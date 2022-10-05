Tia Mowry announces split from husband Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage

Tia Mowry announced Tuesday that she and husband Cory Hardrict are splitting after 14 years of marriage.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different," the 44-year-old actress wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram on Oct. 4. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways."

"These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," she continued. "We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

The pair, who wed in April 2008, are parents to 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo.

MORE: Take it from Tia Mowry: 'Representation matters'

Mowry's twin sister, Tamera Mowry, reacted to the news in the post's comments, sharing four red heart emojis and writing, "love you!"

Other celebrity pals piled on their support for Mowry, including Halle Berry, Taraji P. Henson and Jackée Harry, the latter of whom starred on "Sister, Sister" with the Mowry twins in the '90s.