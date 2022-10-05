Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers got trounced by the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday 40-13. From the opening kickoff, LSU never had a chance. The Tigers muffed the opening kickoff and Tennessee quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead. It was all Vols the rest of the way. Beating Tennessee this year is a tall task for any team, but when teams commit disastrous turnovers and bad coaching decisions, it’s nearly impossible.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO