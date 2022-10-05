ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ratings: Rookie Spinoff Audience Slips, The Voice and FBI Lead Tuesday

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 3 days ago
In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice topped Tuesday in the demo, while CBS’ FBI copped the night’s largest audience.

NBC | The Voice drew 6.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, down a tick in the demo week-to-week; read recap . La Brea (3.8 mil/0.4) was also down a tenth (though, wow, a lot happened!), while New Amsterdam (2.8 mil/0.3) was steady.

CBS | FBI (6.7 mil/0.5) was steady in the demo with its postponed season finale ( average TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem ). International (5.8 mil/0.4) and Most Wanted (5.1 mil/0.4) were each down a tenth in the demo, though the former is looking at its best overnight audience since April 26.

ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (2 mil/0.5) was down 23 and 29 percent from its week-ago season opener, but on par with this Monday’s numbers . The Rookie: Feds (1.7 mil/0.3) in turn dropped 28 percent of its debut audience, yet held steady in the demo. (Of note, last week’s TVLine poll had suggested that 39 percent would tune out .)

FOX | The Resident (2.6 mil/0.3) and Monarch (1.6 mil/0.2) were steady.

THE CW | Leonardo (356K/0.0) and Devils (177K/0.0) were steady with their Stateside season finales.

Want scoop on any of the above shows ? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.


