Nashville, TN

Metro Council approves $500,000 grant for Planned Parenthood

By Kelly Broderick
 3 days ago
Metro Council approved a resolution Tuesday night to fund Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi with $500,000 for sexual health education and supplies.

The funds would come from the unencumbered balance of appropriations to the Metropolitan Council Office, Mayor's Office and Nashville Department of Transportation.

The money would provide comprehensive sexual health education in Nashville and Davidson County as well as distributing safe sex supply kits and information about abortion and reproductive health care.

They would also provide services that relate to people seeking abortion in states outside Tennessee.

Planned Parenthood issued a statement in regards to the grant, thanking the Metro Nashville Council and stating they look forward to working with the city to provide essential health services.

“The Metro Nashville Council gets it: the Dobbs decision created a public health emergency, especially in Tennessee, where extremists have banned abortion without exception,” Ashley Coffield, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi said. “We were approached by council leaders who wanted to make a positive impact, and we provided recommendations to city leaders based on our expertise in preventing unplanned pregnancies.”

