Right Said Fred Call Beyoncé ‘Such an Arrogant Person’ for Interpolating “I’m Too Sexy” Without Approaching Them
Right Said Fred aren’t completely happy with how Beyoncé went about interpolating their 1991 hit song “I’m Too Sexy” on her Renaissance standout track “Alien Superstar.”. The Sun caught up with members Fred and Richard Fairbrass at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. Awards in...
Kodak Black Calls Latto ‘Hating Ass Mutt’ After “Big Energy” Wins BET Hip Hop Award for Song of the Year
Following the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, Kodak Black slammed the annual show for awarding Song of the Year to Latto’s “Big Energy.”. During an Instagram Live stream on Wednesday, Kodak appeared to refer to Latto as "frappuccino, cappuccino," and said she only won the award because she’s a woman. "Why y’all ain’t make my shit tie with cappuccino? But y’all made sure Caresha Please be a tie with Drink Champs. … This whole shit looked like a damn plot," he said. "Then I look at the 'gram like what shawty blocked me for? They probably hollering at BET, like don't give him that shit. I told weeks ago. Watch they finna play with me and give it to frappuccino."
Premiere: Louis Culture Drops Off Dizzying Visuals For Bumpy New Cut “Twiss”
The latter half of this year has been a real treat for Louis Culture fans. After dropping his woozy double drop “7am”, the rapper returns with two brand new singles, “Twiss” and “Can’t Deny It”, the latter of which sees him connect with rising singer BINA and reunite with his old friend, Kadiata.
Lou Phelps Releases New Kaytranada-Produced Single “Out My Face”
Lou Phelps released his latest Kaytranada-produced single “Out My Face,” a shimmering laid-back affair that further solidifies the Montreal-based brothers’ chemistry. While Phelps is no stranger to rapping over Kaytranada beats, this one is more reflective of Phelps’ self-made success. “Spent a bag at LIV/That’s just...
G Herbo Drops ‘Survivor’s Remorse: A Side,’ First Half of Double Album
The first half of G Herbo’s Survivor’s Remorse experience arrived Friday. As Herbo previously detailed in a message to fans, the double album is divided into the Survivor’s Side (out today) and the Remorse Side, which is due to arrive in a matter of days. Enlisted for A Side are Jeremih, Future, Offset, Benny the Butcher, Gunna, Yosohn, and Essex.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Taps Roddy Ricch for New Single “B.R.O. (Better Ride Out)”
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is back with new music. The 26-year-old connects with Roddy Ricch on “B.R.O. (Better Ride Out),” the first single off his long-awaited fourth studio album. A Boogie confirmed the release via Instagram this week, when he shared a video clip of his studio session with the Live Life Fast artist.
Pigeons & Planes Releases Limited Edition ‘See You Next Year’ Vinyl
See You Next Year is the first-ever Pigeons & Planes compilation album, in partnership with Big.Ass.Kids and distributed by ADA. The project is executive produced by Mike Dean and features original songs from Teezo Touchdown, Terry Presume, Redveil, Fana Hues, EKKSTACY, Wallice, Dreamer Isioma, Brevin Kim, Ben Reilly, Baird, and Sash. Read more about all the artists involved here.
Polygon
Splatoon 3’s newest Splatfest wades into a hot Pokémon debate
The next Splatfest will answer an age-old, hotly debated question: Which Pokémon starter type is the best?. Splatoon 3 introduced three-way turf wars to its competitive Splatfest events, making it the perfect venue to settle this debate. Grass-type, Fire-type, and Water-type teams will face off starting on Nov. 11. You’re not just playing for your team, but for the love of your first and/or favorite starter Pokémon. (Go Fire-type team!)
Kid Cudi Goes to the Moon While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones
Kid Cudi is a Grammy Award–winning artist, multi-hyphenate entertainer, and—true to form—he just dropped a brand-new album accompanied by an animated TV special of the same name. Check out Entergalactic wherever you get your music, and watch the special now on Netflix. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as one the massively influential artist breaks down his fashion history, shares some very strong burger opinions, and waxes philosophical about the future of Kid Cudi.
Killy, Smiley, Oz, and Boi-1da Pay Respect to Toronto Royalty on “Vince Carter”
Toronto rappers Killy and Smiley have teamed up for a single that couldn’t be more Toronto, paying homage to a Raptor legend with “Vince Carter.”. On the Oz and Boi-1da-produced track, Killy revels in his local stardom and mounting success. “I fly through the city / Vince Carter,” he raps on the song’s chorus, alluding to Carter’s high-flying dunks from his prime years in Toronto.
What to Watch This Week: ‘Amsterdam,’ ‘The Redeem Team,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ and More
The weekend is here so that only means one thing: It’s time to catch up on the latest movie releases and TV shows. We know time is of the essence so we’ve managed to choose just a select few options that we think are worth spending your days off on.
BBC
Liverpool film studios: University pulls out of Littlewoods project
One of the main clients for a proposed film studio development in Liverpool has pulled out of the project. Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) was to be a main tenant at the former Littlewoods Pools building. However, LJMU said it had now decided not to lease space and will instead...
