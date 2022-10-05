Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota News
2 girls injured in crash with semi north of Fairmont, one critically
A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a semi truck north of Fairmont Thursday night shortly after 10 p.m. The state patrol says the girl was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by a juvenile girl from Trimont. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to a patrol crash report.
hot967.fm
The Drive-in Theater Experience Returns to Mankato Oct. 7
The outdoor drive-in movie experience returns Friday, Oct. 7 at Minnesota State University, Mankato with a showing of “Thor: Love And Thunder” in one of the larger parking lots on campus. The film will be shown at 9 p.m. at parking lot 21 in an event coordinated by...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
School board to meet Monday
The Windom Area School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Windom City Hall council chambers. On the agenda, the board will act to approve the district’s early resignation incentive and will act to make adjustments to the girls hockey cooperative sponsorship agreement. The board also will act on a fundraiser for the FFA program and act on lane changes for staff members.
myklgr.com
Mantako man allegedly beat woman for wearing American flag shirt
A warrant has been issued for a man accused of severely beating a woman for wearing an American flag shirt. Paul Peter Jal, age 23, reportedly of Mankato, was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, 3rd-degree assault – substantial bodily harm, and threats of violence.
Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"
FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
Southern Minnesota News
DNR captures feral pigs near Blue Earth
State wildlife officials recently captured a number of feral pigs in Faribault County. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources received a call about the animals on the afternoon of Sept 23. Conversation officers responded, but didn’t initially locate the animals. The following day, a few adults and some piglets were...
kduz.com
Two Injured in Renville Co Crash
Two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Renville County Thursday morning, south of Hector. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Eric Catchings of Morton and 60-year-old Mary Jo Portner of Sleepy Eye were taken to Sleepy Eye Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says the crash...
agdaily.com
Farming accident claims the life of farmer; another accident injures child
Farmers and ranchers participate in one of the most hazardous industries around, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but that doesn’t make it any easier when tragic tractor accidents happen. Edward Gary Wyfels of Marshall died in a farm implement accident at 2:41 p.m. Oct. 3, 2022. Just days prior, on September 30, a tractor pulling a grain trailer struck and injured a young child in Iowa.
knuj.net
POLICE INVESTIGATING VANDALISM AT GERMAN PARK
New Ulm Police are investigating a vandalism report at German Park. Police say they received a report at 9:49 Monday morning and found that someone had tried to burn the rubber surface of the playground. Charred toilet paper was found. Police are reviewing surveillance footage. A damage estimate was not available.
myklgr.com
Milroy man sentenced in Redwood County court for attempting to stab man with scissors
A Milroy man, Philip Douglas Sovell, age 37, has been sentenced in Redwood County court for attempting to stab a man while hijacking the victim’s truck. According to court documents, on April 6 of this year, Redwood County deputies learned of a 911 call reporting someone attempting to hijack a car and stab the victim. Three law enforcement officers arrived at the intersection of County Road 32 and Aspen Avenue to find Sovell, who ran away when officers ordered him to stop.
myklgr.com
Pemberton man charged in New Ulm crash that sent two to ICU Saturday
A Pemberton man is facing criminal charges for a weekend crash in New Ulm that sent two victims to intensive care. A criminal complaint says Miguel Bustillos, 44, was traveling at a high speed on 3rd N and Minnesota streets turning southbound onto Broadway, where he lost control, crossed over the median, and struck an Oldsmobile Alero in the northbound lanes.
KEYC
Rampant misinformation has Minnesota superintendents discussing change
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last month, Mankato Area Public Schools was one of many districts across the state that went into lockdown due to false threats. Cleveland Public School, which was also affected by the swatting incident on Sept. 21, dealt with another hoax Monday. Rumors of over 100...
willmarradio.com
Two hurt in crash at dangerous Renville County intersection
(Danube MN-) Two people were hurt in a crash south of Danube Wednesday morning. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says it was reported at 7:42 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 4, 8 miles south of Danube. 5 people have died in crashes at that intersection over the past decade, including a 19-year-old Montevideo man earlier this summer. On Wednesday 39-year-old Heather Bickford of Bird Island was driving her SUV southbound on County Road 1 and struck a pickup that was traveling westbound on County Road 4. Bickford was taken to the Olivia Hospital with unknown injuries. The sheriff's office says the driver of the pickup, 52-year-old Glenn Beranek of New Ulm, had stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection where he was hit by Bickford. Beranek suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Eagles fall to Cardinals; Falcons, Wolverines win Friday
The Windom Eagle football team struggled to stop drives in the first half Friday night, as Redwood Valley ran to a 28-8 victory over the Eagles at Redwood Falls. The Cardinals built a 19-0 halftime lead on a pair of short touchdown runs and a 33-yard touchdown run. Meanwhile, Windom’s offense struggled to find its footing early in the contest, as the Cardinals dominated time of possession.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Tigers roll to sweep over Eagles
The state’s top-ranked Class AAA team wasted little time taking command Thursday night, as Marshall rolled to a 3-0 sweep over the Windom Eagle volleyball team at Windom. The Tigers kept the Eagles scrambling with strong serves and didn’t allow the Eagles to make their own runs from the service line.
