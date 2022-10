The Reynolds Company, a Greenville-based subsidiary of Itochu International, Inc, announced the retirement of Neel Reynolds, CEO, effective October 1, 2022. Neel will continue to lead as Senior Advisor to the CEO until March 31, 2023. Douglas (Doug) Deitz, who joined Reynolds as Vice President of Sales and Marketing in 2018, was promoted to President in February 2022 and will now serve as CEO and President.

