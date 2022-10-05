ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU agrees to price cap on Russian oil in bid to cut Putin war funding

By Jeremy Beaman
 3 days ago

E uropean leaders reached an initial agreement to participate in a scheme to cap the price of Russian oil , part of a Group of Seven-led effort to punish Russia for the war in Ukraine and limit its revenues.

European Union ambassadors reached a political agreement on Tuesday on a draft for the bloc's eighth round of economic sanctions against Russia, which includes the price cap. A number of European governments had been slow to support a price cap over concerns that it would disrupt economies and markets at a time when energy supplies are already tight.

OIL INDUSTRY IMPLORES GRANHOLM TO 'DISAVOW' EXPORT LIMITS AFTER BITTER MEETING

"We have moved quickly and decisively," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday. "We will never accept Putin’s sham referenda nor any kind of annexation in Ukraine. We are determined to continue making the Kremlin pay."

Text of the sanctions package has yet to be released, but it would impose a ban on shipping Russian oil with an exemption for oil priced at or below a level set by the G-7, Euractiv reported .

The bloc was able to win conditional support for the price cap from Malta, Greece, and Cyprus, countries with sizable maritime industries, by making certain concessions, among which is an impact assessment that will be made before price caps are imposed. If the assessment's finding is negative, it could lead to those countries vetoing the price cap, the outlet reported.

The G-7 is finalizing the terms of the price cap and intends to introduce it in December when the EU's embargo on Russian oil imports kicks in.

SEE IT: Map shows collapse of Russian forces in Ukraine

A new map highlights how much ground Russian forces have lost as they weather a string of setbacks on the battlefield in parts of Ukraine. Ukrainian forces embarked on a major counteroffensive against Russia in recent days and appear to have successfully expelled Russian forces from significant areas of land, according to a map released by Oleksii Reznikov, the minister of defense of Ukraine.
NATO warns Russia: Putin would 'regret' any use of nuclear weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin would learn to “regret” any use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, according to a senior officer in NATO’s command structure. “The response will be such that the Russians will regret what they have done,” Dutch Adm. Rob Bauer, chairman of NATO’s military committee, said Wednesday at the Warsaw Security Forum. “And I think that is extremely important.”
Biden warns of nuclear 'Armageddon'

President Joe Biden spoke of nuclear "Armageddon" in a warning about escalation in Russia's war in Ukraine during a speech to Democrats on Thursday. At a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said the risk has not been this high since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis when John F. Kennedy was president, going further in rhetoric than any other member of his administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
