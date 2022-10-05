ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

12NewsNow

60-year-old bicyclist struck by Kountze ISD school bus Friday morning

LUMBERTON, Texas — A 60-year-old Kountze resident was struck by a school bus Friday morning and taken to a Beaumont hospital. Muryl Slaydon Jr., 60, of Kountze was riding a bicycle, outfitted with a flashing light, southbound on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 69 at about 6: 30 a.m. when they were struck by a Kountze Independent School District school bus according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.
KOUNTZE, TX
kjas.com

Missing Vernon Parish girl found with 26-year-old man in Aransas Pass, TX

A 14-year-old girl from Vernon Parish has been found with a 26-year-old man 320 miles away in Aransas Pass, Texas. Kaylee Brittain went missing last week from Evans, where she lived, and Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced Tuesday that the girl was found with Joseph Albert Phillips who was a suspect in her disappearance and had warrants for his arrest.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Jasper, TX
Jasper County, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Jasper, TX
Jasper County, TX
kjas.com

Driver injured by piece of metal striking windshield

A Jasper man underwent treatment for facial injuries after a piece of metal struck the windshield of his pickup truck during the noon hour on Friday. It happened on U.S. Highway 190 east near Farm to Market Road 1408. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, 73-year-old Calvin Starkie was driving...
JASPER, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Early this morning, a Lufkin man was arrested following a high-speed pursuit that ended in an accident. Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. for evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest, and possession of a controlled substance. An officer attempted to stop...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

The #KFDMTailgate Party | Week 7 | KFDM 6 Sports

TEXAS — Week 7 of the #KFDMTailgate Party and the Vidor Pirates battled against LC-M Battlin' Bears to end with a W. Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Vidor 29-36 (FINAL) Anahuac vs Kirbyville 30-0 (FINAL) Deweyville vs Evadale 40-30 (FINAL) Jasper vs Bridge City 35-7 (FINAL) Memorial vs La Porte 54-34...
VIDOR, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police looking for Lufkin 17-year-old shooting suspect

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin teenager is wanted by police after allegedly shooting a minor’s father Wednesday night. His brother has since not returned home, and has been reported as a runaway. According to officials, Brandon Jaime, 17, “shot a juvenile’s father following a disturbance in a front yard” outside an Edwards Street home. […]
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

Silsbee man charged after 17-year-old Warren girl found with him

A man from Silsbee is charged with Harboring a Runaway in the case of a 17-year-old Tyler County girl who was found with him. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday the girl, a resident of Warren, was found with Lucas Toutloff, 32, and had been with him for multiple days.
SILSBEE, TX
12NewsNow

New Tesla charging station opens in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — New Tesla charging stations are now up and running in Beaumont. The station is limited to Tesla vehicles and is located at the Walden Park Shopping Center at 5780 Walden Road. There are 12 Superchargers at the station, which are available 24/7 for up to 250...
BEAUMONT, TX

