Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly speaks on LSU's underwhelming performance against No. 8 Tennessee
Brian Kelly’s struggles against top 10 teams continues. The Tigers were thoroughly dominated by Tennessee Saturday. The Vols put up over 500 yards of total offense and delivered its most lopsided win over LSU since the 1940s with a 40-13 performance that was never close. Kelly was proud of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly's bad record vs. Top 10 teams gets worse in LSU's loss to Tennessee
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers got trounced by the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday 40-13. From the opening kickoff, LSU never had a chance. The Tigers muffed the opening kickoff and Tennessee quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead. It was all Vols the rest of the way. Beating Tennessee this year is a tall task for any team, but when teams commit disastrous turnovers and bad coaching decisions, it’s nearly impossible.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Will Campbell update: CFB insider reveals why LSU starter was hospitalized
Will Campbell will reportedly miss No. 25 LSU’s game against No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reports that Campbell was hospitalized Friday evening for dehydration. Friday evening, Campbell posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed. He offered no further details in the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: No. 8 Tennessee dominates LSU from start to finish
Rapid Reactions Presented by — No. 8 Tennessee dominated No. 25 LSU from start to finish Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium. The Volunteers rolled to a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, extended it to 23-7 at halftime and coasted to a 40-13 victory. The Vols sealed it with an interception in the end zone.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU starting lineman shares photo from hospital bed hours before Tigers' game against Tennessee
No. 25 LSU will reportedly be missing a key lineman in Saturday’s game against No. 8 Tennessee. TigerDroppings reported Friday evening, per sources, that LSU starting left tackle Will Campbell will not play against Tennessee. After TigerDroppings published its initial story, Campbell posted on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed, captioned, “Appreciate all the prayers, I’ll be back.” Wilson Alexander of NOLA.com describes Campbell’s status for Saturday as “unclear.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee as a College Football Playoff contender? Fans react to dominant win at LSU
Tennessee looked dominant on Saturday afternoon, picking up a lopsided win at LSU in an early kickoff at Tiger Stadium. The Vols winning the game was never in doubt, as they controlled the contest from the opening kickoff (which LSU fumbled away). Now sitting at 5-0, is it time to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU announces offensive captain ahead of Saturday's game vs. Tennessee
LSU announced the offensive captain for its Top 25 showdown with No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday and its a player Tigers fans hope to see emerge with his biggest game of the season. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will be joining season-long captains edge rusher Ali Gaye, defensive end B.J. Ojulari...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly makes largest contribution by a sitting head coach in LSU history
Brian Kelly is trying to return LSU to championship glory, but first the head man of the Tigers is putting his money into the program. Kelly and his family have committed $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation to support the construction of a new and improved athletic training room and recovery suite within the LSU Football Operations Facility, TAF announced Friday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee WR, says he 'didn't even feel like' Vols were on the road
Tennessee thoroughly dominated LSU Saturday, 40-13. The Vols scored an early touchdown and never looked back on their road to 5-0. Tiger fans started leaving Tiger Stadium in the third quarter. “It’s great to be a Tennessee Vol” chants broke out near the end of the fourth quarter and Rocky Top was played more times than you could count.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU WR reveals he had shoulder surgery and is likely to miss rest of 2022 season
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. recently underwent shoulder surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the season according to a report from Wilson Alexander of The Advocate. Hilton Jr., a redshirt freshman, had seven catches for 109 yards this season. Listed at 6-foot-1, 162 pounds, Hilton Jr....
