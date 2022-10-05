Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
7 New York Road Trips Perfect for the Fall
The air is crisp, the leaves are changing color, and it is harvest season at the apple orchards, farms, and wineries across New York state. Before winter arrives, it is the perfect time to escape from NYC or visit from a neighboring state on one of these New York road trips. Hop in the car and then go on a hike, visit a farm or winery, check out some of New York state’s unique museums and attractions, and enjoy the beautiful fall foliage.
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
During the 20th century, the Catskills Region of New York State was a popular vacation destination. Located only a couple of hours north of New York City, the Catskills were known as an affordable place in the mountains to get away from it all. Over the years, dozens of resorts and hotels were built to accommodate frequent tourism.
Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals
A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
I'm a lifelong New Yorker — these are the 12 best restaurants near Broadway to eat before or after you see a show
From gourmet dining to slow-cooked BBQ, these 12 spots offer delicious eats in the Theater District — including Sicily Osteria, Lambs Club, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two of NYC’s Most Acclaimed Restaurants Just Lost Their Michelin Stars. Here’s Who Made the Cut.
When a restaurant loses its coveted Michelin star, it shakes up the culinary world just a little bit. And that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night, with a number of notable New York City restaurants dropping from the annual list. Among the restaurants missing from New York’s 2022 Michelin Guide are the hot spots Carbone and Peter Luger, which both held one star as recently as last year. In total, the one-star list lost 11 restaurants—some because they have since closed, and others simply because the Michelin inspectors decided that they weren’t up to snuff. “This year in New York, there’s a...
Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards
Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
shelterforce.org
The Making of Co-op City, the Nation’s Biggest Housing Co-op
Affordable housing activists spend a lot of time talking about how to bring about solutions that match the scale of the problem. Co-ops and community land trusts—frequently mentioned strategies for creating permanently affordable housing—often face challenges about their potential to scale up. It seems timely, then, that a...
brickunderground.com
From Murray Hill to Sutton Place: I left Dullsville and noisy neighbors for more excitement and walkability
Tired of noisy neighbors and living in a "no man’s land," Patty decided to sell her place and find a new one during the pandemic when prices were dropping. Several board rejections later, she landed in a Sutton Place dream home, complete with her own balcony. Here’s her story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Unaccompanied minors flown from border to small NY town: 'Never seen anything like this before'
The Biden administration continues sending flights of migrants, including minors, to areas of New York, arriving in the small town of Montgomery.
Popular Orange County Restaurant Celebrates 50 Years this Weekend
I live pretty far from Monroe in Orange County these days, but sometimes I wish I lived closer. Mostly because one of my favorite and most fun restaurants happens to be in Monroe. I’ve been going to The Captain’s Table in Monroe for years. Actually, decades. This weekend The Captain’s Table celebrates 50 years of serving Orange County and beyond. Great food, live music, fun times at the bar. That’;s what keeps everyone coming back.
therealdeal.com
Little-known landlord transfers $380M portfolio to children
Succession can be a messy affair in real estate. To avoid that, the Elghanayans, of Rockrose Development fame, used a coin flip to parcel out properties among three siblings. That worked a lot better than the more traditional methods used by the Milstein family, heirs of Sol Goldman and the Harry Helmsley’s survivors, all of whom ended up in long legal battles over who would inherit what.
Hochul says she had no role in New York’s $637M deal with campaign donor
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul said that before her staff authorized $637 million in payments to a major campaign donor, she was never asked to give final approval to the taxpayer-funded deal for Covid-19 tests. Hochul described her arms-length involvement in the deal when questioned about the matter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops
"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"
untappedcities.com
The Top 10 Oldest Churches in NYC
With some of the oldest New York City churches dating back to the 1700s, they have been host to George Washington, runaway slaves, Boss Tweed, and 9/11 workers. New York City churches have also adapted to the changing neighborhoods and communities around them, serving as hospitals, meetinghouses, comfort stations, museums, and even synagogues. However, the buildings themselves remain largely unchanged from when they were built, complete with secret rooms and passageways that are all but forgotten today. Below, discover the ten oldest churches still standing in New York City, starting with the most recent.
Reason for Biden’s Poughkeepsie Visit Revealed: Great News For HV
The real reason behind Joe Biden's visit to Poughkeepsie has been revealed, and it's earth-shattering news for the Hudson Valley. It's not every day a president comes to town. In fact, the last seated president who set foot in the Mid Hudson Region was Bill Clinton who famously met with Boris Yelstin in a historic 1995 event in Hyde Park. The sax-playing president even made a return trip to Hyde Park in 2000.
Spend a Magical Night Under a Village of Lights in North Pole New York
You can spend a magical weekend with jolly old St Nick this holiday season at Santa's Workshop in North Pole, New York. Yuletide Family Weekends at Santa's Workshop includes plenty of Christmas fun and it's only a few hours away. The kids can make ornaments at the Trim the Tree Party. There are magic shows and storytelling at Twas the Night Before Christmas. The highlight of the evening comes with the arrival of Santa's official tree inspector, Rowdy the Rascal Reindeer. Santa will even make a surprise visit to each lodge.
The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low
This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
bkreader.com
Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York
Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
brickunderground.com
Foreclosures on the rise, Trump's real estate, & more
Long Island and Westchester have some of the lowest home building rates in the U.S and contribute to high rents and prices in New York City (New York Focus) Foreclosures are on the rise in NYC: They’re up by 100 cases in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, according to PropertyShark (press release)
Fast Casual
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop opening 5 stores in Q4
New York-based Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is adding five locations by year's end in New York and New Jersey. Founded by Stratis Morfogen, the chain has partnered with Fransmart to expand its presence and has 75 units in development and is on track to have 250 units in development within the next two years.
AFAR
New York, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT
AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way.https://www.afar.com/
Comments / 0