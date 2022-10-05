ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Woman charged with renting luxury apartments for gang members

Federal investigators arrested a New York City woman for allegedly using stolen identities to provide luxury apartment hideouts to members of violent street gangs. New York Times reported. The 35-year-old was charged with aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. Investigators first suspected Williams’ involvement in the city’s violent gang life...
Feds: Bronx man sentenced for allegedly supplying drugs to Waterbury ring

WATERBURY — A Bronx man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison followed by five years of supervised release Wednesday for his alleged involvement in local drug trafficking activity, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors said Algenys Paulino, also known as “Chico” and “Lying Queen,”...
NJ Woman Was Wanted By Police — So She Applied To Work For Them

A fugitive who applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office thought she was going in for an interview. Instead, she was placed under arrest, authorities said. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, had a bench warrant out of Monroe County, PA, along with 10 more bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic violations in Jersey City, Hudson County Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said.
NYPD Highway Patrol cracking down on cars using fake plates

NEW YORK -- The city is cracking down on a growing problem -- cars with illegal and counterfeit license plates.Police say many have been linked to crimes across the city.The NYPD recently CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis a behind-the-scenes look at how investigators are tackling this issue.READ MORE: In addition to ghost guns, Mayor Eric Adams says NYC is cracking down on so-called "ghost cars"She saw images of the alleged getaway cars from separate shootings in Queens and Brooklyn. Police said another car is connected to robberies in the Bronx.They were three different crimes with one major thing in common: the cars had...
Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers

New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
Woman arrested in massage parlor raid in Setauket

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Flushing woman for allegedly unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Setauket. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section, Sixth Squad detectives, and the Town of Brookhaven fire marshal and building inspector, conducted an investigation at Ru Yi Spa, located at 175 Route 25A, at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
Norwalk Man Accused Of Threatening DMV Employee

A Fairfield County man is accused of calling and emailing the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles numerous times and threatening a state employee. Jakari Burks, age 26, of Norwalk, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Connecticut State Police. Burks was charged with second-degree breach...
