Nashville, TN

WSMV

Gunshots hit Germantown apartment complex with kids inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live inside a Germantown apartment complex are uneasy after gunshots were fired and hit windows. Metro Police say people were inside when their windows were shattered. Neighbors say they saw families run outside the Randee Rogers apartments moments after rounds were fired. “They were...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Man arrested after robbing Nashville bank, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike in Nashville Friday afternoon has been arrested. David Garcia, 37, was taken into custody at his Brookview Estates Drive home in South Nashville, police said. Garcia is accused of demanding money from a teller and threatening to kill her.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police work to identify alleged shooting suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A young man is on the run after allegedly shooting a 16-year-old inside a convenience store in late September. Metro Nashville Police Violent Crimes detectives said the suspect was seen entering the Z-Mart at 2610 Clarksville Pike just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 28 with a handgun in his waistband. He was then seen getting into an argument with a 16-year-old inside the store and shooting him.
NASHVILLE, TN
#Shooting#Guns#Marijuana#Violent Crime#Brick Church Pike
WSMV

Caretaker arrested for stealing medication from person in her care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested by the Hendersonville Police Department for stealing medication from her immobile patient. Hendersonville Detectives began investigating the incident after receiving a theft complaint from the victim. Detectives discovered that the caretaker in question had come to the victim’s residence on her off...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Group of store thieves caught in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE Tenn. (WSMV) - Four shoplifters have been identified in a string of thefts at several businesses in Sumner and Davidson counties over the last few months. According to Hendersonville Police, 25-year-old Roneshia Fletcher, 32-year-old Terrell Matthews, 24-year-old Kadijah Majok and 21-year-old Julia Majok are believed to have stolen items from stores beginning in August.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Several drug arrests made at BNA in a two-day span, drug detection dog assists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport’s Department of Public Safety has arrested four people in a span of two days for drug-related charges. According to an affidavit, the first arrest was made Monday, Oct. 3 at 11:30 p.m. An officer was observing bags being offloaded when he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from two bags.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

