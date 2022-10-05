Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
WEEK 7: Southern Idaho high school football standings, scores and highlights
The Great Basin Conference boys and girls soccer tournaments got underway Thursday. Kimberly’s offense has no trouble with Wood River, prep sports scores. The Kimberly football team moved to 6-1 on the season with a comfortable win over Wood River Thursday night. Shoshone tops Wendell in four sets, prep...
kmvt
Keeping your campsite clean will help avoid encounters with Black Bears this hunting season
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we have reported before, Black Bears have been making their way closer and closer to civilization in Idaho’s mountainous areas, as they find easier food sources in the form of garbage cans and campsites. Now, as hunting season starts up, The Idaho Department...
kmvt
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture takes is to yet another farm that is taking on a new identity to get itself into the Fall spirit. During the Fall, Colleen Wilkins and her family take a break from their regular work at the nursery to open Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest.
kmvt
Idaho’s wolf population is holding steady
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials say Idaho’s wolf population looks to be holding steady, despite recent changes by lawmakers. According to the Director of Idaho Fish and Game, the preliminary data on wolf deaths this year looks similar to the last three years. He says the state’s wolf population is averaging around 1250, with small fluctuations throughout the year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmvt
More Sockeye Salmon returned to central Idaho in 2022 than in nearly a decade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said that 736 adult Sockeye Salmon completed the 900-mile trip from the Pacific Ocean to the high-elevation Stanley Basin at about 6,000 feet. Of the returning fish, some were sent to hatcheries to be spawned, and 467...
kmvt
After a busy fire season, Idaho Fish & Game reminds hunters to take extra caution
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With fire season un-officially coming to an end here in the Gem State, that typically means deer hunting season is not far behind. But that doesn’t mean the door has closed on the dangers of wildfires, especially as hunters kick off the season. Idaho...
kmvt
‘All Business Conference’ brings southern Idaho small businesses together
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley has become known as a hot bed for small business success, and following years of challenges related to the pandemic, local businesses are coming together to help each other recover. Since the beginning of 2020, small business owners throughout the Magic...
kmvt
University of Idaho receives grant to combat climate change on Idaho’s farms and ranches
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — University of Idaho’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is set to receive up to $55 million dollars, the largest award in the university’s history. The Grant will help Idaho farmers and ranchers combat climate change through agricultural practices. The award, from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmvt
FAFSA period officially open for students to apply
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho students planning to enroll in college in 2023, the time is now to ensure your financial aid is in order at the beginning of the year. The free application for federal student aid period has officially opened, and aid providers are reminding students that the FAFSA is about more than just loans.
kmvt
Death toll from Hurricane Ian reaches triple digits
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
kmvt
Idaho Gov. Little responds to President Biden’s announcement to pardon marijuana offenses
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little issued the following statement after President Joe Biden announced he would pardon all federal marijuana convictions and encouraged governors to issue similar pardons in their states. “Open borders and open prisons – welcome to Biden’s America. He wants to let people out...
Comments / 0