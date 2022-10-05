Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Woman charged with renting luxury apartments for gang members
Federal investigators arrested a New York City woman for allegedly using stolen identities to provide luxury apartment hideouts to members of violent street gangs. New York Times reported. The 35-year-old was charged with aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. Investigators first suspected Williams’ involvement in the city’s violent gang life...
Former Fulop ally pleads guilty to federal tax charge, faces up to 18 month in prison, $1.1 million fine
A former ally to Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop charged with multiple counts of tax evasion agreed to a plea deal Wednesday in federal court and faces up to 18 months in prison and more than $1.1 million IRS fines. Tom Bertoli, 65, of Matawan, was charged in 2020 with...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Gambino associate Anthony Pandrella sentenced to 40 years’ imprisonment for murder and robbery
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – On Wednesday in Brooklyn Federal Court, Anthony Pandrella, 63, an associate of the Gambino crime family operating in Brooklyn, was sentenced to 40 years’ imprisonment for the murder of his longtime friend, Vincent Zito, 77, a Sheepshead Bay loan shark. The sentencing took place before...
Register Citizen
Feds: Bronx man sentenced for allegedly supplying drugs to Waterbury ring
WATERBURY — A Bronx man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison followed by five years of supervised release Wednesday for his alleged involvement in local drug trafficking activity, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors said Algenys Paulino, also known as “Chico” and “Lying Queen,”...
NJ Woman Was Wanted By Police — So She Applied To Work For Them
A fugitive who applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office thought she was going in for an interview. Instead, she was placed under arrest, authorities said. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, had a bench warrant out of Monroe County, PA, along with 10 more bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic violations in Jersey City, Hudson County Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said.
'An extrajudicial campaign of terror and kidnapping': Lawsuit accuses NYPD of illegally jailing people at Rikers without seeing judge
Four people who claim they were illegally jailed at Rikers Island immediately after arrest without having ever seen a judge and with no planned court date are suing the NYPD and the Department of Correction for the practice.
Former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro willing to ‘stake financial well-being’ to bail out grandson
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Steven Molinaro’s grandfather, former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro, has indicated he is willing to help his grandson post bail and is even prepared to “stake his own financial well-being on his compliance,” court documents detail. The new development comes after...
Lawsuit: NYPD is skipping court, taking people with outstanding warrants directly to Rikers
A view of NYPD police cars on Fifth Avenue in March 2020. People are being held indefinitely without due process, lawyer says. [ more › ]
Newark prep school guidance counselor accused of inappropriate contact facing multiple charges
The guidance counselor was recently fired for what St. Benedict's determined was "inappropriate conduct."
NYPD Highway Patrol cracking down on cars using fake plates
NEW YORK -- The city is cracking down on a growing problem -- cars with illegal and counterfeit license plates.Police say many have been linked to crimes across the city.The NYPD recently CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis a behind-the-scenes look at how investigators are tackling this issue.READ MORE: In addition to ghost guns, Mayor Eric Adams says NYC is cracking down on so-called "ghost cars"She saw images of the alleged getaway cars from separate shootings in Queens and Brooklyn. Police said another car is connected to robberies in the Bronx.They were three different crimes with one major thing in common: the cars had...
Former Fairfield town official in court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges
A former Representative Town Meeting member and legislative candidate in Fairfield is heading back to court Wednesday facing animal cruelty charges for the second time in four years.
Council Backs Cabán After Her Views on Policing and Public Safety Lead to Threats
The New York City Council has come out in support of Councilmember Tiffany Cabán after the progressive legislator received a barrage of threats for her unwavering stance on policing and public safety. The City Council issued a statement Thursday condemning the alleged threats that were called in to Cabán’s...
Woman Accused Of Throwing Metal Object, Injuring Child In Greenburgh
A woman is facing an assault charge after police reported that she threw a metal object that struck and injured a child in Westchester County. The Town of Greenburgh Police Department responded to a report of a dispute in progress at a home on Warren Avenue on Friday, Sept. 23, police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Police: Suspect in fatal subway slashing faces murder charges
Alvin Charles, 43, is believed to be responsible for slashing Tommy Bailey during an argument that authorities say turned violent on the L train last Friday.
longisland.com
Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers
New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
Woman arrested in massage parlor raid in Setauket
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Flushing woman for allegedly unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Setauket. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section, Sixth Squad detectives, and the Town of Brookhaven fire marshal and building inspector, conducted an investigation at Ru Yi Spa, located at 175 Route 25A, at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
NYPD IDs 4 members of gang as subway attack suspects dressed in neon green bodysuits, all have rap sheets
New York police identified four women who allegedly dressed up in neon-green bodysuits and attacked two women on a subway train last weekend.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
City brass net over $21 million in retirement payouts for workaholic tendencies
The City of New York paid $21 million in 2021 to high-ranking city officials who stockpiled sick, vacation, and comp days over decades of service before retirement, data obtained by THE CITY reveals. Veteran heads at some of the city’s uniformed agencies — including police, fire and correction departments —...
Norwalk Man Accused Of Threatening DMV Employee
A Fairfield County man is accused of calling and emailing the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles numerous times and threatening a state employee. Jakari Burks, age 26, of Norwalk, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Connecticut State Police. Burks was charged with second-degree breach...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York hospital system agrees to pay $165 million to 147 patients who say they were abused by a former gynecologist
NEW YORK (AP) — New York hospital system agrees to pay $165 million to 147 patients who say they were abused by a former gynecologist. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
