Read full article on original website
Related
College football Week 6 heroes, zeroes: Vols up big, Sooners down bad
As another action-packed weekend of college football settles down on Saturday, let's take a look at who's stock is trending up and who's is going down. College football Week 6 heroesTennessee: Big Orange hasn't had a top 10 Heisman Trophy finisher since Peyton Manning, but Hendon Hooker should ...
Twitter reacts to Auburn's blowout loss to Georgia
Twitter was not pleased with the performance, to say the least.
Sheron starts at QB for No. 13 Kentucky for injured Levis
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kaiya Sheron started at quarterback for No. 13 Kentucky in Saturday night’s Southeastern Conference game against South Carolina, replacing injured senior Will Levis. Levis entered Kroger Field with a boot on his left foot and did not participate in pregame warmups. Wildcats coach Mark...
Comments / 0