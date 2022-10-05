Read full article on original website
Man killed in Antioch shooting identified by police
According to Metro police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Bell Road at around 11:30 p.m.
Man arrested in connection with 2017 homicide, police say
A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in November of 2017 in Clarksville.
Woman arrested, man sought for making false reports
A woman has been arrested and a man is being sought after making false reports to the Clarksville Police Department.
WSMV
Gunshots hit Germantown apartment complex with kids inside
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live inside a Germantown apartment complex are uneasy after gunshots were fired and hit windows. Metro Police say people were inside when their windows were shattered. Neighbors say they saw families run outside the Randee Rogers apartments moments after rounds were fired. “They were...
WSMV
Man arrested after robbing Nashville bank, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike in Nashville Friday afternoon has been arrested. David Garcia, 37, was taken into custody at his Brookview Estates Drive home in South Nashville, police said. Garcia is accused of demanding money from a teller and threatening to kill her.
2 arrested, 2 sought in Hendersonville shoplifting crimes
Two people were arrested and two more are being sought for various shoplifting crimes in Hendersonville.
WSMV
Police work to identify alleged shooting suspect
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A young man is on the run after allegedly shooting a 16-year-old inside a convenience store in late September. Metro Nashville Police Violent Crimes detectives said the suspect was seen entering the Z-Mart at 2610 Clarksville Pike just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 28 with a handgun in his waistband. He was then seen getting into an argument with a 16-year-old inside the store and shooting him.
Hendersonville caretaker arrested after allegedly stealing patient’s medication
A caretaker was arrested after reportedly stealing a patient's medication.
WSMV
Caretaker arrested for stealing medication from person in her care
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested by the Hendersonville Police Department for stealing medication from her immobile patient. Hendersonville Detectives began investigating the incident after receiving a theft complaint from the victim. Detectives discovered that the caretaker in question had come to the victim’s residence on her off...
WSMV
Group of store thieves caught in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE Tenn. (WSMV) - Four shoplifters have been identified in a string of thefts at several businesses in Sumner and Davidson counties over the last few months. According to Hendersonville Police, 25-year-old Roneshia Fletcher, 32-year-old Terrell Matthews, 24-year-old Kadijah Majok and 21-year-old Julia Majok are believed to have stolen items from stores beginning in August.
Man beaten with metal pipe underneath downtown Nashville pedestrian bridge dies days after attack
The victim in a brutal downtown Nashville attack has now died several days later.
Felon accused of pointing gun at mother during argument
A convicted felon has been charged after he reportedly aimed a gun at his own mother earlier this week.
Man shot in leg after argument near downtown Nashville
A man was rushed to the hospital following an argument that ended with gunfire north of downtown Nashville early Friday morning.
Man accused of firing 2 guns during shootout that left bystander injured
A 34-year-old man was charged after someone was injured in what Metro police described as a gunfight.
2 accused of ramming police cars in stolen vehicle
According to an arrest affidavit, two undercover officers noticed a stolen silver Hyundai Sonata that was stolen from Nashville on Sept. 29 and tried to block it in after activating one of the vehicle's emergency equipment.
Suspect caught on video setting popular Church Street cocktail lounge on fire
Nashville business owners around Church Street are on high alert after an arson suspect was caught on video trying to burn down the WKND Hang Suite.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Trying to Identify Woman in Video After Car Break-in and Fraud (See Video)
(MURFREESBORO, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department reports that detectives are searching for a person of interest in a fraudulent use of a credit card case that also involves a burglary. A video that was released by the MPD shows an unidentified woman allegedly making fraudulent purchases at Kroger on W....
WSMV
Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
Shelbyville homicide suspect arrested following month-long investigation
A man has been taken into custody for his connection to a homicide that occurred in late August in Shelbyville.
WSMV
Several drug arrests made at BNA in a two-day span, drug detection dog assists
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport’s Department of Public Safety has arrested four people in a span of two days for drug-related charges. According to an affidavit, the first arrest was made Monday, Oct. 3 at 11:30 p.m. An officer was observing bags being offloaded when he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from two bags.
