kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture takes is to yet another farm that is taking on a new identity to get itself into the Fall spirit. During the Fall, Colleen Wilkins and her family take a break from their regular work at the nursery to open Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest.
HANSEN, ID
kmvt

Idaho’s wolf population is holding steady

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials say Idaho’s wolf population looks to be holding steady, despite recent changes by lawmakers. According to the Director of Idaho Fish and Game, the preliminary data on wolf deaths this year looks similar to the last three years. He says the state’s wolf population is averaging around 1250, with small fluctuations throughout the year.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#Csi#Sweeps#Mdt Twin Falls#Riverhawks#Buhl Indians
kmvt

FAFSA period officially open for students to apply

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho students planning to enroll in college in 2023, the time is now to ensure your financial aid is in order at the beginning of the year. The free application for federal student aid period has officially opened, and aid providers are reminding students that the FAFSA is about more than just loans.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Death toll from Hurricane Ian reaches triple digits

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
FLORIDA STATE

