Less than half of Louisiana schools have campus security officers

By Wesley Muller
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 3 days ago
Fewer than half of Louisiana’s schools have an armed police officer on campus, according to the state Department of Education. (Getty Images)

Education officials told state lawmakers Tuesday that fewer than half of Louisiana’s schools have an armed police officer on campus.

Louisiana Department of Education administrators revealed the statistic during a meeting of the House Special Committee on School Safety. The department conducted a recent school safety survey, which showed 47% of 1,300 public schools statewide employ at least one school resource officer.

“That’s kind of startling when you look at all of the schools throughout the state of Louisiana,” Rep. Patrick Jefferson, D-Homer, said.

Assistant Education Superintendent Ernise Singleton told lawmakers she expects the number to increase as the state receives more federal grant money.

School resource officers are often parish sheriff’s deputies or local police officers who provide on-campus security and serve as a first line of defense against intruders. During the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, no resources officers were on campus when the gunman first arrived. The police department in charge of security at Uvalde schools had only six officers responsible for the district’s eight schools, according to the Washington Post .

We have to harden our perimeters. Our schools cannot be soft targets.

– Cade Brumley, Louisiana education superintendent

However, research indicates armed security officers have not resulted in a decrease in on-campus shootings. The University of Albany and RAND Corp. teamed for a study that looked at data from 2014 to 2018. It showed while resource officers prevented some incidents at schools, they did not reduce the number of shootings or gun-related incidents on campus.

Education Superintendent Cade Brumley told lawmakers there are four things he believes are “most important” in making Louisiana’s schools safe.

The first, he said, is that all schools must create a culture where students feel comfortable reporting suspicious threats or activity to authorities. “We have to have a speak-up culture,” Brumley said.

The second concerns standardizing security infrastructure across schools with features such as single points of entry, access control, double doors, and functioning lock systems. Louisiana is receiving $20 million from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that Brumley said he hopes to use for this purpose

“We have to harden our perimeters,” Brumley said. “Our schools cannot be soft targets.”

Rep. Patrick Jefferson, D-Homer, said medics or firefighters could face difficulty getting into a school through a single entryway crowded with students trying to evacuate.

State lawmakers on the House Special Committee on School Safety hear from Louisiana Department of Education officials Oct. 4, 2022, regarding efforts to improve school security. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator)

Brumley’s third goal is to expand mental health services for students. He said the department is using federal grants to add more social workers and counselors to schools.

Lastly, Brumley said, schools need more coordinated emergency training with local law enforcement, mental health staff and other first responders. About a quarter of schools statewide did not conduct active shooter drills last year, according to the DOE survey.

One security feature schools can implement free of charge is the Rave Panic Button mobile app, which can alert 911 of an active shooter or other emergency with the push of a button. The system is available to any school, public or private, through the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). The office uses federal grant money to install the system at Louisiana schools.

GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle told lawmakers his office has already implemented the system at 674 schools across the state. An additional 455 schools are in the process of implementing it, while about 100 schools have opted out of the program for various reasons.

Most of the schools that have opted out already have a similar system in place, Tingle said.

The post Less than half of Louisiana schools have campus security officers appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

