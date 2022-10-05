SBLive Louisiana Top 25 football rankings: Destrehan maintains top spot, but Shreveport/Bossier-area teams in pursuit

By Channing Ewing

Parkway team photo courtesy of the Parkway Football Facebook page

After the No. 1 spot in the SBLive Louisiana Top 25 rankings switched hands the past two weeks, Destrehan held on to it this week.

The Wildcats moved their record to 5-0 at the halfway point of the regular season.

But right behind Destrehan in the next two spots are a pair of teams from the Shreveport/Bossier City area who also sport identical 5-0 records. In fact, the top seven teams this week are all 5-0.

Here now are this week's Top 25 rankings.

Sources that were used to help formulate the SBLive Louisiana Top 25 include GeauxPreps.com and the polls put together by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

1. Destrehan (5-0)

The Wildcats broke the 40-point barrier for the fifth straight week, scoring 47 in their latest win, a shutout at H.L. Bourgeois.

Destrehan returns home on Friday to take on Central Lafourche before going on the road each of the following three weeks.

2. Parkway (5-0)

Over the past two weeks, the Panthers have scored a total of 42 points, but they were still good enough to win both. Last week, they held off Captain Shreve, 25-13.

Parkway returns to action on Thursday with a trip across the Red River into Shreveport to take on Southwood.

3. North DeSoto (5-0)

North DeSoto made it a perfect first half of the regular season last week with a decisive 55-6 win against Booker T. Washington-Shreveport.

Friday, the Griffins make the short trip to Shreveport to face Woodlawn.

4. Teurlings Catholic (5-0)

The Rebels improved to 5-0 by recording their first shutout of the season, beating Breaux Bridge to the tune of 38-0.

Friday, Teurlings puts its undefeated record on the line with a visit to Westgate, which also comes in at 5-0.

5. De La Salle (5-0)

Last week, the Cavaliers survived East Ascension, winning 20-13. It was the third time De La Salle won a single-possession outcome.

The Cavs return to action Thursday with a home game against Kenner Discovery Health Science, which stands at 4-1. De La Salle will play four of its final five regular-season games on a non-Friday night.

6. Westgate (5-0)

Over their last two games, the Tigers have put up 132 points. Last week, they had 77 in a shutout win against Magnolia School of Excellence.

Now, it sets up a matchup of undefeated teams on Friday when Westgate plays host to Teurlings Catholic in perhaps the state's top game of the week.

7. Church Point (5-0)

The Bears put up 50-plus points for the third straight week, and exactly 52 points for the second straight game, in a 58-6 win against Mamou.

Church Point travels on Friday to take on Port Barre.

8. Many (4-0)

There's a reason the Tigers aren't 5-0 at this juncture - they had last week off following their epic win against Newman the week before.

Many returns to action on Friday with a road tilt at Mansfield.

9. Episcopal - Baton Rouge (5-0)

In what was by far the Knights' toughest test, they were able to edge Ascension Catholic, 33-28, to keep their perfect record intact.

Now, Episcopal begins the second half of the regular season Thursday with a crosstown game at Capitol.

10. Catholic - Pointe Coupee (5-0)

The Hornets have allowed a grand total of 40 points all season. They gave up just eight points last week with a 36-8 defeat against White Castle.

Catholic - PC heads to Evangeline Parish on Friday to take on Sacred Heart to start the second half of the regular season.

11. Vermilion Catholic (5-0)

Make it three straight shutouts for the Eagles, and the fourth time this season, after a 48-0 triumph against Highland Baptist.

Vermilion Catholic attempts to keep its shutout string going on Thursday with a home contest against Covenant Christian.

12. Homer (4-1)

Following an opening-week loss, the defending Class 1A champions have reeled off four straight wins. Last week, the Pelicans ran past Ringgold, 65-8.

Homer has a home game on Friday against Plain Dealing.

13. Newman (4-1)

The Greenies rebounded from their loss at Many in a big way a week ago, rolling past Pearl River, 52-22, as quarterback Arch Manning broke school records set by his uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning.

Newman plays on the road for the third straight time this week, as the Greenies head to Belle Chasse.

14. North Caddo (4-1)

North Caddo narrowly avoided a second straight loss last week when the Titans squeaked past West Ouachita, 28-27.

Friday, North Caddo is at home to take on Calvary Baptist.

15. Union Parish (4-1)

After a Week 3 loss to Captain Shreve, the Farmers have rebounded with a vengeance, scoring 62 points against Bastrop in Week 4 before rolling past Franklin Parish in Week 5, 49-20.

The Farmers seek to continue their winning ways Friday with a visit to North Webster.

16. Opelousas (4-1)

The only team to defeat the Tigers was 5-0 Teurlings Catholic, which beat Opelousas in the season opener. Since then, the Tigers have won four straight, capped by a dominant performance last week in a 56-20 win against a Leesville squad which came in at 4-0.

Opelousas has another home game this week, as the Tigers welcome in New Iberia.

17. Ruston (4-1)

Another team that has won four straight since a Week 1 loss is the Bearcats. They got that fourth straight victory in Week 5 by edging past Neville, 27-21.

Ruston now goes on the road for the next two weeks, starting Friday with a visit to Alexandria.

18. Acadiana (4-1)

Also winners of four straight since falling in the opening week are the Wreckin' Rams. They rolled past Comeaux last week, 59-6.

This week, the Wreckin' Rams head down Interstate 10 to Lake Charles to face Sam Houston.

19. Iowa (4-1)

The Yellow Jackets posted their second shutout win of the season last week with a 28-0 victory at Kinder.

Friday night, Iowa returns home for a matchup with South Beauregard.

20. Abbeville (4-1)

Following a stretch of three straight road games, the Wildcats returned home last week to start a run of three straight on their turf. They easily passed the first test, rolling past West St. Mary, 56-6.

Now, the second of the three straight home tilts takes place on Friday, as Abbeville welcomes in St. Charles.

21. Oak Grove (3-2)

A week after scoring 61 points in a win, the Tigers gave up 50 points and lost. Oak Grove fell to Mangham, 50-21.

Friday, the Tigers attempt to get back on track with a road test at always-tough Haynesville.

22. Calvary Baptist (3-2)

For the second straight week, the Cavaliers scored 52 points and won. They did it again in Week 5, defeating Mansfield by a 52-6 count.

This week, Calvary heads up the parish to take on North Caddo in a matchup of two teams currently ranked in the SBLive Louisiana Top 25.

23. Neville (3-2)

The Tigers fell short with a 27-21 road defeat at Ruston in Week 5.

For Week 6, Neville starts a run of two straight at home starting with a visit from Peabody.

24. Brother Martin (3-2)

Last week, the Crusaders fell to an Edna Karr team that was playing with a vengeance, 40-7.

Brother Martin attempts to bounce back this week with a home contest against Jesuit.

25. Edna Karr (2-3)

As stated previously, the Cougars are playing with a chip on their shoulder after having had to forfeit their first three wins on the season. They have won their last two games by a combined score of 89-14.

Karr will be off this week before resuming play on Oct. 14 at Jesuit, as the Cougars end the regular season with three of their final four games on the road.