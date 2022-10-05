Following the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, Kodak Black slammed the annual show for awarding Song of the Year to Latto’s “Big Energy.”. During an Instagram Live stream on Wednesday, Kodak appeared to refer to Latto as "frappuccino, cappuccino," and said she only won the award because she’s a woman. "Why y’all ain’t make my shit tie with cappuccino? But y’all made sure Caresha Please be a tie with Drink Champs. … This whole shit looked like a damn plot," he said. "Then I look at the 'gram like what shawty blocked me for? They probably hollering at BET, like don't give him that shit. I told weeks ago. Watch they finna play with me and give it to frappuccino."

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO