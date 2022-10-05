DeForest School District celebrates renovated high school, final phase of referendum projects

The DeForest Area School District celebrated the renovation of the DeForest Area School District, but also the completion of a years-long building program for the district, as introduced by School and Community Relations Coordinator Kathy Williams.

“Really this is the culmination—the final celebration—of all of the projects,” said Williams at the ribbon cutting ceremony, “our beautiful new Harvest Intermediate School, and all the things that came from the passing of our 2019 referendum.”

Inside the school, posters had been set up on easels showing photos of what had been there before, versus what visitors would be seeing now.

To help the self-guided tours, although some groups were unofficially led by staff from Findorff and others who had worked on the project, those coming in the entrance were given maps with 10 renovation projects within the school:

New main office/secured entryKitchen, servery, north and central commonsSouth commonsFamily and consumer scienceClassroomsUpstairs fitness centerSouth gym, field house and poolLibrary Media Center (LMC)Korner Store and coffee loungeMulti-media classrooms

Among the features, that could be seen in the commons areas were small raised stage areas, which Superintendent Rebecca Toetz explained worked as performance spaces, but was also part of a broader strategy of creating more areas for students to congregate, particularly while doing collaborative work.

DeForest School Board President Gail Lovick was also among those welcoming visitors to the event, pointing to the completed projects as a reflection of the community’s commitment to investment in education.

“Today’s ceremony highlights, and is a tangible reminder, of our mission, To engage, challenge, and inspire all students to pursue their full potential,” said Lovick. “We are grateful for the hard work, dedication, and commitment of the Community Advisory Committee, district administrators, our teams from Findorff and EUA, the incredible construction workers, and our District Construction Manager J.R. Rauwolf, as well as the building principal, Mr. Lee.”

About the time the first phases of the project were being completed, with the opening of Harvest Elementary and the high school’s new swimming pool, Pheng Lee was arriving as the high school’s new principal.

Lee thanked the district’s contractors as well a buildings and grounds staff for their patience in long meetings throughout the process, “and the transition of leadership in the school with me coming in part-way through, and helping me get up to speed, so thank you for your support and kindness in helping me get to where we are.”

Lee also thanked families and community members, telling them, “I wish you could have seen our students’ faces as they walked in the very first day this year, it was priceless. So they were confused, but I think it was a good confusion on their faces.”

Inside, visitors were welcomed with maps and cookies, and saw not only new facilities, but decorated in homecoming themes, with one group getting display with disco balls finished outside the library just before the 6 p.m. decoration contest deadline.