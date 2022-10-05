ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

As reimagined Canyon restaurant debuts in Fort Lauderdale, can you still get a prickly pear margarita?

By Ben Crandell, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago
Smoked Salmon Tostada at the newly renovated Canyon restaurant in Fort Lauderdale's Rio Vista neighborhood. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Best known for creating two of Fort Lauderdale’s most offbeat and out-of-the-way dining experiences, Mike Linder’s newest restaurant is a comforting tribute to the familiar located on one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares.

Linder’s reimagined Canyon restaurant — for nearly three decades one of downtown’s most cherished gathering spots — on Wednesday will formally unveil its new look and expanded menu in the Rio Vista location south of the New River that it has occupied since a move from the Gateway Center in 2020.

The history of Canyon and the personal connection many residents feel for it encouraged Linder, who grew up in Fort Lauderdale, to purchase the restaurant in January.

“It’s just the aura and the vibe that Canyon always had, the consistency and the longevity,” says Linder, explaining that his ambition is “just to continue the journey, build the brand, revive it, create more excitement.”

One nod to the new era, the name of the restaurant that opened in 1995 as Canyon Southwest Cafe has been streamlined: It’s now just Canyon.

While describing the menu as “enhanced,” Linder says all your old favorites are still there, prepared the same way by the same kitchen staff who have been with Canyon for years. These include the restaurant’s classic grilled chicken quesadilla and the smoked salmon tostada, the popular short rib rigatoni entrée and the white chocolate bread pudding, still too decadent for words.

Yes, Canyon’s famed prickly pear margarita is still the blushing belle of the ball.

What’s more, executive chef Aaron Patterson and the veteran kitchen staff are bringing back dishes that you may have forgotten you loved when they were served at Canyon years ago, including the filet mignon, lobster nachos and venison skewers.

“It’s small, but every item on the menu is as good as it gets,” Linder says.

Taking up the full length of the building at 620 S. Federal Highway that was formerly divided into One Door East and fine-dining favorite Valentino Cucina Italiana (more recently, Primadonna), Canyon has been beautified into a casual and cohesive whole that stretches across 5,000 square feet, with more than triple the seating of the Gateway location.

The new space was remodeled slowly over the past several months — the restaurant never closed, with much of the work scheduled around business hours. The look is all warm woods punctuated by sophisticated pops of red, orange, yellow and blue, and includes custom murals by local artists Lori Pratico and Orla Ananda.

Twin dining rooms on the east and west side of the space can each seat more than 100 guests, augmented by a 20-seat private dining area (already popular). An expansive bar has elbow room that guests at the old Canyon could only dream about.

The remodeled restaurant also includes an intimate (capacity 20) tequila bar called Rio’s tucked away (no sign) on the east side of the building.

The overall vibe at Canyon will be curated by Bobby Velez, formerly of Bleau Bar at the Fontainebleau and Rhythm & Vine in Flagler Village.

Linder is the owner of Silver Lining Inflight Catering, which serves private and corporate jet owners, and to this point he had built his reputation in the local dining scene on buzz created by two unique Fort Lauderdale restaurants.

In 2010, he opened Jet Runway Café , an upscale breakfast, lunch and brunch destination at Fort Lauderdale’s Executive Airport, where a meal comes with a view of planes taking off and touching down. A hangar next door also has been a popular setting for private events.

YOT Bar & Kitchen, which Linder opened in 2019, is located on a remote bend in the south fork of the New River west of downtown, within the Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center. The laidback waterside restaurant includes dock seating framed by a floating fortune in megayachts.

Linder and his SFL Food Group purchased Canyon in January from restaurateurs Chris Wilber and Mario Di Leo , who had moved it from the Gateway Center, its home for 25 years, in 2020.

Adding to the transporting backdrops of Linder’s other two restaurants, Canyon is something of a time machine, thanks to chef Patterson, a 13-year veteran of Canyon, and right-hand man Ovidio Amaya, who has been with the restaurant even longer.

Conversations with the restaurant’s longtime servers, who relay requests from customers, encouraged Patterson and Amaya to revive dishes that have only made cameo appearances at the old Canyon over the years.

The venison skewers had not been at Canyon for more than a half-dozen years, says Patterson, who keeps his favorite recipes in a notebook. He knew the recipes for the venison skewers, and their accompanying masala dust and blueberry serrano reduction, from memory.

“Some stuff’s written down, some stuff’s kind of sight and feel, as I remember cooking it. I was excited to get it back,” Patterson says. “The recipes are the same. Everything tastes the same. We’re just elevating Canyon to a new level, a new life.”

Canyon is at 620 S. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. Visit CanyonFL.com or call 754-779-7199.

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Instagram @BenCrandell and Twitter @BenCrandell .

