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges. According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and patrol deputies arrested two people after an “extensive” drug investigation in […]
1 man arrested after methamphetamine distribution, possession
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has been arrested after being federally charged for distribution and possession of methamphetamine after a series of events occurred in east Amarillo in June and July. According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Timothy Marrugo, identified as Timethy […]
Hereford Police Department seeks help identifying found child
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hereford Police Department on Friday morning asked the community for help identifying a found child. According to a post from the department on social media, the child was “found near Stripes (60/385) around 7:15 a.m.” on Friday. Anyone with information on the child’s identity was asked to call the Hereford […]
Former Amarillo Teacher Sentenced
The Randal County District Attorney says Geoffrey Nathan Lowry was sentenced to 20 years in jail after being found guilty on the charge of online solicitation of a Minor. Lowry is a former teacher at the Amarillo School District. The D.A.’s office says that after a proactive investigation by the...
AAM&W Offering Free Microchipping in October
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is participating in the Return to Home Challenge in an effort to microchip as many pets as possible throughout the month of October. Microchipping allows permanent identification, reliable tracking and increases the likelihood that a pet will be returned to its owner. According to the American […]
A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?
Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
Amarillo man charged after threatening to go ‘Kamikaze’
An Amarillo man is accused of threatening to kill law enforcement, government officials, and a number of racial and ethnic groups. Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III, 40, is charged with interstate threats and threatening a federal officer. According to the federal criminal complaint, Copelin posted numerous threats on...
Bomb Threats? Amarillo’s New Favorite Pastime.
The state of the world today is a scary one. Violent crimes such as murder, assault, etc. seem to rule the news headlines these days. School shootings are at the top of a heightened worry list. There is one thing that seems to kind of fly under the radar for...
Haunting of the Former Anderson Estate in Amarillo, Now Wellington Square
Amarillo has a vibrant history. In fact, it is said that many buildings throughout the city are haunted, including the Rio Petroleum Building. One of those buildings just happens to be located at 2801 SW 15th. Rio Petroleum currently occupies the building. However, in the past, it was a restaurant called Rhett Butler's Steakhouse and a home before the restaurant.
Introducing More Videos Of Real Haunted Places In Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, for whatever reason, seems to be a hotbed for all kinds of weirdness. Nestled in the heart of the Texas panhandle, Yellow City seems to be a magnet for all kinds of spooky stuff. Here are even more videos of supposedly haunted places in Amarillo, TX. The Maverick Club.
Panhandle firefighter, Dalhart Fire Chief killed in head-on crash
The chief of a Texas Panhandle volunteer fire department and one of his firefighters were killed when a semi slammed head-on into their department’s SUV.
Amarillo Area CASA Needs Volunteers
Amarillo Area Court Appointed Special Advocates is looking for volunteers to give back to those in foster care. Volunteers will act as court-appointed special advocates, going along with a child throughout every aspect of their case. CASA cares for over 900 kids in Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Hutchinson, Potter, Randall, and...
How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.
No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
Boo At The Zoo Returns
The Amarillo Zoo is preparing for the return of Boo at the Zoo. The event will be on Friday, Oct. 21st, and Saturday, Oct. 22nd from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be an evening filled with Halloween-themed activities, including costumed characters, animal enrichment, treat stations, crafts, games, and more.
Missing the Fair Turkey Legs? New Place Coming to Amarillo
The fair has only been gone a couple of weeks but missing the food is a real thing. Grabbing one of those turkey legs and chomping down on it as you walk down the fairway is still in the back of your mind. Man, you want to go back. Well,...
Amarillo Whataburger donates over $7,000 to High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo Whataburger donated about $7,000 to the High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe. The $7,112 were raised during the month of September for Hunger Action Month. Whataburger said they were happy to host this campaign in hopes to provide awareness, funds, and hot meals to...
1 person sent to hospital after semi catches on fire on Loop 335
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person was sent to a hospital this evening after a semi trailer caught fire on Loop 335. Texas Department of Public Safety said about 7:05 p.m., a semi pulling a trailer was traveling northbound on a ramp near Tascosa Road. A metal part of the...
The Legend of ‘Baby Graves’ in a Ghost Town near Amarillo, Texas
Texas is littered with ghost towns and old homesteads. One of those has a strange, sad story that ends with you never going there. Plemons, as it is now, is unreachable by almost all accounts. What used to be a bustling hub on the high plains is now private property. Most of the buildings are gone. But the history left behind is the stuff of Texas legend.
Amarillo dental practice offering free dental care, oral cancer screenings this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dental practice is offering free dental care and oral cancer screenings tomorrow. Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Full Smile Dental is hosting their third semi-annual Full Smile Day. Anyone who needs immediate dental care or oral cancer screenings but don’t have access to dental...
This Is Interesting: Ever Seen Amarillo’s Official Sister-City?
Something I've walked past a million times is the story of our sister-city. It's true. Our sister-city is Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico. Have you ever been to, or seen, our official sister-city?. Tuxtla Gutiérrez And Amarillo. Downtown, between the Civic Center and Hodgetown, there's the Centennial Plaza. A...
