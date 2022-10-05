Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Washington's paid family leave program running short on cash
Washington state's paid family leave program is projected to hit a deficit by the end of the year. A report by a consulting firm is recommending an increase in the premiums on workers' wages that fund the program to keep the program solvent moving forward. The report sent to the state's Office of Financial Management shows the current premium rate is not keeping up with demand for the state benefit that launched in 2020. Under the law, eligible workers receive 12 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or for a serious medical condition of the worker or the worker’s family member, or 16 weeks for a combination of both.
Only One Washington Town Made the List of 55 Beautiful Towns
What Is The Most Beautiful Washington State Small Town?. Talk about being a little bummed. There are a lot of gorgeous places to live in Washington State so imagine my surprise when I discovered only one Washington made the list of the 55 beautiful towns in America. Seattle Didn't Make...
nbcrightnow.com
Early morning earthquake reported in northwest Oregon
Early morning earthquake reported in northwest Oregon. A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was reported in northwest Oregon early. No damage was reported but KOIN reports that people from Albany to the Portland metro area reported feeling the temblor. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded at 5:50 a.m. Friday near Lacomb at a depth of 8.9 miles (14.3 kilometers).
Washington Examiner
Perfect storm in Oregon could pave way for Republican governor
Deep-blue Oregon could elect a Republican as its next governor in November thanks to a particular set of circumstances that have lined up in the GOP’s favor. Republican candidate Christine Drazan led her Democratic opponent, Tina Kotek, by 2 points in an Emerson College poll this week. It was the latest sign that the party in control of Oregon for decades is struggling to convince voters to give Democrats more time at the helm.
Indigenous Peoples Day in Oregon: What’s open, what’s closed
In the spring of 2021, Oregon formally designated Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday to be celebrated on the second Monday of October. This year, Indigenous Peoples Day falls on Oct. 10, which is also the federal holiday Columbus Day. Here’s a list of what’s closed and what services...
Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington
SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
Lebanon-Express
Wyden defends Oregon's use of mail-in ballots
Ron Wyden, a champion of mail ballots since his initial election to a vacant U.S. Senate seat in early 1996, is defending their use against attacks from 2020 election deniers. Oregon was the first to use mail ballots in all statewide elections back in 2000, following two decades of experimenting and fine-tuning the system. The total is up to eight states, plus Washington, D.C., for the Nov. 8 General Election.
nbcrightnow.com
WDFW to lift target shooting ban in eastern WA
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced that it will lift its ban on target shooting on department-managed lands east of the Cascades on October, 7. "We recognize that this time of year is an important window for hunters looking to sight in their firearms in...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Tribe Learns More Children Buried at Indian Boarding School in Oregon
There’s an effort by the United States Government to uncover how many Indian Boarding schools existed across the country and how many children lived and died in them. Today, the Spokane Tribe is working to identify the closest living relative to Martha Lot, a Spokane Tribal girl who died at Forest Grove Indian Boarding school in 1880.
What Does Tin Foil on the Door Knob Mean in Washington State?
Does Having Tin Foil On Your Door Knob Keep You Safe?. Have you seen that video about putting tin foil on your door knob when you are home alone?. We've Got The Answer If Tin Foil On A Doorknob Will Keep You Safe At Night. I saw the video and...
nbcrightnow.com
Updated fish forecasts to change recreational fishing guidelines
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Fishery managers in Washington and Oregon have agreed to close recreational Chinook fishing on the lower and middle Columbia River mainstem starting October 8, according to a press release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The U.S. v. Oregon Technical Advisory Committee forecasts and...
q13fox.com
Inslee, West Coast leaders to sign climate agreement in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - West coast leaders of the United States and Canada met on Thursday, and signed an agreement that will expand the region's climate partnership. According to the Washington State Governor's Office, Jay Inslee along with Oregon Governor Kate Brown, California Governor Gavin Newsom and British Columbia Premier John Horgan will meet in San Francisco at around 10:30 a.m. to sign the new climate agreement.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Phil Knight gives another mil to Oregon governor candidate, but not the same one
Nike co-founder Phil Knight is hedging his bet on the outcome of the Oregon governor's race, giving $1 million on Thursday, Oct. 6 to Republican Christine Drazan. The move comes after Knight has given unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson $3.75 million, the largest contribution total of his long involvement in Oregon political races.
LETTERS: What has happened to Portland?
The News-Times hears from readers who have strong feelings about Oregon politics.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
This Washington City Is One Of 2022's Best Small Cities
WalletHub found the best small cities in America.
nbcrightnow.com
Buttigieg announces $1 billion to clear culverts for fish passage during Washington state tour
(The Center Square) – U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a federal grant program to improve fish passage during a stop in Washington state on Thursday. The $1 billion culvert grant program supports freeing fish passages over the next five years under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
nbcrightnow.com
Nike co-founder now backs Republican in Oregon governor race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has donated $1 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan’s campaign, seemingly changing course after giving $3.75 million to a candidate unaffiliated with a major political party. The latest donation makes it likely Drazan will have the money she needs...
Record-challenging warmth to persist across West, but a big cooldown looms
The Northwest has had a very warm start to fall, as summerlike warmth has resulted in numerous daily record highs over the past week. AccuWeather meteorologists say residents who are fond of the warmer weather should enjoy it while they can, as the warmth will come to an abrupt end early next week.
nbcrightnow.com
WA superintendent requests $100 million for dual credit programs
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State School Superintendent Chris Reykdal is requesting $100 million from the state legislature to increase dual credit opportunities in public schools across the state. According to the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), dual credit opportunities enable students to enroll in classes that have the...
Coronavirus in Oregon: Reported cases virtually unchanged
Oregon health officials reported 4,237 new coronavirus infections last week, just 32 infections short of the number they reported the previous week. The reported cases are almost certainly a significant undercount of true infections in Oregon, given many people learn they have an infection from at-home tests that they aren’t required to report to the state.
