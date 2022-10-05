ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Lambert Brings “Strange” To Late Night TV With Performance On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g60Ei_0iN3h5Tr00

Miranda Lambert always brings it.

Last night, she performed her current single “Strange” on late night TV, making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

From her 8th studio album Palomino, the song was written by Miranda along with her friends and frequent collaborators Luke Dick and Natalie Nicole Hemby (the trio that also wrote her #1 hit “Bluebird”).

Miranda previously noted that she wanted the chorus to be an anthemic release of the frustrations we all felt during COVID:

“The chorus, we wanted it to lift and sort of be an anthem, and not creepy in any way. Just like, ‘Have fun, get a drink, get out of here, go on vacation’ — whatever you got to do to stay sane through all this weirdness.

I wanted it to be an anthem uniting people. The pandemic definitely was the strangest thing we’ve all been through, but that’s just a piece of it.”

She also added:

It’s such a song for the time that we’re in right now, but it doesn’t feel like it won’t matter in 10 years, either.”

The single is still slowly but surely climbing the charts at country radio, but it’s always great to see Miranda getting a primetime spot to represent country music on national television.

She’s currently in the thick of her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency, which just kicked off a couple weeks ago.

Also, can we take a second to appreciate her outfit? She’s been killing it with all her looks for the residency so far, and I’m here for it:

“Strange”

