24-Year-Old Hunter Thompson Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the Lufkin Police, a motorcycle accident occurred in Lufkin on Thursday morning. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
60-year-old bicyclist struck by Kountze ISD school bus Friday morning
LUMBERTON, Texas — A 60-year-old Kountze resident was struck by a school bus Friday morning and taken to a Beaumont hospital. Muryl Slaydon Jr., 60, of Kountze was riding a bicycle, outfitted with a flashing light, southbound on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 69 at about 6: 30 a.m. when they were struck by a Kountze Independent School District school bus according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.
Officials searching for alleged Beaumont murder suspect in Lufkin area
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged murder suspect from Beaumont who is believed to be in the Lufkin area. The man was last seen on foot behind Metal Mart going towards Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road, authorities said. The suspect was not identified, but officials […]
Missing Vernon Parish girl found with 26-year-old man in Aransas Pass, TX
A 14-year-old girl from Vernon Parish has been found with a 26-year-old man 320 miles away in Aransas Pass, Texas. Kaylee Brittain went missing last week from Evans, where she lived, and Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced Tuesday that the girl was found with Joseph Albert Phillips who was a suspect in her disappearance and had warrants for his arrest.
DPS: Bicyclist hospitalized after Kountze ISD bus driver fails to yield and hits him
HARDIN COUNTY — DPS - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a bicycle on U.S. Highway 69 at Paula Drive, today, October 7, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 6:20 a.m., a 2020 Kountze ISD school...
'Badly burned' body found in Beaumont home following Friday fire, Beaumont Police investigating
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a body was found in a Beaumont home after a fire. The body was found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue, Beaumont Police announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call to assist Beaumont Fire Rescue with a structure fire shortly after 9:30 a.m.
Driver injured by piece of metal striking windshield
A Jasper man underwent treatment for facial injuries after a piece of metal struck the windshield of his pickup truck during the noon hour on Friday. It happened on U.S. Highway 190 east near Farm to Market Road 1408. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, 73-year-old Calvin Starkie was driving...
Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Early this morning, a Lufkin man was arrested following a high-speed pursuit that ended in an accident. Eduardo Gonzalez, 36, was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. for evading arrest with a vehicle, evading arrest, and possession of a controlled substance. An officer attempted to stop...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
Lufkin man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after fatal wreck with motorcyclist
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fatal wreck involving a truck and a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Lufkin man, police announced. On Thursday morning, the Lufkin Police Department worked a fatal wreck on Old Union Road. Police said 24-year-old Hunter Thompson of Lufkin was leaving Great Oaks Apartments to go to work around […]
Kirbyville woman struck by own vehicle while checking mail, taken by air ambulance for treatment
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash north of Kirbyville. It happened at a home along FM 252 just south of County Road 509 Wednesday afternoon. Preliminary investigation reveals that at around 1:40 p.m., a 2019 Nissan pulled into a private...
The #KFDMTailgate Party | Week 7 | KFDM 6 Sports
TEXAS — Week 7 of the #KFDMTailgate Party and the Vidor Pirates battled against LC-M Battlin' Bears to end with a W. Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs Vidor 29-36 (FINAL) Anahuac vs Kirbyville 30-0 (FINAL) Deweyville vs Evadale 40-30 (FINAL) Jasper vs Bridge City 35-7 (FINAL) Memorial vs La Porte 54-34...
BREAKING: Firefighters discover body in home where fire was reported
BEAUMONT — Beaumont fire investigators and police are on the scene of a house fire in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue where they tell us they've discovered a body inside the home. Firefighters discovered the body shortly after 11 a.m. during a secondary search once the fire was...
Beaumont residents waiting for LNVA to compensate them for flood damages
BEAUMONT — It's been two-and-a-half months since a levee breach at the Lower Neches Valley Authority canal caused massive flooding in a north Beaumont neighborhood. Several of those residents are still waiting on the LNVA to compensate them for flood damages. It was July 21 when that levee breached.
Police looking for Lufkin 17-year-old shooting suspect
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin teenager is wanted by police after allegedly shooting a minor’s father Wednesday night. His brother has since not returned home, and has been reported as a runaway. According to officials, Brandon Jaime, 17, “shot a juvenile’s father following a disturbance in a front yard” outside an Edwards Street home. […]
Silsbee man charged after 17-year-old Warren girl found with him
A man from Silsbee is charged with Harboring a Runaway in the case of a 17-year-old Tyler County girl who was found with him. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday the girl, a resident of Warren, was found with Lucas Toutloff, 32, and had been with him for multiple days.
New Tesla charging station opens in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — New Tesla charging stations are now up and running in Beaumont. The station is limited to Tesla vehicles and is located at the Walden Park Shopping Center at 5780 Walden Road. There are 12 Superchargers at the station, which are available 24/7 for up to 250...
Trail riders in Beaumont mourn the loss of seven horses killed in a barn fire
BEAUMONT — A group of trail riders in Beaumont are in mourning following a barn fire that killed seven horses. One of those horses was pregnant. It happened in the Tyrrell Park area of Beaumont. The Beaumont Fire Department is still trying to figure out the cause of the...
Utility discounts available for senior citizens living in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont wants to remind senior citizens they have garbage, water and sewer utility discounts available to them. A form must be filled out to see if you are qualified to receive these discounted services through the City of Beaumont. Applicants 65 years or...
Vidor Independent School District anticipates Oak Forest Elementary will open in January
VIDOR — A multi-million-dollar school project is still underway in Vidor. The project is the long-awaited opening of the new Oak Forest Elementary school, which is now in the final stages of construction. KFDM/Fox's Skylar Williams reports on why the work has taken longer than expected.
